Ring Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2019 Financial and Operational Results

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) announced today financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $52,231,186 compared to revenues of $27,561,908 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $195,702,831, compared to $120,065,361 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Ring reported net income of $5,026,694, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7,079,308, or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $29,496,551, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8,999,760, or $0.15 per fully diluted share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the net income included a pre-tax unrealized loss on derivatives of $6,066,991 and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $646,590. Excluding these items, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the net income included a pre-tax unrealized loss on derivatives of $3,000,078 and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation of $3,082,625. Excluding these items, the net income per diluted share would have been $0.58. The Company believes results excluding these items are more comparable to estimates provided by security analysts and, therefore, are useful in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance, compared to other similarly situated oil and gas producing companies. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, oil sales volume increased to 923,384 barrels, compared to 542,964 barrels (Ring Only) for the same period in 2018, a 70.0% increase, and gas sales volume increased to 779,099 MCF (thousand cubic feet), compared to 302,890 MCF (Ring Only) for the same period in 2018, a 157.2% increase. On a barrel of oil equivalent (“BOE”) basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019, production sales were 1,053,234 BOEs, compared to 593,446 BOEs (Ring Only) for the same period in 2018, an 77.4% increase, and 1,028,812 BOEs for the third quarter of 2019, a 2.4% increase. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, oil sales volume increased to 3,536,126 barrels, compared to 2,047,295 (Ring Only) barrels for the same period in 2018, a 72.7% increase, and gas sales volume increased to 2,476,472 MCF, compared to 1,112,177 MCF (Ring Only) for the same period in 2018, a 122.6% increase. On a BOE basis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, production sales increased to 3,948,871 BOEs, compared to 2,232,658 BOEs (Ring Only) for the same period in 2018, a 76.8% increase. The average commodity prices received by the Company were $54.92 per barrel of oil and $1.94 per MCF of natural gas for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $49.62 per barrel of oil and $2.05 per MCF of natural gas for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. On a BOE basis for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, the average price received was $49.59, compared to $46.44 per BOE for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average prices received for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $54.27 per barrel of oil and $1.54 per MCF of natural gas, compared to $56.99 per barrel of oil and $3.05 per MCF of natural gas for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. On a BOE basis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, the average price received was $49.56, compared to $53.78 per BOE for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The average price differential the Company experienced from WTI pricing in the fourth quarter 2019 was approximately $2.00. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had entered into derivative contracts for 2020 in the form of costless collars of NYMEX WTI Crude Oil, with an offsetting put option (“floor”) and call option (“ceiling”). The contracts are for a total of 5,500 barrels of oil per day for the period of January 2020 through December 2020. The costless collar pricing does not take into account any pricing differentials between NYMEX WTI pricing and the price received by the Company. BOPD Put Price Call Price 2,000 $ 50.00 $ 65.61 1,000 $ 50.00 $ 58.40 1,000 $ 50.00 $ 58.25 1,500 $ 50.00 $ 58.65 Subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Company has entered into derivative contracts for 2021 in the form of costless collars of NYMEX WTI Crude oil. The contracts are for a total of 4,500 barrels of oil per day for the period of January 2021 through December 2021. Again, the costless collar pricing does not take into account any pricing differentials between NYMEX WTI pricing and the price received by the Company. BOPD Put Price Call Price 1,000 $ 45.00 $ 54.75 1,000 $ 45.00 $ 52.71 1,000 $ 40.00 $ 55.08 1,500 $ 40.00 $ 55.35 Lease operating expenses (“LOE”), including production taxes, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $13.64 per BOE, equaling 27.5% of the quarter’s revenue and a 13.7% decrease from same period in 2018. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs, including accretion, decreased 21% to $14.06 per BOE from the fourth quarter 2018 and equaled 28.3% of the fourth quarter 2019 revenue. General and administrative costs, which included a $646,590 charge for stock-based compensation and $554,755 for an operating lease expense, were $4.87 per BOE, a 15.6% decrease from the fourth quarter 2018 and equaled 9.8% of the fourth quarter 2019 revenue. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, lease operating expenses, including production taxes, were $14.59 per BOE, representing 29.4% of the 2019 revenue and a 2.5% decrease from the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs, including accretion, were $14.47 per BOE, representing 29.2% of the 2019 revenue and a 18.4% decrease from the prior year. General and administrative costs, which included a $3,082,625 charge for stock-based compensation and $925,217 for operating lease expenses, were $5.27 per BOE, representing 10.6% of the 2019 revenue and an 8.5% decrease from 2018. Mr. Randy Broaddrick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “On February 22, 2020, the Company submitted an 8K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding a correction to the Company financials for the first three quarters of 2019. The correction was the result of an error in the calculation / recording of the excess tax benefit related to the Company’s equity-based compensation. As this is a non-cash tax entry, the adjustment has no effect on cash flows, pre-tax earnings, liquidity, EBITDA or future operations. As a result, the Company not only achieved its primary goal of becoming cash flow neutral by year end, it surpassed it by becoming cash flow positive by approximately $4 million. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and will continue to operate within generated cash flow while diligently working to reduce our outstanding debt.” Cash provided by operating activities, before changes in working capital, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $30,090,898, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, and $107,506,194, or $1.61 per fully diluted share, compared to $10,631,255 and $66,151,783, or $0.17 and $1.09 per fully diluted share for the same periods in 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and other non-cash items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $33,375,704, or $0.49 per fully diluted share, and $120,366,929, or $1.80 per fully diluted share, compared to $10,973,726 and $66,481,825, or $0.18 and $1.09 in 2018. (See accompanying table for a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA). Total capital expenditures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were approximately $24.7 and $442.8 million. The three-month amount included $0.8 million of asset retirement obligations. The twelve-month amount includes $301.3 million for property acquisitions, $4.4 million of asset retirement obligations and was reduced $7.5 million by property divestitures. As of December 31, 2019, the outstanding balance on the Company’s $1 billion senior credit facility was $366.5 million. The weighted average interest rate on borrowings under the senior credit facility was 4.49%. On December 2, 2019, the Company announced it had completed the scheduled fall 2019 redetermination evaluation of its senior credit facility. The Company entered into an amendment to the senior credit facility as part of the scheduled fall redetermination, The amendment reaffirmed the immediate borrowing base at $425 million and required the Company, as it has been required in the past, to enter into hedges for 2020 and 2021. The Company has satisfied the requirement for 2020 and 2021 hedges. The next redetermination evaluation is scheduled for May 2020. The Company also announced today that its estimated total proved reserves of oil and natural gas as of December 31, 2019 increased 121.5% to 81.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), from 36.6 million BOE at year end 2018, and 132.3% when adjusted for 2019 oil and gas sales. Ring replaced 1,226.1% of production in 2019. The 2019 year-end proved reserves consisted of 71.4 million barrels of crude oil (88%) and 58.3 Bcf of natural gas (12%). Of the 81.1 million BOE of total proved reserves, 58% are proved developed and 42% are proved undeveloped. The proved developed reserves consist of proved developed producing (53%) and proved developed non-producing (5%). The estimated present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes (“PV-10”) of the Company’s proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2019 was $1,102.8 million, using year-end average received pricing of $52.41 per barrel for oil and $1.47 per Mcf for natural gas. These estimates were audited by the independent engineering firm of Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., Fort Worth, Texas. The following table summarizes our total net proved reserves, pre-tax PV10 value and Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows as of December 31, 2019. All of the Company’s reserves are in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

Oil

(Bbl)Natural

Gas (Mcf)Total

(Boe)Pre-Tax PV10

ValueStandardized

Measure of

Discounted Future

Net Cash Flows

71,359,014 58,271,882 81,070,994 $ 1,102,795,800 $ 923,175,051 The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kelly Hoffman, stated, “The fourth quarter continued to validate our assessment of our Northwest Shelf asset as the new wells we are drilling continue to exceed our expectations. We continue to improve efficiencies and cut costs where possible. With the oil price volatility we are currently experiencing, it is important for us to focus on maximizing every dollar spent in support of our on-going drilling and development program. That attitude made it possible to achieve our primary goals for 2019 of becoming cash flow neutral / positive, and annualized production growth. We continue to have serious discussions regarding the potential sale of our Delaware Basin asset and recognize the importance of strengthening our balance sheet.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

RING ENERGY, INC.STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



December 31, 2019



2018



2019



2018 Oil and Gas Revenues

$ 52,231,186



$ 27,561,908 $ 195,702,831



$ 120,065,361

Costs and Operating Expenses . Oil and gas production costs

12,040,300



8,163,826 48,496,225



27,801,989

Oil and gas production taxes

2,327,383



1,225,119 9,130,379



5,631,093

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

14,544,775



10,448,829 56,204,269



39,024,886

Ceiling test impairment

–



14,172,309 –



14,172,309

Asset retirement obligation accretion

262,321



113,236 943,707



606,459

Operating lease expense

554,755



– 925,217



–

General and administrative expense

4,579,634



3,425,359 19,866,706



12,867,686

Total Costs and Operating Expenses

34,309,168



37,548,678 135,566,503



100,104,422

Income (Loss) from Operations

17,922,018



(9,986,770 ) 60,136,328



19,960,939

Other Income (Expense) Interest income

6



0 13,511



97,855

Interest expense

(4,276,122 )



