0:00 | 03.09.2020

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Operations Update 64North Project Alaska

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce that the third phase of drilling for 2020 is well underway at the compelling West Pogo Block adjacent to Northern Star’s (ASX:NST) Pogo Gold Mine, Alaska. Using a helicopter supported diamond core drill rig Hole ID: 20EC05 was completed on 19 August 2020 to a depth of 321m and hole ID: 20RE06 was completed to a depth of 553m on 1 September (figure 2*). Drilling production rates have improved throughout the year and high-quality structural data has been collected from orientated HQ core. The structural information will be crucial in unlocking the structural controls on mineralisation and will be combined with assay data when it becomes available to enhance drill targeting. Detailed logging is underway and samples for these two holes will be submitted for assay and reported individually. Due to a surge in gold exploration in North America, we are experiencing longer time frames on return of assays from laboratories and are taking steps to minimise time frames as best possible. Hole ID: 20AU07 – Aurora Prospect A track mounted diamond core drilling rig has commenced the third and final diamond core hole for this phase of drilling at current hole ID:20AU07 at the Aurora Prospect. The hole is designed to a depth of 600m and will test a NE trending structural zone, positioned along strike from the Goodpaster Prospect. The hole is located on the central-northern edge of the Aurora prospect, proximal to an outcropping diorite intrusive and coincident with conductive rocks identified by the ZTEM geophysics survey. The Aurora Prospect is road accessible, which allows for year-round drilling. *To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1LF337J7 About Resolution Minerals Ltd: Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals – such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium. The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets. Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project. Contact:

