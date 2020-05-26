22:55 | 26.05.2020

Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Office, Cynthia (CJ) Warner, and its Chief Financial Officer, Chad Stone are scheduled to attend the following upcoming investor conferences: On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the management will participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference. The Company will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Baird. Interested investors should contact your Baird sales representative to secure a meeting time. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and Thursday, June 25, 2020, the management will participate at ROTH Virtual London Conference. The Company will host virtual investor meetings throughout both days. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH. Interested investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

