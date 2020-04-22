|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
6:28 | 22.04.2020
Risen Energy achieves strong results for 2019 with revenue increasing over 47%
NINGBO, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese PV leader Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (300118.SZ) disclosed its financial results for 2019 on the evening of April 17, 2020, local time. During the reporting period, the company recorded a total operating revenue of 14.404 billion yuan (approx. US$2.03 billion), an increase of 47.7% from the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached 974 million yuan (approx. US$137 million), soaring 319.01% when compared to 2018. Basic earnings per share stood at 1.11 yuan (approx. US$0.16). The company plans to pay a dividend of 2 yuan (approx. US$0.28) per 10 shares (tax included).The company attributed positive 2019 results to six core competitive forces:
CONTACT: Tina Feng, +86-574-59953077
Web site: www.risenenergy.com/
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer