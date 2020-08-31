|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 31.08.2020
Richard C. Adkerson Elected Chair International Council on Mining and Metals
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is pleased to announce that Richard C. Adkerson, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been elected Chair of International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).
As a founding member of the ICMM, FCX has played an active role in many key initiatives of ICMM through the years. Richard became a member of Council in 2005 and served as Chair from 2008-2011. He also led FCX’s active participation in the recent development of the new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.
FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.
