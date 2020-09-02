1:45 | 03.09.2020

Research Report: Spectacle Flanges Market (2020-2024) | Expansion of Crude Oil and Natural Gas Pipelines to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the spectacle flanges market and it is poised to grow by USD 201.51 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Oil and gas.

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising demand from water and wastewater treatment industry.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aashish Steel, Buffalo Flange Inc., Chengdu Derbo Steel Co. Ltd., Neo Impex Stainless Pvt. Ltd., Nexus Alloys & Steels Pvt. Ltd., Petromat Oil & Gas Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Quality Forge & Fitting, Raaj Sagar Steels, Rajendra Industrial Corp., and USA Industries Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The expansion of crude oil and natural gas pipelines is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, sluggish steel demand and a decline in steel capacity utilization might hamper market growth. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aashish Steel, Buffalo Flange Inc., Chengdu Derbo Steel Co. Ltd., Neo Impex Stainless Pvt. Ltd., Nexus Alloys & Steels Pvt. Ltd., Petromat Oil & Gas Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Quality Forge & Fitting, Raaj Sagar Steels, Rajendra Industrial Corp., and USA Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Expansion of crude oil and natural gas pipelines will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Spectacle Flanges Market is segmented as below: End-user Oil And Gas Water And Wastewater Management Others Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America MEA South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44200Spectacle Flanges Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The spectacle flanges market report covers the following areas: Spectacle Flanges Market Size Spectacle Flanges Market Trends Spectacle Flanges Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Spectacle Flanges Market growth during the next few years.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist spectacle flanges market growth during the next five years Estimation of the spectacle flanges market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the spectacle flanges market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spectacle flanges market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by end-user Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Water and wastewater management – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by end-user

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Aashish Steel Buffalo Flange Inc. Chengdu Derbo Steel Co. Ltd. Neo Impex Stainless Pvt. Ltd. Nexus Alloys & Steels Pvt. Ltd. Petromat Oil & Gas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. Quality Forge & Fitting Raaj Sagar Steels Rajendra Industrial Corp. USA Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

