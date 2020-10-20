|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:58 | 21.10.2020
RENN Fund, Inc. Announces Receipt of Proceeds from Petrohunter Energy Corporation
The RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RCG) (the “Fund”) announced that it recently received proceeds of $181,735.77 from the bankruptcy case involving Petrohunter Energy Corporation (“Petrohunter”), a position in the Fund that has been valued at zero ($nil) since the beginning of Petrohunter’s bankruptcy proceedings.
While it is possible that the Fund may receive additional proceeds from the bankruptcy, Petrohunter will continue to be valued at zero ($nil) throughout the completion of bankruptcy or until additional information is known.
The RENN Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management company with $10.4 million in total net assets, whose primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with above-market rates of return through capital appreciation and income by investing in a wide variety of financial instruments.
