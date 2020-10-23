|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:59 | 24.10.2020
Restoration Along Oregon’s John Day River at Longview Ranch
Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle.
Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.
Longview Ranch has also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
