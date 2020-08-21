|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:30 | 21.08.2020
Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM CT, REG’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia (CJ) Warner will participate on the Renewable Diesel and Biofuels Panel at Piper Sandler’s Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual. The company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Piper Sandler. Interested investors should contact your Piper Sandler sales representative to secure a meeting time.
On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 4:40 PM ET, the management team will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Cowen. Interested investors should contact your Cowen sales representative to secure a meeting time.
On Monday, September 14, 2020, the management team will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of H.C. Wainwright. Interested investors should contact your H.C. Wainwright sales representative to secure a meeting time.
