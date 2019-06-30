|
Rexnord Reports December Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)
Net income(2) was $37 million (diluted EPS of $0.30), compared with $46 million (diluted EPS of $0.39) in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.39 compared with $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $96 million (19.6% of net sales) compared with $107 million (21.8% of net sales) in last year’s December quarter.
Acquired Hadrian in our Water Management platform.
Net income was $147 million (diluted EPS of $1.19), compared with $179 million (diluted EPS of $1.61) in calendar year 2019.
Adjusted EPS was $1.77, compared with $1.98 in the prior calendar year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $432 million (21.8% of net sales) compared with $456 million (22.2% of net sales) in calendar year 2019.
Free cash flow(1) increased by 13% to $276 million compared with $244 million in the prior calendar year.
Invested $140 million in share repurchases and $161 million in two strategic acquisitions.
Net debt leverage(1) at 2.1x.
Further enhanced our focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) initiatives and disclosures.
Todd Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our December quarter results capped a calendar year that demonstrated the compounding benefits of our long-term strategies to drive sustainable competitive advantages throughout our businesses and solid financial results in the most challenging demand environments. The benefits of our long-term investments in simplification and innovation helped position us to deliver an essentially flat top-line comparison in the December quarter and hold the 12-month sales and Adjusted EBITDA declines to just 4% and 5%, respectively. During the quarter, we elected to invest a combined incremental $4 million in selected growth initiatives and in special recognition for our operating teams that have demonstrated outstanding dedication through the pandemic. Our associates’ impressive operating execution has demonstrated the combined power of our culture and the Rexnord Business System and enabled us to establish a new record for annual free cash flow, which increased 13% year over year to $276 million.
We exercised every element of our capital allocation strategy during the year, including share repurchases of $140 million and investing $161 million in two strategic acquisition in our Water Management platform. We also announced a 12.5% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, stepped up our internal investments in growth, and maintained our financial leverage at 2.1x which is near the low end of our targeted range. For 2021, we believe we are positioned for our sales growth to improve, our continuous improvement and structural cost reduction initiatives to enable margin expansion and our free cash flow to establish another annual record.”
“We enhanced our focus on ESG during calendar year 2020 and established a stand-alone Board-level committee. Going forward, we also plan to further expand our ESG-related disclosures, including through alignment with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards.”
“The end-market environment for our Process & Motion Control (“PMC”) platform continued to improve during the December quarter with sales down by 3% year over year in our non-aerospace end markets after experiencing a comparable 9% decline in the September quarter. Recovering sell-through activity by our industrial distribution partners was balanced by the improving trajectory of OEM/End User demand across most of PMC’s end markets, particularly in our power generation, marine and consumer-facing verticals. Sales in our aerospace end markets declined by 36% year over year and we believe this comparison can inflect in early 2021 with order rates improving by the second half of the year.”
“Growth accelerated in our Water Management (“WM”) platform in the December quarter as sales increased 15% year over year and core growth increased 10% with our acquisitions of Just Manufacturing and Hadrian contributing the balance. Year-over-year sales comparisons in the December quarter improved in nearly all product groups from the September quarter and the strong momentum around our touchless and hygienic solutions continued. We’ve been investing in recent years to build out our competitive advantages, and Hadrian represents another step in expanding our unique profile of washroom solutions to address today’s challenges in both retrofit and new construction applications. As a result, we see multiple avenues to build on our established track record of market outgrowth.”
PMC income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $32.9 million, or 10.9% of net sales. Income from operations as a percentage of net sales decreased by 550 basis points year over year primarily as a result of the lower sales volume and higher restructuring and non-cash stock compensation expense, partially offset by benefits obtained from cost reduction and productivity initiatives.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $60.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales decreased by 260 basis points year over year to 20.1%.
WM income from operations was $37.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or 19.8% of net sales. Income from operations as a percentage of net sales decreased by 310 basis points year over year as incremental profits generated on higher year-over-year sales were more than offset by higher non-cash stock based compensation, acquisition-related fair value adjustments and incremental investments in our innovation and market expansion initiatives.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $46.2 million or 24.5% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales decreased by 150 basis points year over year.
(1)
Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of this non-GAAP metric, as well as the accompanying reconciliations to GAAP.
(2)
Reflects net income/loss attributable to Rexnord common stockholders.