(342,471 ) (13,865,556 )



(427,898 )

Realized loss on derivatives

–



(4,553,476 ) –



(11,153,702 )

Unrealized gain (loss)on change in fair value of derivatives

(6,066,991 )



6,424,910 (3,000,078 )



3,968,287

Net Other Income (Expense)

(10,343,107 )



1,528,963 (16,852,123 )



(7,515,458 )

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

7,578,911



(8,457,807 ) 43,284,205



12,445,481

(Provision for) Income Taxes

(2,552,217 )



1,378,499 (13,787,654 )



(3,445,721 )

Net Income (Loss)

$ 5,026,694



($ 7,079,308 ) $ 29,496,551



$ 8,999,760

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share

$ 0.07



($ 0.12 ) $ 0.44



$ 0.15

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share

$ 0.07



($ 0.11 ) $ 0.44



$ 0.15

Basic Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

67,823,981



60,857,325 66,571,738



59,531,200

Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding

67,835,724



61,715,829 66,757,028



60,848,177

COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change % of 4th Qrt. 2019

Revenue

Net Sales – BOE per day

11,448



6,450



77.5 %

Per BOE: Average Sales Price

$ 49.59



$ 46.44



6.8 %

Lease Operating Expenses

11.43



13.75



-16.9 %



23.0 %

Production Taxes

2.21



2.06



7.3 %



4.5 %

DD&A

13.81



17.61



-21.5 %



27.8 %

Accretion

0.25



0.19



31.5 %



0.5 %

General & Administrative Expenses

4.35



5.77



-24.6 %



8.7 %

Operating Lease Expense

0.53



1.0 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Change % of Annual 2019

Revenue

Net Sales – BOE per day

10,819



6,117



76.8 %

Per BOE: Average Sales price

$ 49.56



$ 53.78



-7.8 %

Lease Operating Expenses

12.28



12.45



-1.3 %



24.8 %

Production Taxes

2.31



2.52



-8.3 %



4.6 %

DD&A

14.23



17.48



-18.6 %



28.7 %

Accretion

0.24



0.27



-11.1 %



0.5 %

General & Administrative Expenses

5.03



5.76



-12.7 %



10.1 %

Operating Lease Expense

0.23



0.5 %

Net Oil and Gas Reserves*As of December 31, 2019 StandardizedMeasure of Discounted Future Crude OilNat. GasTotalPV-10Net Cash Flows (MMBbls)(MMcf)(MMBOE)(MM$)(MM$) Proved Developed Reserves

37,841,310 31,503,590 43,091,908 $ 650,951 $ 544,926

Proved Developed Non-Producing

3,400,740 2,964,280 3,894,787 $ 62,760 $ 52,537

Proved Undeveloped Reserves

30,116,964 23,804,012 34,084,299 $ 389,085 $ 325,712

Total Proved Reserves

71,359,014 58,271,882 81,070,994 $ 1,102,796 $ 923,175 *Reserve estimates as of December 31, 2019 are based on an average price of $52.41 for oil and $1.47 for natural gas.

RING ENERGY, INC.BALANCE SHEET

December 31, December 31,

2019



2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash

$ 10,004,622 $ 3,363,726

Accounts receivable

22,909,195 12,643,478

Joint interest billing receivable

1,812,469 578,144

Prepaid expenses and retainers

3,982,255 258,909

Total Current Assets

38,708,541 16,844,257

Property and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties subject to amortization

1,083,966,135 641,121,398

Financing lease asset subject to depreciation

858,513 –

Fixed assets subject to depreciation

1,465,551 1,465,551

Total Property and Equipment

1,086,290,199 642,586,949

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(157,074,044 ) (100,576,087 )

Net Property and Equipment

929,216,155 542,010,862

Operating lease asset

1,867,044

Deferred Income Taxes

– 7,786,479

Deferred Financing Costs

3,214,408 424,061

Total Assets

$ 973,006,148 $ 567,065,659

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable

$ 54,635,602 $ 51,910,432

Financing lease liability

280,970 –

Operating lease liability

$ 1,175,904 –

Derivative liabilities

3,000,078 –

Total Current Liabilities

59,092,554 51,910,432

Deferred income taxes

6,001,176 –

Revolving line of credit

366,500,000 39,500,000

Financing lease liability, less current portion

424,126 –

Operating lease liability, less current portion

691,140 –

Asset retirement obligations

16,787,219 13,055,797

Total Liabilities

449,496,215 104,466,229

Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock – $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

