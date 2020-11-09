9:00 | 09.11.2020

RepRisk and J.P. Morgan collaborate to provide trading community with better access to ESG data

RepRisk, a leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence, today announced it is working with J.P. Morgan to offer front-office decision makers access to ESG risk data through J.P. Morgan’s flagship multi-asset data and analytics platform, DataQuery. RepRisk offers quantitative risk analytics and proprietary metrics for public and private companies from every sector and market across the globe, serving leading financial institutions and corporates in their ESG integration and risk management processes across operations, business relationships, and investments. “We are thrilled to be the latest addition to DataQuery as it further expands and evolves its valuable access to ESG risk data,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “RepRisk systematically identifies and assesses material ESG risks, providing actionable market insights for industry professionals. Offering our data via J.P. Morgan’s DataQuery will provide users with risk-focused data for risk management, portfolio optimization, and alpha generation. Additionally, it marks the growing momentum of ESG integration in the industry as a whole.” DataQuery is J.P. Morgan’s multi-asset data and analytics application for institutional clients. The platform features proprietary financial market data from the bank’s leading Research and Trading businesses and is evolving with the addition of trusted providers in its data marketplace. DataQuery provides clients with historical time series capabilities, market monitoring, advanced visualisations, and data extraction across channels. RepRisk’s comprehensive ESG dataset will be available for consumption across all of DataQuery’s client-facing channels, giving access to material ESG risk data for over 150,000 companies. Richard Crozier, Head of Product for Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services, commented, “In an ever increasingly data-driven world, offering clients the choice of best-of-breed data providers through a seamless experience is crucial. We are excited to have RepRisk on the DataQuery platform, allowing us to present a streamlined way for clients to integrate ESG factors into their investment strategies.” Today’s announcement is part of J.P. Morgan’s commitment and strategy to deliver the needs of buy-side clients by providing clients access to a choice of solutions across the investment lifecycle, including front office capabilities in data, analytics, and risk.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 20 languages and coverage of 150,000+ public and private companies and 35,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments. Find out more on reprisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005064/en/