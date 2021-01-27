16:42 | 27.01.2021

RepRisk Provides ESG Risk Data to Yuanta Securities Investment Trust (Yuanta Funds)

RepRisk, the leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence to identify and assess ESG risks, is pleased to provide ESG risk data to Yuanta Funds, a leading asset management firm in Taiwan providing a wide range of services that range from mutual funds to ETFs for a variety of investors with diverse financial plans. In keeping with their commitment to provide consistently accurate, up-to-date, and insightful research and investment tools, Yuanta Funds will integrate RepRisk data in its investment analysis across portfolio screening and monitoring processes. Additionally, RepRisk’s daily-updated data will be used as a factor in generating Yuanta Funds’ proprietary fund-level ESG risk ratings. “We are proud to be an integral tool in Yuanta Funds’ mission to provide innovative investment solutions,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “ESG integration into investment strategy has seen explosive growth over the past few years. We’re proud to contribute RepRisk’s unrivaled coverage and daily-updated, actionable data that facilitates ESG integration across asset classes; from public equities to private markets, and from fixed income to infrastructure investments.” The Yuanta Funds Investment Team expressed the following, “We are thrilled to leverage RepRisk’s unrivaled ESG risk and business conduct dataset – generated by a unique combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and human intelligence – to inform our investment decisions and avoid investing in higher risk companies. We will incorporate these metrics into our fundamental analysis and further assess how a company moves towards a sustainable development business model. Yuanta Funds’ responsibility is not just maximizing the portfolio performance of its beneficiaries, but engaging with companies in which we invest on ESG issues, and better aligning our investment activities with both the broader and long-term interests of society.” RepRisk offers daily-updated quantitative risk analytics, qualitative research, and proprietary metrics for more than 160,000 public and private companies, and from every sector and market across the globe. This data serves leading financial institutions and corporates in their due diligence and risk management processes across their operations, business relationships, and investments.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 20 languages and coverage of 160,000+ public and private companies and 40,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments.

About Yuanta Securities Investment Trust

Established in 1992 and located in Taipei, Taiwan, Yuanta Funds is part of the Yuanta Financial Holdings group and is also the industry’s largest ETF issuer based on a significant margin. Yuanta Funds owns the largest portion of the managed assets in Taiwan, and our products include both active and passive instruments, futures funds, domestic and international equity products, leveraged/inverse ETFs and so on. With the backing of Taiwan’s largest and strongest research team, Yuanta Funds helps investors stay up-to-date with the latest ins-and-outs so as to react quickly enough in order to optimize on investment strategies. The AI-Investing Robo-Advisor developed by Yuanta Funds also provides multi-asset management suggestions and solutions in a short, medium and long-term range, so as to analyze the market objectively. Since Yuanta Funds is currently the leader in this industry and we have posted a record of outstanding performance in both domestic and international funds. This has been recognized with numerous awards for the excellence of our products, brand and professional talent.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005664/en/