In addition, certain of these expenses can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. Further, although not included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below, the measure may at times allow us to add estimated cost savings and operating synergies related to operational changes ranging from acquisitions to dispositions to restructurings and/or exclude one-time transition expenditures that we anticipate we will need to incur to realize cost savings before such savings have occurred. Further, management and various investors use the ratio of total debt less cash to Adjusted EBITDA (which includes a full pro-forma last-twelve-month impact of acquisitions), or “net debt leverage”, as a measure of our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions and evaluating us against peers. Lastly, management and various investors use the ratio of the change in Adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in net sales (referred to as “incremental margin” in the case of an increase in net sales or “decremental margin” in the case of a decrease in net sales) as an additional measure of our financial performance and is utilized when making key investment decisions and evaluating us against peers.
$
490.4
$
491.7
$
1,433.1
$
1,521.3
$
1,980.1
$
2,058.8
Cost of sales
308.7
300.0
881.4
919.8
1,211.9
1,255.5
Gross profit
181.7
191.7
551.7
601.5
768.2
803.3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
116.4
101.7
321.7
320.0
434.5
429.3
Restructuring and other similar charges
6.3
3.6
14.6
8.9
21.2
11.6
Amortization of intangible assets
9.0
8.8
27.0
26.3
36.1
34.9
Income from operations
50.0
77.6
188.4
246.3
276.4
327.5
Non-operating (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(11.7
)
(14.4
)
(36.6
)
(45.2
)
(50.0
)
(61.0
)
(Loss) gain on the extinguishment of debt
—
(2.2
)
—
1.0
—
0.3
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
(1.6
)
—
(1.6
)
(0.8
)
(37.4
)
(0.4
)
Other income (expense), net
3.5
0.8
4.5
(0.2
)
0.9
(5.1
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
40.2
61.8
154.7
201.1
189.9
261.3
Provision for income taxes
(3.0
)
(13.4
)
(36.3
)
(47.7
)
(42.7
)
(60.3
)
Equity method investment income
0.2
—
0.2
0.2
—
0.3
Net income from continuing operations
37.4
48.4
118.6
153.6
147.2
201.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(1.8
)
—
(2.2
)
Net income
37.4
48.4
118.6
151.8
147.2
199.1
Non-controlling interest income (loss)
0.2
(0.1
)
0.4
0.2
0.5
0.3
Net income attributable to Rexnord
37.2
48.5
118.2
151.6
146.7
198.8
Dividends on preferred stock
—
(2.8
)
—
(14.4
)
—
(20.2
)
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
37.2
$
45.7
$
118.2
$
137.2
$
146.7
$
178.6
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Rexnord common stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
0.31
$
0.40
$
0.98
$
1.28
$
1.21
$
1.68
Discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.02
)
$
—
$
(0.02
)
Net income
$
0.31
$
0.40
$
0.98
$
1.27
$
1.21
$
1.66
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Rexnord common stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
0.30
$
0.39
$
0.96
$
1.24
$
1.19
$
1.62
Discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.01
)
$
—
$
(0.02
)
Net income
$
0.30
$
0.39
$
0.96
$
1.22
$
1.19
$
1.61
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
120,332
113,448
120,428
108,250
120,764
107,461
Effect of dilutive equity securities
3,115
10,235
2,771
15,560
2,688
16,360
Diluted
123,447
123,683
123,199
123,810
123,452
123,821
Net Sales
$
490.4
$
—
$
490.4
EBITDA
73.0
22.9
(a)
95.9
Depreciation and amortization
(23.0
)
0.2
(d)
(22.8
)
Income from operations
50.0
23.1
(b)
73.1
Income before income taxes
40.2
13.8
(c)
54.0
Provision for income taxes and indicated rate
(3.0
)
7.5
%
(2.7
)
19.6
%
(5.7
)
10.6
%
