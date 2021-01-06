15:33 | 06.01.2021

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024- Featuring East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., LG Chem Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth

The residential solar energy storage market is poised to grow by USD 26.59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 37% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005512/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020-2024

The report on the residential solar energy storage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising energy costs. The residential solar energy storage market analysis includes technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing green construction spending and zero energy home as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar energy storage market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The residential solar energy storage market covers the following areas:

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Sizing Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Forecast Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. Enphase Energy Inc. LG Chem Ltd. LG Electronics Inc. Panasonic Corp. redT energy Plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Sony Corp. TOTAL SA

Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology placement Li-ion batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Lead-acid batteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. Enphase Energy Inc. LG Chem Ltd. LG Electronics, Inc. Panasonic Corp. redT energy Plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Sony Corp. TOTAL SA

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

