22:12 | 09.11.2020
Ring Energy Announces Financial and Operational Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ending September 30, 2020
Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) announced today financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Decreased LOE1 by 38.5% to $8.88 million or $10.11/Boe, compared to $14.43 million or $14.03/Boe for Q3 2019
Decreased cash G&A2 by 34.6% to $1.93 million or $2.20/Boe, compared to $2.95 million or $2.87/Boe for Q3 2019
Reported net loss of $1.96 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Excluding the unrealized loss on derivatives and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation, adjusted net income3 per diluted share is $0.05/share
Adjusted EBITDA3 increased 44.6% to $19.9 million, compared to $13.7 million for Q2 2020
Free cash flow (“FCF”) 3 increased 45.8% to $11.3 million, compared to $7.7 million for Q2 2020
Reduced bank debt by $15.0 million, outstanding balance is $360 million
Increased liquidity3 to $32.2 million
Reduced capital spending by 79.9% to $4.3 million, compared to $21.4 million for Q3 2019
Net realized gain on derivates of approximately $1.7 million
Decreased cash G&A2 by 44.3% to $7.15 million or $3.03/Boe during first nine months of 2020, compared to $12.85 million or $4.44/Boe for the same nine months of the prior year
Reported net loss of $93.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share through September 30, 2020. Excluding the unrealized loss on derivatives, ceiling test write down and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation, adjusted net income3 per diluted share is $0.21/share
Generated adjusted EBITDA3 of $61.6 million through September 30, 2020
Remained FCF3 positive for four consecutive quarters and generated over $27.0 million FCF3 through Q3 2020
Reduced capital spending by 77.8% to $22.2 million during the first nine months of 2020, compared to $99.8 million for the same nine months of the prior year (excludes Wishbone acquisition in 2019)
Net realized gain on derivates of approximately $18.8 million through September 30, 2020
Announced appointment of Paul D. McKinney as Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board
Reorganized the Board of Directors by replacing three insiders with three independent Directors
Raised ~$19.1 million in net proceeds further improving liquidity from public and registered direct offerings
Posted a positive average operating margin4 of $20.60/Boe through September 30, 2020
Mr. McKinney continued, “During my short tenure here, I have seen firsthand the outstanding job our operations and field personnel have performed in an incredibly challenging environment. They have reduced our lease operating expenses on $/Boe basis by 20% over the prior quarter and 28% over the same three months of the prior year. Not only do I commend them for these achievements, but together, we are exploring additional cost saving and production enhancing ideas that we expect to be evident in future quarters.”
During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net income included a pre-tax unrealized gain on derivatives of $14,086,699, a pre-tax ceiling test impairment of $147,937,943 and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $2,557,156. Excluding these items, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.19. The Company believes results excluding these items are more comparable to estimates provided by security analysts and, therefore, are useful in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance, compared to other similarly situated oil and gas producing companies.
Third quarter of 2020 the outstanding balance on the Company’s $1 billion senior credit facility was $360 million with a weighted average interest rate on borrowings under the senior credit facility of 4.5%. The next bank redetermination, originally scheduled for November 2020, was extended by the bank group to December 2020 to allow the Company to properly reflect recent cost reductions and operational efficiencies in the reserve information provided to the bank group.
In May 2020, the Company unwound the costless collars for June 2020 and July 2020. Concurrently, the Company entered Swap contracts at $33.24 for 5,500 barrels per day for June and July 2020, equal to the barrels for which the costless collars were unwound. Like costless collars, there is no cost to enter the Swap contracts. On Swap contracts, there is no spread and payments will be made or received based on the difference between WTI and the Swap contract price. The costless collar and Swap pricing do not take into consideration any pricing differentials between NYMEX WTI pricing and the price received by the Company.
$50.00
$65.83
1,000
$50.00
$65.40
1,000
$50.00
$58.40
1,000
$50.00
$58.25
1,500
$50.00
$58.65
$33.24
Third quarter of 2020, the Company entered derivative contracts for 2021 in the form of costless collars of NYMEX WTI Crude oil. The contracts are for a total of 4,500 barrels of oil per day for the period of January 2021 through December 2021. Again, the costless collar pricing does not take into consideration any pricing differentials between NYMEX WTI pricing and the price received by the Company.
$45.00
$54.75
1,000
$45.00
$52.71
1,000
$40.00
$55.08
1,500
$40.00
$55.35
Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company entered into Swap derivative contracts for 6,000 MMBTU/day for calendar year 2021 at a price of $2.991 per MMBTU and 5,000 MMBTU/day for calendar year 2022 at a price of $2.7255 per MMBTU.