– –

Common stock – $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 67,993,797 shares and 63,229,710 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

67,994 63,230

Additional paid-in capital

526,301,281 494,892,093

Accumulated deficit

(2,859,342 ) (32,355,893 )

Total Stockholders’ Equity

523,509,933 462,599,430

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$ 973,006,148 $ 567,065,659

RING ENERGY, INC.STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31,

2019



2018 Cash Flows From Operating ActivitiesNet income (loss)

$ 29,496,551 $ 8,999,760

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash Provided by operating activities:Depreciation, depletion and amortization

56,204,269 39,024,886

Ceiling test impairment

– 14,172,309

Accretion expense

943,707 606,459

Amortization of deferred financing costs

991,310

Share-based compensation

3,082,625 3,870,934

Deferred income tax expense

9,500,517 2,537,837

Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation

3,855,389 907,884

Adjustment to deferred tax asset for change in effective tax rate

431,748 –

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

3,000,078 (3,968,286 )

Changes in assets and liabilities:Accounts receivable

(10,035,648 ) 666,283

Prepaid expenses and retainers

(1,878,667 ) (318,190 )

Accounts payable

12,320,308 4,435,269

Settlement of asset retirement obligation

(1,295,966 ) (577,824 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

106,616,221 70,357,321

Cash Flows from Investing ActivitiesPayments for the Wishbone Acquisition

(276,061,594 ) –

Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties

(3,400,411 ) (4,656,484 )

Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties

8,547,074 –

Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties

(152,125,320 ) (198,870,366 )

Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets subject to depreciation

– 105,536

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(423,040,251 ) (203,421,314 )

Cash Flows From Financing ActivitiesProceeds from revolving line of credit

327,000,000 39,500,000

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

– 81,821,138

Proceeds from option exercise

– 100,000

Payment of deferred financing costs

(3,781,657 ) –

Reduction of financing lease liabilities

(153,417 ) –

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

323,064,926 121,421,138

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

6,640,896 (11,642,855 )

Cash at Beginning of Period

3,363,726 15,006,581

Cash at End of Period

$ 10,004,622 $ 3,363,726

Supplemental Cash flow InformationCash paid for interest

$ 10,364,313 $ 323,916

Noncash Investing and Financing ActivitiesAsset retirement obligation incurred during development

631,727 1,311,956

Asset retirement obligation acquired

39,701 2,571,549

Asset retirement obligation revision of estimate

– 87,980

Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability

2,319,185 –

Financing lease assets obtained in exchange for new financing lease liability

858,513 –

Prepaid asset settled in divestiture of oil and natural gas properties

1,019,876

Oil and natural gas assets and properties acquiredthrough stock issuance

– 11,204,258

Capitalized expenditures attributable to drilling projects financed through current liabilities

15,170,000 26,000,000

Acquisition of oil and gas propertiesAssumption of joint interest billing receivable

1,464,394 –

Assumption of prepaid assets

2,864,554 –

Assumption of accounts and revenue payables

(1,234,862 ) –

Asset retirement obligation incurred through acquisition

(3,705,941 ) –

Common stock issued as partial consideration in asset acquisition

(28,331,327 ) –

Oil and gas properties subject to amortization

305,004,775 –

Cash Paid

276,061,594 –

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 106,616,221 $ 70,357,321

Change in operating assets and liabilities

889,973 (4,205,538 )

Cash flow from operations

$ 107,506,194 $ 66,151,783

Management believes that the non-GAAP measure of cash flow from operations is useful information for investors because it is used internally and is accepted by the investment community as a means of measuring the Company’s ability to fund its capital program. It is also used by professional research analysts in providing investment recommendations pertaining to companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.RING ENERGY, INC.NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE RECONCILIATIONADJUSTED EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



December 31,

2019



2018 NET INCOME

$ 29,496,551



$ 8,999,760

Net other (income) expense

16,852,123



7,515,458

Realized loss on derivatives

–



(11,153,702 )

Income tax expense

13,787,654



3,445,721

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

56,204,269



39,024,886

Accretion of discounted liabilities

943,707



606,459

Ceiling test impairment

–



14,172,309

Stock based compensation

3,082,625



3,870,934

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$ 120,366,929



$ 66,481,825

