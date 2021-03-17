|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 17.03.2021
Reshaping the Future of the Electric Grid Through Low-Cost, Long-Duration Discharge Batteries
A new era of energy provided by renewables may be close, thanks to research begun at the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Innovation Hub led by DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, and continued at its spinoff company, Form Energy.
In 2017, Chiang co-founded a startup company based on JCESR intellectual property with Boston-area colleagues Ted Wiley, Billy Woodford, and Marco Ferrara. The company was renamed Form Energy when it merged with a West Coast startup founded by Mateo Jaramillo, a former executive at Tesla and now Form Energy’s CEO.
“We are thrilled that Form Energy commercialized JCESR’s innovations for long-duration discharge batteries so quickly. This is a model for how the lab to market transition should work,” said George Crabtree, JCESR director.
In May 2020, Form Energy signed its first contract with Minnesota-based Great River Energy, one of the largest generation and transmission cooperatives nationwide. This pilot project will deliver a battery system, planned for 2023, designed to discharge over 150 hours at 1 megawatt power (equaling 150 MWh of capacity).
To date, Form Energy has secured about $120 million of private investment and U.S. government support through the ARPA-E DAYS project.