Equity method investment income
0.2
(0.2
)
—
Net income from continuing operations
37.4
10.9
48.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
Net income
37.4
10.9
48.3
Non-controlling interest income
0.2
(0.2
)
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord
37.2
11.1
48.3
Dividends on preferred stock
—
—
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
37.2
$
11.1
$
48.3
Restructuring and other similar charges
$
6.3
$
6.3
$
6.3
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
0.3
0.3
0.3
Other, net (1)
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Last-in-first-out inventory adjustments
0.5
0.5
—
Stock-based compensation expense
15.9
15.9
—
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (d)(2)
—
0.2
0.2
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
9.0
Other income, net (3)
—
—
(3.5
)
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
—
—
1.6
$
22.9
$
23.1
$
13.8
Net Sales
$
1,433.1
$
—
$
1,433.1
EBITDA
255.4
52.1
(a)
307.5
Depreciation and amortization
(67.0
)
0.8
(d)
(66.2
)
Income from operations
188.4
52.9
(b)
241.3
Income before income taxes
154.7
40.4
(c)
195.1
Provision for income taxes and indicated rate
(36.3
)
23.5
%
(9.3
)
23.0
%
(45.6
)
23.4
%
Equity method investment income
0.2
(0.2
)
—
Net income from continuing operations
118.6
30.9
149.5
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
Net income
118.6
30.9
149.5
Non-controlling interest income
0.4
(0.4
)
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord
118.2
31.3
149.5
Dividends on preferred stock
—
—
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
118.2
$
31.3
$
149.5
Restructuring and other similar charges
$
14.6
$
14.6
$
14.6
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
1.2
1.2
1.2
Other, net (1)
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
Stock-based compensation expense
36.6
36.6
—
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (d)(2)
—
0.8
0.8
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
27.0
Other income, net (3)
—
—
(4.5
)
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
—
—
1.6
$
52.1
$
52.9
$
40.4
Net Sales
$
1,980.1
$
—
$
1,980.1
EBITDA
365.7
65.8
(a)
431.5
Depreciation and amortization
(89.3
)
1.4
(d)
(87.9
)
Income from operations
276.4
67.2
(b)
343.6
Income before income taxes
189.9
96.9
(c)
286.8
Provision for income taxes and indicated rate
(42.7
)
22.5
%
(26.1
)
26.9
%
(68.8
)
24.0
%
Equity method investment income
—
—
—
Net income from continuing operations
147.2
70.8
218.0
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
Net income
147.2
70.8
218.0
Non-controlling interest income
0.5
(0.5
)
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord
146.7
71.3
218.0
Dividends on preferred stock
—
—
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
146.7
$
71.3
$
218.0
Restructuring and other similar charges
$
21.2
$
21.2
$
21.2
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
2.2
2.2
2.2
Other, net (1)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
Last-in-first-out inventory adjustments
(1.9
)
(1.9
)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
44.8
44.8
—
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (d)(2)
—
1.4
1.4
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
36.1
Other income, net (3)
—
—
(0.9
)
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
—
—
37.4
$
65.8
$
67.2
$
96.9
Net Sales
$
491.7
$
—
$
491.7
EBITDA
99.2
7.8
(a)
107.0
Depreciation and amortization
(21.6
)
0.6
(d)
(21.0
)
Income from operations
77.6
8.4
(b)
86.0
Income before income taxes
61.8
14.2
(c)
76.0
Provision for income taxes and indicated rate
(13.4
)
21.7
%
(3.6
)
25.4
%
(17.0
)
22.4
%
Equity method investment income
—
—
—
Net income from continuing operations
48.4
10.6
59.0
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
