|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:30 | 24.08.2020
RFID Tags Market For Livestock Management Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)| Regulations Regarding Animal Welfare to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the RFID tags market for livestock management market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allflex Group, Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, Essen Computers Pvt. Ltd., HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Manufacturing Inc., National Band & Tag Co., Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and SafeTag. are some of the major market participants. The regulations regarding animal welfare will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
Cattle
Goats And Sheep
Others
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43625RFID Tags Market for Livestock Management Market 2020-2024: Scope
RFID Tags Market for Livestock Management Market Size
RFID Tags Market for Livestock Management Market Trends
RFID Tags Market for Livestock Management Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud technologies to improve dairy production in livestock units as one of the prime reasons driving the RFID Tags Market for livestock management market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist RFID tags market for livestock management market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the RFID tags market for livestock management market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the RFID tags market for livestock management market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of RFID tags market for livestock management market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Cattle – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Goats and sheep – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Allflex Group
Dalton Tags
Datamars SA
Essen Computers Pvt. Ltd.
HID Global Corp.
Impinj Inc.
Ketchum Manufacturing Inc.
National Band & Tag Co.
Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
SafeTag
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer