2:00 | 08.04.2021
Rice Acquisition Corp. to Combine Aria Energy and Archaea Energy into the Industry-Leading Renewable Natural Gas Platform
Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) (“RAC”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy transition sector, today announced an agreement to enter into a business combination with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea LLC”), which will create the industry-leading renewable natural gas (“RNG”) platform. The combined Company will be named Archaea Energy (the “combined Company”), with an experienced executive team comprised of leaders from Archaea LLC and Aria. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and the combined Company plans to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “LFG”.
RAC is led by former executives of Rice Energy, which merged with EQT (NYSE: EQT) to become the largest U.S. natural gas producer. Daniel Rice IV, CEO of RAC, led Rice Energy’s growth from a start-up to the eventual $10 billion sale to EQT in 20172.
“Early in our acquisition search we identified landfill gas (“LFG”) as the most predictable, cost-effective, and environmentally beneficial feedstock to help organizations achieve their carbon neutrality goals,” said RAC CEO Daniel Rice. “We became determined to create a leading RNG platform, and I believe bringing together Archaea LLC and Aria goes beyond that; I think we’ve created a new paradigm in RNG development. The combination of these companies’ respective skills and assets instantly creates a proven, technology-driven LFG developer that’s operating at scale today with a deep inventory of highly economic, low-risk growth projects to meet the ever-growing RNG demand. The combined Company’s industry-leading growth is supported with innovative, long-term fixed-price offtake agreements to ensure it achieves its economic goals, while also helping its customers achieve their long-term climate goals. This places Archaea on a short list of companies that can generate sustainable and compelling risk-adjusted returns while significantly reducing GHG emissions.”
Nicholas Stork, co-founder and CEO of Archaea LLC and CEO of the combined Company, added: “We are on a mission to transform the role of RNG in empowering organizations to decarbonize and achieve their sustainability goals. In Aria, we found an irreplicable asset base and a team who shares our vision to harness the power of RNG and help both landfill owners/operators and investment-grade buyers of RNG meet their sustainability targets. The new capital raised will accelerate the combined Company’s growth and solidify its leadership in the industry.”
Aria, a portfolio company of funds managed by the Infrastructure and Power strategy of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”), is being acquired for $680 million and brings a comprehensive portfolio of operational LFG assets, best-in-class operating experience, and a deep inventory of greenfield LFG-to-RNG projects and electric-to-RNG conversion opportunities.
Archaea LLC is being acquired for $347 million and brings leading RNG technology professionals, a deep inventory of LFG-to-RNG projects – including the world’s largest RNG plant currently under construction (“Project Assai”) – an innovative commercial strategy, groundbreaking low-cost carbon sequestration, and negative-carbon LFG-to-green hydrogen development projects currently in the design stage.
Pro forma for the transaction, the combined Company will have over $350 million of cash on the balance sheet, providing ample liquidity to fund its pipeline of development projects and bridging the combined Company to free cash flow generation starting in 2023.
The combined Company will be led by a majority-independent board consisting of executives Daniel J. Rice, IV, Kyle Derham, Kate Jackson, Joe Malchow, and Jim Torgerson of RAC; Nicholas Stork, CEO of Archaea; and Scott Parkes of Ares.
LFG has a very predictable, 20-30 year production profile, and when coupled with continued growth in U.S. landfill waste for the next 20-30 years, creates 40-60 years of unparalleled LFG feedstock visibility. Compared to other renewable fuels, LFG-to-RNG developed by the combined Company is lower cost, more predictable, better for the environment, and more effective in reversing the impacts of climate change.
Andrew Pike, co-head of Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy, stated: “With the combination of Archaea LLC and Aria, RAC has created a scaled and growth-oriented premier platform that will be guided by a seasoned management team positioned for even greater success through continued decarbonization of the natural gas grid.”
Archaea LLC is currently majority-owned and controlled by Rice Investment Group, an affiliate of RAC. RAC created a Special Committee, comprised of the independent directors of RAC (the “Special Committee”), to negotiate the business combination of Aria, Archaea LLC, and RAC, including the purchase price for Aria and Archaea LLC. The Special Committee engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its independent financial advisor and Richards, Layton and Finger, PA as its independent legal counsel for the business combination. 100% of Rice Investment Group’s equity ownership will be rolled into the transaction, with no secondary proceeds, demonstrating confidence in the combined Company’s long-term value proposition. The Rice family is also investing $20 million in the PIPE.
The business combination was recommended to RAC’s board of directors (the “Board”) by the Special Committee, has been approved by the Board based on the Special Committee’s recommendation, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to certain closing conditions, including receipt of approval by holders of a majority of the RAC stock held by stockholders unaffiliated with Rice Investment Group.
The risks and uncertainties that could cause those actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: (a) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination and any transactions contemplated thereby; (b) the ability to complete the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of RAC, or other conditions to closing of the proposed business combination; (c) the ability to meet NYSE’s listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; (d) the risk that the proposed transactions disrupt current plans and operations of Aria, Archaea or their subsidiaries as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (e) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its management and key employees; (f) costs related to the proposed business combination and related transactions; (g) the possibility that Aria or Archaea may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (h) the combined Company’s ability to develop and operate new projects; (i) the reduction or elimination of government economic incentives to the renewable energy market; (j) delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of new projects; (k) the length of development cycles for new projects, including the design and construction processes for the combined Company’s projects; (l) the combined Company’s ability to identify suitable locations for new projects; (m) the combined Company’s dependence on landfill operators; (n) existing regulations and changes to regulations and policies that effect the combined Company’s operations; (o) decline in public acceptance and support of renewable energy development and projects; (p) sustained demand for renewable energy; (q) impacts of climate change, changing weather patterns and conditions, and natural disasters; (r) the ability to secure necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; and (s) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the preliminary or definitive proxy statement, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by RAC.
The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RAC, Aria, Archaea LLC and the combined Company do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the forward looking statements set forth herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
