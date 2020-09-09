20:30 | 09.09.2020

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts – Demulsifier Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Global Crude Oil Production to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The demulsifier market is expected to grow by USD 254.62 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005805/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Demulsifier Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic – Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Growing global energy demands and technological advancements in oil and gas E&P activities have significantly increased the production of crude oil across the world. For instance, in 2019, the average crude oil production in the US stood at 12.23 million barrels per day which is 11% higher compared with the crude oil production in 2018. In the Middle East, leading crude oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq accounted for 12.6% and 5.6% of global crude oil production respectively. Demulsifiers are extensively used in crude oil production to separate oil-water emulsion. Therefore, the increase in global crude oil production is expected to drive the growth of the global demulsifier market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44072

As per Technavio, the growing developments in green demulsifier will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Demulsifier Market: Growing Developments in Green Demulsifier

Conventional demulsifiers use certain synthetic chemicals such as polyoxyethylene and polypropylene. These are harmful to aquatic organisms and the surrounding environment. The harmful effects of conventional demulsifiers on the environment are compelling several governments and regulatory authorities across the world to impose stricter environmental regulations. This is prompting vendors in the market to replace existing substances used in conventional demulsifiers with environment-friendly chemicals, such as plant and silicone derivatives. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global demulsifier market during the forecast period.

“Advances in demulsifier formulations and the rise in global refining capacity will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformDemulsifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the demulsifier market by Type (Oil-soluble demulsifier and Water-soluble demulsifier) and Geography (MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). The MEA region led the demulsifier market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, APAC, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, MEA is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in E&P activities in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample reportSome of the key topics covered in the report include:Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005805/en/