Net income
48.4
10.6
59.0
Non-controlling interest loss
(0.1
)
0.1
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord
48.5
10.5
59.0
Dividends on preferred stock
(2.8
)
2.8
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
45.7
$
13.3
$
59.0
Restructuring and other similar charges
$
3.6
$
3.6
$
3.6
Other, net (1)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
Last-in-first-out inventory adjustments
(1.5
)
(1.5
)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
5.9
5.9
—
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (d)(2)
—
0.6
0.6
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
8.8
Other expense, net (3)
—
—
(0.8
)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
—
—
2.2
$
7.8
$
8.4
$
14.2
Net Sales
$
1,521.3
$
—
$
1,521.3
EBITDA
310.6
25.6
(a)
336.2
Depreciation and amortization
(64.3
)
1.9
(d)
(62.4
)
Income from operations
246.3
27.5
(b)
273.8
Income before income taxes
201.1
37.3
(c)
238.4
Provision for income taxes and indicated rate
(47.7
)
23.7
%
(9.3
)
24.9
%
(57.0
)
23.9
%
Equity method investment income
0.2
(0.2
)
—
Net income from continuing operations
153.6
27.8
181.4
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1.8
)
1.8
—
Net income
151.8
29.6
181.4
Non-controlling interest income
0.2
(0.2
)
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord
151.6
29.8
181.4
Dividends on preferred stock
(14.4
)
14.4
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
137.2
$
44.2
$
181.4
Restructuring and other similar charges
$
8.9
$
8.9
$
8.9
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
0.7
0.7
0.7
Other, net (1)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
Last-in-first-out inventory adjustments
(2.2
)
(2.2
)
—
Stock-based compensation expense
18.7
18.7
—
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (d)(2)
—
1.9
1.9
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
26.3
Other expense, net (3)
—
—
0.2
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
—
—
0.8
Gain on the extinguishment of debt
—
—
(1.0
)
$
25.6
$
27.5
$
37.3
Net Sales
$
2,058.8
$
—
$
2,058.8
EBITDA
413.7
42.4
(a)
456.1
Depreciation and amortization
(86.2)
2.1
(d)
(84.1)
Income from operations
327.5
44.5
(b)
372.0
Income before income taxes
261.3
56.9
(c)
318.2
Provision for income taxes and indicated rate
(60.3)
23.1
%
(13.3)
23.4
%
(73.6)
23.1
%
Equity method investment income
0.3
(0.3)
—
Net income from continuing operations
201.3
43.3
244.6
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(2.2)
2.2
—
Net income
199.1
45.5
244.6
Non-controlling interest income
0.3
(0.3)
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord
198.8
45.8
244.6
Dividends on preferred stock
(20.2)
20.2
—
Net income attributable to Rexnord common stockholders
$
178.6
$
66.0
$
244.6
Restructuring and other similar charges
$
11.6
$
11.6
$
11.6
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
0.8
0.8
0.8
Other, net (1)
2.3
2.3
2.3
Last-in-first-out inventory adjustments
3.7
3.7
—
Stock-based compensation expense
24.0
24.0
—
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (d)(2)
—
2.1
2.1
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
34.9
Other expense, net (3)
—
—
5.1
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
—
—
0.4
Gain on the extinguishment of debt
—
—
(0.3)
$
42.4
$
44.5
$
56.9
$
37.2
$
45.7
$
118.2
$
137.2
$
146.7
$
178.6
Dividends on preferred stock
—
2.8
—
14.4
—
20.2
Non-controlling interest income (loss)
0.2
(0.1
)
0.4
0.2
0.5
0.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
1.8
—
2.2
Equity method investment income
(0.2
)
—
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
—
(0.3
)
Provision for income taxes
3.0
13.4
36.3
47.7
42.7
60.3
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
1.6
—
1.6
0.8
37.4
0.4
Other (income) expense, net (1)
