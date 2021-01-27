|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:42 | 27.01.2021
RepRisk Provides ESG Risk Data to Yuanta Securities Investment Trust (Yuanta Funds)
RepRisk, the leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence to identify and assess ESG risks, is pleased to provide ESG risk data to Yuanta Funds, a leading asset management firm in Taiwan providing a wide range of services that range from mutual funds to ETFs for a variety of investors with diverse financial plans.
In keeping with their commitment to provide consistently accurate, up-to-date, and insightful research and investment tools, Yuanta Funds will integrate RepRisk data in its investment analysis across portfolio screening and monitoring processes. Additionally, RepRisk’s daily-updated data will be used as a factor in generating Yuanta Funds’ proprietary fund-level ESG risk ratings.
“We are proud to be an integral tool in Yuanta Funds’ mission to provide innovative investment solutions,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “ESG integration into investment strategy has seen explosive growth over the past few years. We’re proud to contribute RepRisk’s unrivaled coverage and daily-updated, actionable data that facilitates ESG integration across asset classes; from public equities to private markets, and from fixed income to infrastructure investments.”
The Yuanta Funds Investment Team expressed the following, “We are thrilled to leverage RepRisk’s unrivaled ESG risk and business conduct dataset – generated by a unique combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and human intelligence – to inform our investment decisions and avoid investing in higher risk companies. We will incorporate these metrics into our fundamental analysis and further assess how a company moves towards a sustainable development business model. Yuanta Funds’ responsibility is not just maximizing the portfolio performance of its beneficiaries, but engaging with companies in which we invest on ESG issues, and better aligning our investment activities with both the broader and long-term interests of society.”
RepRisk offers daily-updated quantitative risk analytics, qualitative research, and proprietary metrics for more than 160,000 public and private companies, and from every sector and market across the globe. This data serves leading financial institutions and corporates in their due diligence and risk management processes across their operations, business relationships, and investments.
