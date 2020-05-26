|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:55 | 26.05.2020
Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Office, Cynthia (CJ) Warner, and its Chief Financial Officer, Chad Stone are scheduled to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:
On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the management will participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference. The Company will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Baird. Interested investors should contact your Baird sales representative to secure a meeting time.
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and Thursday, June 25, 2020, the management will participate at ROTH Virtual London Conference. The Company will host virtual investor meetings throughout both days. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH. Interested investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.