The average price differential the Company experienced from WTI pricing in Q3’2020 was approximately $2.00.
Third quarter of 2020 Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) were $10.11 per BOE, production taxes $ 1.62 per BOE and ad valorem taxes $0.91 per BOE for total of $12.64 per BOE field level all in lifting cost. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs, including accretion, were $12.59 per BOE, and general and administrative costs, which included a $565,819 charge for stock-based compensation were $2.84 per BOE. Operating lease expense (equipment/office leases) was $0.34 per BOE.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, lease operating expenses were $10.47 per BOE, production taxes $1.58 per BOE and ad valorem taxes $1.02 per BOE for total of $13.07 per BOE field level all in lifting cost. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization costs, including accretion, were $13.78 per BOE, and general and administrative costs, which included a $2,557,156 charge for stock-based compensation, were $4.11 per BOE. Operating lease expense (equipment/office leases) was $0.37 per BOE.
The Company completed a public offering and concurrently completed a registered direct offering of common shares, pre-funded warrants, and common warrants. In total, the company issued 13,075,800 shares, 16,728,500 pre-funded warrants and 29,804,300 common warrants. Gross proceeds received at closing were approximately $20.8 million and net proceeds are anticipated to be approximately $19.1MM.
The previously announced plan to divest of Delaware Basin assets failed to close. The Company continues to attempt to work with the buyer, but the termination process has been initiated and unless an agreement can be reached, the contracts will terminate on November 12, 2020.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, its Form 10Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.
31,466,544
$
50,339,105
$
81,673,465
$
143,471,645
9,678,011
15,478,052
27,128,768
36,455,925
1,427,041
2,307,226
3,731,046
6,802,996
10,826,989
14,115,170
31,848,093
41,659,494
–
–
147,937,943
–
230,784
236,207
694,113
681,386
295,631
114,112
876,889
370,462
General and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation)
2,496,927
3,745,928
9,709,431
15,287,072
24,955,383
35,996,695
221,926,283
101,257,335
6,511,161
14,342,410
(140,252,818
)
42,214,310
1
9
7
13,505
(4,457,250
)
(4,556,509
)
(12,958,788
)
(9,589,434
)
1,726,373
–
18,814,068
–
Unrealized gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivatives
(6,228,453
)
1,877,368
14,086,699
3,066,913
(8,959,329
)
(2,679,132
)
19,941,986
(6,509,016
)
(2,448,168
)
11,663,278
(120,310,832
)
35,705,294
486,565
(2,805,278
)
27,153,281
(11,235,437
)
(1,961,603
)
$
8,858,000
$
(93,157,551
)
$
24,469,857
(0.03
)
$
0.13
$
(1.37
)
$
0.37
(0.03
)
$
0.13
$
(1.37
)
$
0.37
67,980,961
67,811,127
67,985,168
66,149,469
Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
67,980,961
67,836,968
67,985,168
66,401,422
2020
2019
Change
9,549
11,183
-14.6%
Per BOE:
Average Sales Price
$35.82
$48.93
-26.8%
Lease Operating Expenses (excluding ad valorem taxes)
10.11
14.03
-28.0%
Ad valorem Taxes
0.91
1.01
-10.1%
Production Taxes
1.62
2.24
-27.7%
DD&A
12.32
13.72
-10.2%
Accretion
0.26
0.23
13.0%
General & Administrative Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)
2.20
2.87
-23.4%
Operating Lease Expense
0.34
0.11
209.0%
Realized (gain) loss on derivatives
(1.97)
0.00
N/A
Interest Expense
5.07
4.43
14.6%
$17.54
$24.24
-27.6%
2020
2019
Change
8,617
10,607
-18.8%
Per BOE:
Average Sales Price
$34.59
$49.55
-30.2%
Lease Operating Expenses (excluding ad valorem taxes)
10.47
11.51
-9.0%
Ad valorem Taxes
1.02
1.08
-5.8%
Production Taxes
1.58
2.35
-32.8%
DD&A
13.49
14.39
-6.2%
Accretion
0.29
0.24
20.8%
General & Administrative Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)
3.03
4.44
-31.7%
Operating Lease Expense
0.37
0.13
184.6%
Realized (gain) loss on derivatives
(7.97)
0.00
N/A
Interest Expense
5.49
3.31
65.7%
$20.60
$26.73
-22.9%
$
