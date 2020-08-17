0:29 | 18.08.2020

RetailersUnited Announces Inaugural Pitch Competition With Influential Panel of Judges

RetailersUnited proudly announces the organization’s inaugural pitch competition taking place live on Zoom on August 18, 2020, at 1 PM EDT. Businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to submit an application and apply to pitch in front some of the most influential people in the fashion and tech industries while competing for the chance to claim a grand prize of $10,000.00. Open to U.S.-based applicants only, the purpose of this competition is to assist these companies in rebuilding a viable, sustainable business. All finalists will have the unique opportunity to receive direction and first-hand support from recognized executives and thought leaders in the retail industry including Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Founder and CEO; Paul Cavaco, Stylist; Christie Crutcher, Kohl’s Vice President, Innovation; Tommy Fazio, NuORDER Fashion Director; and Kay Unger, Kay Unger Design President and Founder and Parsons School of Design Chair Emerita. Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research serves as the event’s emcee. “It is such an honor to be part of RetailersUnited’s efforts to give back to the community during these uncertain times,” says Tommy Fazio, Fashion Director of NuORDER and pitch competition judge. “I am so excited to review the works of so many talented companies to our industry. Thank you to RetailersUnited for allowing me to be part of the future and help philanthropically.” The field was narrowed down to five final finalists including Brooklyn, New York-based accessories designer George Crichlow of Kynsho; Piper Cochrane of the first organic and Kosher gummy bear brand, The Organic Candy Factory; women’s clothing designer Cavanagh Baker of Cavanagh Baker; Cecilia Auth of tube feeding friendly bodysuit company, Tubesies; and Amanda K Lockrow of Amanda Lockrow jewelry based in Los Angeles, California. “It is essential that we fulfill our objective of RetailersUnited by helping the most diverse group of businesses and achieve this in the most innovative way. Our inaugural pitch competition brings together the skills, connections and platforms of industry experts who have a deep understanding of the business challenges the applicants are presenting,” stated Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Founder and CEO and pitch competition judge. “Our RetailersUnited group of retail and technology leaders are passionate about sharing our resources to help the retail industry move forward.” The five applicants will have the opportunity to share their stories, the inspiration behind their brands, how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their business and what they would use the rewarded grants for. The applicants will be directly aligned with the judges in a joint effort to help them put back together the pieces of their business as RetailersUnited aids in the recovery. “I am honored to participate alongside my fellow esteemed judges and RetailersUnited as we aim to help America reopen,” explained Kay Unger, Kay Unger Design President and Founder and Parsons School of Design Chair Emerita. “My years as a designer and Chair of Parsons gives me great empathy and understanding of the vital needs of our applicants. At RetailersUnited we focus on giving back, via vital grants, to as many businesses as possible during this unprecedented time and beyond.” In the interactive competition viewers will be given the opportunity to vote on the outcome along with the panel of esteemed judges who will be weighing in. The three winner grants include a 3rd place prize of $1,000, a 2nd place prize of $2,500 and a grand 1st place prize of $10,000. “As a stylist it is essential for me to continue to support designers and businesses particularly in this challenging time. To be able to discover emerging designers and younger companies has always been a great driver for me. Everyone could use some help currently and I am thrilled to partake in this panel of judges and help lend a hand where I am able,” says stylist and pitch competition judge Paul Cavaco. Since its inception the mission of RetailersUnited has been to fill the critical need to help those who have been impacted in the retail industry by reorienting manufacturing and supply chains toward essential needs, helping retailers run their businesses safely and keeping retailers in business. “This pitch competition gives RetailersUnited an opportunity to connect and strategize with businesses who have been affected in the retail sector by the pandemic,” says Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research and the event’s emcee. “We are finding that not only will the grants assist these companies, but that our key industry expert Advisory panel can also provide mentorship with their consultative expertise and industry connections.”

Link to Live Event August 18, 2020 1 PM EDT:

https://zoom.us/j/96972278588About RetailersUnited:

We are a passionate group of fashion industry-related firms and technology businesses. Our mission is to provide financial assistance to those in the retail industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Our objective is to fill the critical need to help those who have been impacted in the retail industry by reorienting manufacturing and supply chains toward essential needs, helping retailers run their businesses safely and keeping retailers in business. It is incumbent on those of us who have the skills, connections and platforms to put together solutions like RetailersUnited to help the Retail Industry move forward.