(3.5
)
(0.8
)
(4.5
)
0.2
(0.9
)
5.1
Loss (gain) on the extinguishment of debt
—
2.2
—
(1.0
)
—
(0.3
)
Interest expense, net
11.7
14.4
36.6
45.2
50.0
61.0
Income from operations
$
50.0
$
77.6
$
188.4
246.3
$
276.4
327.5
Depreciation and amortization
$
23.0
$
21.6
$
67.0
64.3
$
89.3
86.2
Restructuring and other similar charges
6.3
3.6
14.6
8.9
21.2
11.6
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
0.3
—
1.2
0.7
2.2
0.8
Stock-based compensation expense
15.9
5.9
36.6
18.7
44.8
24.0
Last-in first-out inventory adjustments
0.5
(1.5
)
—
(2.2
)
(1.9
)
3.7
Other, net (2)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
2.3
Subtotal of adjustments
45.9
29.4
119.1
89.9
155.1
128.6
95.9
$
107.0
$
307.5
$
336.2
$
431.5
$
456.1
$
37.2
$
45.7
$
118.2
$
137.2
$
146.7
$
178.6
Dividends on preferred stock
—
2.8
—
14.4
—
20.2
Non-controlling interest income (loss)
0.2
(0.1
)
0.4
0.2
0.5
0.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
1.8
—
2.2
Equity method investment income
(0.2
)
—
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
—
(0.3
)
Loss (gain) on the extinguishment of debt
—
2.2
—
(1.0
)
—
(0.3
)
Amortization of intangible assets
9.0
8.8
27.0
26.3
36.1
34.9
Restructuring and other similar charges
6.3
3.6
14.6
8.9
21.2
11.6
Supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives (1)
0.2
0.6
0.8
1.9
1.4
2.1
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
0.3
—
1.2
0.7
2.2
0.8
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
1.6
—
1.6
0.8
37.4
0.4
Other (income) expense, net (2)
(3.5
)
(0.8
)
(4.5
)
0.2
(0.9
)
5.1
Other, net (3)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
2.3
Tax effect on above items
(2.7
)
(3.6
)
(9.3
)
(9.3
)
(26.1
)
(13.3
)
48.3
$
59.0
$
149.5
$
181.4
$
218.0
$
244.6
GAAP diluted net income per share from continuing operations
$
0.30
$
0.39
$
0.96
$
1.24
$
1.19
$
1.62
Adjusted earnings per share – diluted
$
0.39
$
0.48
$
1.21
$
1.47
$
1.77
$
1.98
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
GAAP basic weighted-average shares
120,332
113,448
120,428
108,250
120,764
107,461
Effect of dilutive equity securities
3,115
10,235
2,771
15,560
2,688
16,360
Adjusted diluted weighted-average shares
123,447
123,683
123,199
123,810
123,452
123,821
Represents accelerated depreciation associated with our strategic supply chain optimization and footprint repositioning initiatives.
(2)
Other (income) expense, net, for the periods indicated, consists primarily of gains and losses from foreign currency transactions, actuarial gains and losses on pension, the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit credits associated with our defined benefit plans, and a gain resulting from the divestiture of our PMC China gearbox product line.
(3)
Other, net includes the gains and losses from sale of long-lived assets.
$
32.9
$
37.2
$
(20.1
)
$
53.6
$
37.6
$
(13.6
)
Depreciation and amortization
15.4
7.5
0.1
14.9
6.6
0.1
Restructuring and other similar charges
5.5
0.6
0.2
3.2
0.4
—
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
—
0.3
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation expense
5.3
1.8
8.8
1.8
0.6
3.5
Last-in first-out inventory adjustments
1.7
(1.2
)
—
1.0
(2.5
)
—
Other, net
(0.1
)
—
—
(0.2
)
—
—
60.7
$
46.2
$
(11.0
)
$
74.3
$
42.7
$
(10.0
)
$
108.3
$
126.0
$
(45.9
)
$
167.0
$
121.3
$
(42.0
)
Depreciation and amortization
44.5
22.2
0.3
44.5
19.5
0.3
Restructuring and other similar charges
12.9
1.6
0.1
8.1
0.8
—
Acquisition-related fair value adjustment
—
1.2
—
0.4
0.3
—
Stock-based compensation expense
13.7
4.3
18.6
5.2
1.7
11.8
Last-in first-out inventory adjustments
2.5
(2.5
)
—
1.1
(3.3
)
—
Other, net
(0.5
)
0.2
—
(0.5
)
—
—
181.4
$
153.0
$
(26.9
)
$
225.8
$
140.3
$
(29.9
)
$
196.3
$
174.7
$
320.2
$
287.5
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(28.3
