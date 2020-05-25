23:30 | 25.05.2020

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts – Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Efficient Energy Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart shade devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 300.07 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005267/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co., and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for efficient energy solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Demand for efficient energy solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Shade Devices Market is segmented as below: Distribution Channel Retail Others Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth and BLE Others End-user Residential Commercial Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40462Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart shade devices market report covers the following areas: Smart Shade Devices Market size Smart Shade Devices Market trends Smart Shade Devices Market industry analysis This study identifies emergence of IoT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as one of the prime reasons driving the smart shade devices market growth during the next few years.

Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart shade devices market, including some of the vendors such as Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co., and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart shade devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist smart shade devices market growth during the next five years Estimation of the smart shade devices market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the smart shade devices market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart shade devices market vendors

Table Of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology placement Wi-Fi – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Bluetooth and BLE – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End user placement Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Commercial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments Comparison by Distribution channel placement Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers Market ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Coulisse BV Crestron Electronics Inc. Hunter Douglas NV Loxone Electronics GmBH Pella Corp. Skyco Shading Systems Inc. Somfy SA Springs Window Fashions LLC The Denver Shade Co. Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

