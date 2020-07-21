3:06 | 21.07.2020

Reveal Group Becomes Only UiPath Partner to Achieve USN Certifications Across Multiple Geographies

Reveal Group, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a UiPath Service Network (USN) partner – the first to have achieved such status across multiple geographies. To be recognised as an USN Partner, Reveal Group met UiPath’s rigorous requirements, demonstrating excellence in client support and delivery quality and achieving large-scale deployments of active software robots in production for leading organizations across USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This USN Partner status comes on the tail of Reveal Group’s recognition as a global Gold Tier partner and is testament to the demand for their Intelligent Automation expertise. “Being the first Globally Certified USN Partner is a great honor,” says Ian Crouch, CEO of Reveal Group, “It is independent verification of the UiPath expertise we have developed internally, and of the value that we bring to our RPA clients at every stage of their automation journey. This recognition further cements Reveal Group as the leader in deploying sustainable enterprise-grade digital workforces at scale.” Colin Campbell, UiPath Regional Partner Director has said, “Congratulations to Reveal Group on this achievement and being the first multi-geography USN partner. This acknowledgement of Reveal Group’s commitment to UiPath and the work they have accomplished to get to this point is quite an undertaking. We are very proud of the results that Reveal Group has created for our clients and look forward to building an even closer relationship going forward.” Martin Milthorpe, UiPath Regional Partner Director, Australia and New Zealand has said, “Reveal Group has always been a team we trust to engage and deliver the highest quality, scalable solutions. Becoming a USN partner is further evidence of Reveal Group’s quality and skill at helping UiPath customers create sustainable digital workforces. We share a common vision with Reveal Group for helping customers accelerate the automation of their mission critical work processes and look forward to many more successful projects.” This latest achievement builds upon a deep and long-standing relationship with UiPath and is a testament to Reveal Group’s unparalleled experience in building scalable Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities and delivering best-in-class deployments for its global clients. The new partnership will offer a variety of benefits including Assurance Services, implementation support, USN Partner Hotline Support, and highly skilled new Tier of Certified UiPath resources in each of the key RPA engagement areas such as Infrastructure, Architecture, Business Process Analysis, and Development.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group specializes in deploying and scaling intelligent process automation programs using its Blueprint for Scale™ methodology and Reveal RoboSuite™ tools. They are revolutionizing Operational Management with innovative software. In every instance Reveal Group brings industry-leading experience, unrivalled expertise and a global partner network to support clients. Since 2005 Reveal Group has been at the forefront of applying technology to transform processing, guaranteeing rapid and sustainable results. Learn more at www.revealgroup.com

