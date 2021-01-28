11:55 | 28.01.2021

Rhenium Market Research 2021-2025 | Market Impact Analysis Due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

The rhenium market is expected to grow by USD 49.12 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rhenium market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005536/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rhenium Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The rhenium market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

American Elements operates the business through various segments such as Additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, Alloys and alloy forms, Battery and supercapacitor materials, Catalysts, Ceramics, and Others Products. The company offers rhenium in various forms such as salt, powder, bars, among others.

Avon Metals Ltd.

Avon Metals Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers rhenium in various forms such as pallets, powder, ammonium perrhenate, and perrhenic acid.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. operates the business through various segments such as North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia mining, and Molybdenum mines. The company offers rhenium for the defense and aerospace industry.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:https://www.technavio.com/report/rhenium-market-industry-analysisRhenium Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The rhenium market is segmented as below: Application Superalloys Catalysts Others Geography Americas EMEA APAC The rhenium market is driven by rising demand in aerospace engines. In addition, other factors such as growing usage of rhenium-188 in the healthcare industry are expected to trigger the rhenium market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

