14:30 | 03.03.2020
REPEAT/Halo Announces Extension of the Binding LOI with Canmart Limited and Comments on Recent Positive Changes in Import Restrictions
Halo Labs Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) today announced that the binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire all of the common shares of Canmart Limited (“Canmart”) in the United Kingdom has been extended to April 22, 2020. Additionally, Halo is pleased to comment on the recent positive developments on medical cannabis policy and the growth of the UK cannabis market.
Canmart is now one of the UK’s few fully licensed companies with a Controlled Drugs License to import and distribute licensed Cannabis-Based Products for Medicinal use (“CBPMs”)
Canmart also holds a wholesale distribution and special license, issued by the Medicines and Health Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”)
This intended acquisition of Canmart will position Halo as a seed to sale importer and distributor of medical cannabis in the United Kingdom
Canmart operates a licensed 25,000 square foot third party logistics warehouse in the southeast of England
Halo intends to acquire Canmart for the same number of shares (hence a reduced price) as previously announced
Aggregate Acquisition price reduced from C$6.0M to C$2.3M1
Acquisition to be completed through milestone payments as operations develop so as to minimize any cash outlay from Halo during the startup phase
Recent regulatory developments should speed up the UK medial cannabis market growth
The Home Office recently changed import restrictions to improve import times of cannabis-based products for medicinal use to avoid treatment delays2
Licensed wholesalers will now be able to import larger quantities of CBPM’s as well as hold supplies for future use by patients with prescriptions
New push by independent scientific body Drug Science’s Project Twenty21, to enroll 20,000 medical cannabis over a two year period3
Project Twenty21 will subsidize prescriptions to promote prescription and use in the UK with the end goal of getting NHS reimbursement
Will study cannabis’s effects on patients who have either chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, anxiety disorder or who have had a history of substance misuse.
Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo comments, “We are extremely pleased with the recent improvements in the UK medical cannabis market and are excited to move forward with the Canmart acquisition. The United Kingdom is projected to be the second largest legal cannabis market in Europe. Now that import restrictions are lessened we expect to see near term growth in the number of medical cannabis prescriptions in the UK.” He continued, “Canmart will provide Halo the groundwork to build out the infrastructure in Europe through a cash neutral deal paid in shares as milestones are reached. We aim to sign a definitive agreement with Canmart by the end of March.”
Canmart already holds 5 licenses in the UK for the important and distribution of Cannabis Based Medicinal Products:
Wholesale Distribution
Manufacturer’s “Special License”
Wholesale Distribution Authorization for medicinal products in humans
Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001 (Regulations 5) for a controlled substance containing Cannabis
Home Office Controlled Drugs License
Prohibition Partners expects the UK market to increase and by 2024, the UK medicinal cannabis market is predicted to be worth nearly US$1.3 billion, servicing nearly 340,000 active patients. Data from the British Medical Journal on patient numbers for 52 conditions deemed potentially treatable with medical cannabis indicates a potential patient base of over 4 million people. Prohibition Partners estimates that up to 1% of the UK population could be medical cannabis patients by 2028, as British clinical trials advance and UK clinicians become more informed on medicinal cannabis.
Darran Quinn, Managing Director of Canmart, states “We are proud to be one of the few facilities in the UK that is fully licensed to import and distribute CBPMs. We are commencing operations this month with an aim to fulfill hundreds of prescriptions over the next six months. With Halo’s acquisition of Bophelo days away, high quality CBPMs could be imported from Bophelo into the UK by year end.” He continues, “ The owners of Canmart believe in Halo’s vision and as such we moving forward with our originally structured deal. As Halo acquires Bophelo that is partnering with OG DNA Genetics, Canmart should have a strategic advantage over our competitors both in quality and cost to serve patients in the United Kingdom.”
Recently, the Company entered into binding agreements to acquire a dispensary in Los Angeles, 3 KushBar branded dispensaries, 5 development permits in Alberta Canada, and Canmart Limited which holds wholesale distribution and special licenses allowing the import and distribution of cannabis based products for medicinal use (CBPM’s) in the United Kingdom. Halo is led by a strong, diverse management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada while having an international presence in Lesotho within a planned 205-hectare cultivation zone via Bophelo as well as planned importation and distribution in the United Kingdom via Canmart.
For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