)
(25.5
)
(44.2
)
(43.9
)
$
168.0
$
149.2
$
276.0
$
243.6
$
37.2
$
48.5
$
118.2
$
151.6
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
18.4
7.3
37.8
(8.2
)
Change in pension and postretirement defined benefit plans, net of tax
13.0
—
12.8
0.4
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
31.4
7.3
50.6
(7.8
)
Non-controlling interest income
0.2
(0.1
)
0.4
0.2
Total comprehensive income
$
68.8
$
55.7
$
169.2
$
144.0
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
255.6
$
573.4
Receivables, net
274.8
334.7
Inventories
330.1
317.5
Income tax receivable
9.8
3.4
Other current assets
37.4
35.3
Total current assets
907.7
1,264.3
Property, plant and equipment, net
434.8
378.8
Intangible assets, net
524.6
514.2
Goodwill
1,370.1
1,321.9
Other assets
163.9
147.9
Total assets
$
3,401.1
$
3,627.1
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of debt
$
2.4
$
76.4
Trade payables
129.4
185.6
Compensation and benefits
57.0
61.8
Current portion of pension and postretirement benefit obligations
3.1
3.2
Other current liabilities
125.6
128.5
Total current liabilities
317.5
455.5
Long-term debt
1,189.2
1,397.0
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
171.4
189.6
Deferred income taxes
119.4
121.0
Other liabilities
164.3
150.3
Total liabilities
1,961.8
2,313.4
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 119,549,735 at December 31, 2020 and 119,718,631 at March 31, 2020
1.2
1.2
Additional paid-in capital
1,392.9
1,348.3
Retained earnings
116.0
85.9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(73.8
)
(124.4
)
Total Rexnord stockholders’ equity
1,436.3
1,311.0
Non-controlling interest
3.0
2.7
Total stockholders’ equity
1,439.3
1,313.7
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,401.1
$
3,627.1
Net income
$
118.6
$
151.8
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
40.0
38.0
Amortization of intangible assets
27.0
26.3
Gain on dispositions of property, plant and equipment
(1.1
)
—
Deferred income taxes
(7.0
)
4.9
Actuarial loss on pension and postretirement benefit obligations
1.6
0.8
Other non-cash (income) expense
(0.2
)
0.5
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
(1.0
)
Stock-based compensation expense
36.6
18.7
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
65.1
34.4
Inventories
0.5
(34.4
)
Other assets
2.4
(18.2
)
Accounts payable
(65.1
)
(12.4
)
Accruals and other
(22.1
)
(34.7
)
Cash provided by operating activities
196.3
174.7
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(28.3
)
(25.5
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(102.0
)
(25.1
)
Proceeds from dispositions of long-lived assets
7.8
2.9
Payment associated with divestiture of discontinued operations
—
(1.3
)
Cash used for investing activities
(122.5
)
(49.0
)
Proceeds from borrowings of debt
6.0
725.0
Repayments of debt
(336.4
)
(835.3
)
Repurchase of common stock
(59.3
)
(20.0
)
Payment of common stock dividends
(28.8
)
—
Payment of preferred stock dividends
—
(17.4
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
18.3
16.8
Taxes withheld and paid on employees’ share-based payment awards
(9.4
)
(7.6
)
Cash used for financing activities
(409.6
)
(138.5
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
18.0
(2.7
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(317.8
)
(15.5
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
573.4
292.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
255.6
$
277.0
Net sales
$
274.4
$
293.9
$
302.1
$
870.4
Income from operations & margin
39.6
14.4
%
35.8
12.2
%
32.9
10.9
%
108.3
12.4
%
Depreciation & amortization
14.3
14.8
15.4
44.5
EBITDA & margin
53.9
19.6
%
50.6
17.2
%
48.3
16.0
%
152.8
17.6
%
Adjustments
5.5
10.7
12.4
28.6
Adjusted EBITDA & margin
$
59.4
21.6
%
$
61.3
20.9
%
$
60.7
20.1
%
$
181.4
20.8
%
