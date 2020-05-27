17:00 | 27.05.2020

RES Announces Leadership Transition Plan

As part of its strategic plan to build and sustain the nation’s leading provider of ecological restoration, RES announced that Darrell Whitley, COO since 2018, will succeed Elliott Bouillion as President and CEO of RES. With this transition, Elliott Bouillion, founder and CEO, will become Executive Chairman and focus on strategy, business development, and M&A. From a small group of dedicated staff in Louisiana in 2007, RES has grown to nearly 500 people across the United States and achieved many critical milestones. These include landing and beginning to deliver on one of the largest ecological restoration project in Texas, expanding to the West Coast, and taking on one of the most unique projects in the industry’s history in the Klamath River restoration, and continuing to grow across its core markets in the Chesapeake Bay, Appalachia, and the Midwest. “This transition plan is about positioning RES for long-term success. Darrell has been a critical partner to me over the past two years. I am excited to see Darrell step into his next role as President and CEO of RES,” said Elliott Bouillion, Executive Chairman. “Our management team is the best in the industry, and our employees set a very high standard for themselves and our projects. As we move forward, we will build on our foundation and continue to set the bar higher by delivering industry-leading solutions. Our mission is to enhance the resilience of our nation’s infrastructure and mitigate the impact of climate change,” said Darrell Whitley, President and CEO. “This transition will enable me to spend more time on the activities I love – developing relationships with clients, working with industry stakeholders, and executing our M&A strategy, which will be a priority for the company over the years ahead,” continued Bouillion. “I am honored to serve and lead this amazing company as President and CEO, and I am excited to continue working with Elliott to deliver on our mission,” concluded Whitley.

About RES

RES is the nation’s largest fully-scaled operating company providing ecological restoration and water resource solutions to the public and private sector. Its unique operating-company model is scaled to cover the project lifecycle from end to end, all with in-house teams and flexible payment options. RES delivers turnkey, land-based projects that build natural resilience into ecosystems, enabling them to thrive in step with economic growth. For more information, visit www.res.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005619/en/