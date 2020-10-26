|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:34 | 27.10.2020
Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Cancellation of Registered Direct Offering
Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (the “Company”), today announced it has cancelled the registered direct offering of the Company’s securities announced last Thursday. The previously announced offering—which was subject to required regulatory approvals which have not yet been received—was for the purchase and sale to institutional investors of $18 million of shares of the Company’s common stock, pre-funded warrants and common warrants.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