17,920,817
$
10,004,622
Accounts receivable
12,489,321
22,909,195
Joint interest billing receivable
653,607
1,812,469
Derivative receivable
1,711,710
–
Derivative asset
9,518,564
–
Prepaid expenses and retainers
498,610
3,982,255
42,792,629
38,708,541
953,696,964
1,083,966,135
Financing lease asset subject to depreciation
858,513
858,513
Fixed assets subject to depreciation
1,465,551
1,465,551
956,021,028
1,086,290,199
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
(188,922,137
)
(157,074,044
)
767,098,891
929,216,155
990,155
1,867,044
1,568,057
–
21,152,105
–
2,647,160
3,214,408
836,248,997
$
973,006,148
$
24,839,820
$
54,635,602
Financing lease liability
292,227
280,970
Operating lease liability
814,400
1,175,904
Derivative liabilities
–
3,000,078
25,946,447
59,092,554
–
6,001,176
Revolving line of credit
360,000,000
366,500,000
Financing lease liability, less current portion
201,528
424,126
Operating lease liability, less current portion
175,755
691,140
Asset retirement obligations
17,119,114
16,787,219
403,442,844
449,496,215
Common stock – $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 67,983,075 shares and 67,993,797 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
67,983
67,994
Additional paid-in capital
528,755,063
526,301,281
Accumulated deficit
(96,016,893
)
(2,859,342
)
432,806,153
523,509,933
836,248,997
$
973,006,148
(93,157,551
)
$
24,469,857
31,848,093
41,659,494
147,937,943
–
694,113
681,386
567,248
–
2,557,156
2,436,035
(25,573,920
)
7,498,112
(1,579,361
)
3,737,325
(14,086,699
)
(3,066,913
)
9,867,026
(7,095,256
)
3,483,645
(6,060,699
)
(17,225,782
)
(1,055,397
)
Settlement of asset retirement obligation
(428,605
)
(615,732
)
44,903,306
62,588,212
(1,189,433
)
(263,262,046
)
4,500,000
–
Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties
(33,586,337
)
(122,004,117
)
(30,275,770
)
(385,266,163
)
21,500,000
327,000,000
(28,000,000
)
–
Reduction of financing lease liability
(211,341
)
(86,686
)
(6,711,341
)
326,913,314
7,916,195
4,235,363
10,004,622
3,363,726
17,920,817
$
7,599,089
$
12,387,670
$
5,821,545
66,387
$
602,090
–
539,577
–
947,435
2,600,000
26,958,655
–
1,464,394
–
2,864,554
–
(1,234,862
)
–
(2,979,645
)
–
(28,356,396
)
–
296,910,774
Net income (loss) per income statement
$
(1,961,603
)
$
8,858,000
$
(93,157,551
)
$
24,469,857
Stock-based compensation
565,819
792,836
2,557,156
2,436,035
Ceiling test write down
–
–
147,937,943
–
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
6,228,453
(1,877,368
)
(14,086,699
)
(3,066,913
)
Tax adjustment for adjusting items
(1,446,501
)
230,897
(29,041,348
)
134,314
$
3,386,168
$
8,004,365
$
14,209,501
$
23,973,293
67,980,961
67,836,552
67,985,168
66,401,422
$
0.05
$
0.12
$
0.21
$
0.36
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,961,603
)
$
8,858,000
$
(93,157,551
)
$
24,469,857
4,457,249
4,556,500
12,958,781
9,575,929
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
6,228,453
(1,877,368
)
(14,086,699
)
(3,066,913
)
Ceiling test impairment
–
–
147,937,943
–
Income tax expense (benefit)
(486,565
)
2,805,278
(27,153,281
)
11,235,437
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
10,826,989
14,115,170
31,848,093
41,659,494
Accretion of discounted liabilities
230,784
236,207
694,113
681,386
Stock- based compensation
565,819
792,836
2,557,156
2,436,035
$
19,861,126
$
29,486,623
$
61,598,555
$
86,991,225
67,980,961
67,836,552
67,985,168
66,401,422
$
0.29
$
0.43
$
0.91
$
1.31
$
19,861,126
$
29,486,623
$
61,598,555
$
86,991,225
(4,268,126
)
(4,556,500
)
(12,391,534
)
(9,575,929
)
Capital expenditures (excluding Northwest Shelf acquisition)
(4,305,557
)
(21,413,253
)
(22,205,770
)
(99,838,922
)
$
11,287,443
$
3,516,870
$
27,001,251
$
(22,423,626
)
$
17,920,817
Available under Credit Facility
15,000,000
Outstanding Letters of Credit
(760,438
)
Net available under Credit Facility
14,239,562
$
32,160,379
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
44,903,306
$
62,588,212
Change in operating assets and liabilities
4,303,716
14,827,084
Cash flow from operations
$
49,207,022
$
77,415,296
