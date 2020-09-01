19:00 | 01.09.2020

Research Report: Well Casing And Cementing Market (2020-2024) | Focus On Unconventional Oil And Gas E&P Activities to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the well casing and cementing market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005121/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions: What are the major trends in the market?

Technological advances in cementing is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.71% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.19 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Frank’s International NV, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., PAO TMK, Schlumberger Ltd., Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA, and Weatherford International Plc., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities is one of the major factors driving the market

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 41% of the market share The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Frank’s International NV, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., PAO TMK, Schlumberger Ltd., Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA, and Weatherford International Plc. are some of the major market participants. The focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Well Casing and Cementing Market is segmented as below: Application Onshore Offshore Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40153Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The well casing and cementing market report covers the following areas: Well Casing and Cementing Market Size Well Casing and Cementing Market Trends Well Casing and Cementing Market Industry Analysis This study identifies technological advances in cementing as one of the prime reasons driving the well casing and cementing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformWell Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist well casing and cementing market growth during the next five years Estimation of the well casing and cementing market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the well casing and cementing market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of well casing and cementing market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities Technological advances in cementing Declining prices of raw materials for casing equipment

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC China Oilfield Services Ltd. Frank’s International NV Halliburton Co. Nabors Industries Ltd. PAO TMK Schlumberger Ltd. Tenaris SA Vallourec SA Weatherford International Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