Year-over-year sales
Core sales
(15
)%
(13
)%
(8
)%
(12
)%
Acquisition / divestiture
—
%
—
%
(1
)%
—
%
Currency translation
(2
)%
—
%
1
%
—
%
Total reported
(17
)%
(13
)%
(8
)%
(12
)%
Net sales
$
174.7
$
199.7
$
188.3
$
562.7
Income from operations & margin
40.1
23.0
%
48.7
24.4
%
37.2
19.8
%
126.0
22.4
%
Depreciation & amortization
7.3
7.4
7.5
22.2
EBITDA & margin
47.4
27.1
%
56.1
28.1
%
44.7
23.7
%
148.2
26.3
%
Adjustments
3.5
(0.2
)
1.5
4.8
Adjusted EBITDA & margin
$
50.9
29.1
%
$
55.9
28.0
%
$
46.2
24.5
%
$
153.0
27.2
%
Year-over-year sales
Core sales
(5
)%
5
%
10
%
3
%
Acquisition / divestiture
3
%
3
%
5
%
4
%
Currency translation
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Total reported
(2
)%
8
%
15
%
7
%
Income from operations
(13.7
)
(12.1
)
(20.1
)
(45.9
)
Depreciation & amortization
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.3
EBITDA
(13.6
)
(12.0
)
(20.0
)
(45.6
)
Adjustments
6.4
3.3
9.0
18.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(7.2
)
$
(8.7
)
$
(11.0
)
$
(26.9
)
Net sales
$
449.1
$
493.6
$
490.4
$
1,433.1
Income from operations & margin
66.0
14.7
%
72.4
14.7
%
50.0
10.2
%
188.4
13.1
%
Depreciation & amortization
21.7
22.3
23.0
67.0
EBITDA & margin
87.7
19.5
%
94.7
19.2
%
73.0
14.9
%
255.4
17.8
%
Adjustments
15.4
13.8
22.9
52.1
Adjusted EBITDA & margin
$
103.1
23.0
%
$
108.5
22.0
%
$
95.9
19.6
%
$
307.5
21.5
%
Year-over-year sales
Core sales
(12
)%
(7
)%
(2
)%
(7
)%
Acquisition / divestiture
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Currency translation
(1
)%
1
%
1
%
—
%
Total reported
(12
)%
(5
)%
—
%
(6
)%
Net sales
$
330.1
$
337.0
$
327.5
$
363.6
$
1,358.2
Income from operations & margin
55.1
16.7
%
58.3
17.3
%
53.6
16.4
%
61.4
16.9
%
228.4
16.8
%
Depreciation & amortization
14.6
15.0
14.9
15.1
59.6
EBITDA & margin
69.7
21.1
%
73.3
21.8
%
68.5
20.9
%
76.5
21.0
%
288.0
21.2
%
Adjustments
4.2
4.3
5.8
10.2
24.5
Adjusted EBITDA & margin
$
73.9
22.4
%
$
77.6
23.0
%
$
74.3
22.7
%
$
86.7
23.8
%
$
312.5
23.0
%
Year-over-year sales
Core sales
1
%
(2
)%
—
%
(1
)%
(1
)%
Acquisition / divestiture
1
%
1
%
1
%
—
%
1
%
Currency translation
(3
)%
(2
)%
(1
)%
(1
)%
(2
)%
Total reported
(1
)%
(3
)%
—
%
(2
)%
(2
)%
Net sales
$
178.2
$
184.3
$
164.2
$
183.4
$
710.1
Income from operations & margin
40.0
22.4
%
43.7
23.7
%
37.6
22.9
%
41.8
22.8
%
163.1
23.0
%
Depreciation & amortization
6.3
6.6
6.6
7.0
26.5
EBITDA & margin
46.3
26.0
%
50.3
27.3
%
44.2
26.9
%
48.8
26.6
%
189.6
26.7
%
Adjustments
0.8
0.2
(1.5
)
(1.9
)
(2.4
)
Adjusted EBITDA & margin
$
47.1
26.4
%
$
50.5
27.4
%
$
42.7
26.0
%
$
46.9
25.6
%
$
187.2
26.4
%
Year-over-year sales
Core sales
4
%
4
%
3
%
7
%
4
%
Acquisition / divestiture
—
%
1
%
1
%
4
%
2
%
Currency translation
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Total reported
4
%
5
%
4
%
11
%
6
%
Income from operations
(14.9
)
(13.5
)
(13.6
)
(15.2
)
(57.2
)
Depreciation & amortization
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.5
EBITDA
(14.8
)
(13.4
)
(13.5
)
(15.0
)
(56.7
)
Adjustments
4.8
3.5
3.5
5.4
17.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(10.0
)
$
(9.9
)
$
(10.0
)
$
(9.6
)
$
(39.5
)
Net sales
$
508.3
$
521.3
$
491.7
$
547.0
$
2,068.3
Income from operations & margin
80.2
15.8
%
88.5
17.0
%
77.6
15.8
%
88.0
16.1
%
334.3
16.2
%
Depreciation & amortization
21.0
21.7
21.6
22.3
86.6
EBITDA & margin
101.2
19.9
%
110.2
21.1
%
99.2
20.2
%
110.3
20.2
%
420.9
20.4
%
Adjustments
9.8
8.0
7.8
13.7
39.3
Adjusted EBITDA & margin
$
111.0
21.8
%
$
118.2
22.7
%
$
107.0
21.8
%
$
124.0
22.7
%
$
460.2
22.3
%
Year-over-year sales
Core sales
2
%
—
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Acquisition / divestiture
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Currency translation
(2
)%
(2
)%
(1
)%
—
%
(1
)%
Total reported
1
%
(1
)%
1
%
2
%
1
%
