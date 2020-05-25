|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 25.05.2020
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts – Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Efficient Energy Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the smart shade devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 300.07 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Demand for efficient energy solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Distribution Channel
Retail
Others
Technology
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth and BLE
Others
End-user
Residential
Commercial
Geographic Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40462Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Smart Shade Devices Market size
Smart Shade Devices Market trends
Smart Shade Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies emergence of IoT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as one of the prime reasons driving the smart shade devices market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart shade devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart shade devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart shade devices market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart shade devices market vendors
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technology placement
Wi-Fi – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bluetooth and BLE – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Comparison by End user placement
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Coulisse BV
Crestron Electronics Inc.
Hunter Douglas NV
Loxone Electronics GmBH
Pella Corp.
Skyco Shading Systems Inc.
Somfy SA
Springs Window Fashions LLC
The Denver Shade Co.
Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
