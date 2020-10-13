13:02 | 13.10.2020

Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for the 29th Automation Fair At Home – A New, Primarily Virtual Experience

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, along with its PartnerNetwork, today announced registration is now open for Automation Fair At Home, the company’s 29th signature annual showcase experience. Bringing together customers, partners and distributors, this year’s event will primarily be held virtually with limited onsite sessions at the company’s Milwaukee headquarters if conditions permit. Taking place Nov. 16-20, the event will bring together makers, builders and innovators from around the globe to discover how the latest innovations in industrial automation can make their businesses more intelligent, connected and productive.

“Our customers look forward to Automation Fair every year to explore what’s next in their digital transformation journey, and no one is better positioned to help them bring together the value of information technology and industrial operational technology than Rockwell Automation and its partners,” said Tina Dear, vice president of marketing, Rockwell Automation. “We’ve blazed new trails and explored new technologies to make this year’s Automation Fair At Home experience a dynamic, interactive, world-class virtual event.” The remote sessions and experiences will feature thought-leadership keynote presentations, innovative product and solution demos, technical training, industry forums and the opportunity to interact with executives and technology experts. If conditions permit, there will be physical elements: small, in-person group experiences and curated tours at company headquarters in Milwaukee of its Digital Engineering Hall, Digital Thread Experience, and Products & Technology Showcase. “We want to provide our customers with options to attend based on what works best for them, with the confidence that we are implementing the recommended protocols and ensuring safety is paramount,” Dear said.

New Technologies and Solutions

The virtual trade show will showcase interactive exhibits featuring the newest products, solutions and services. Attendees can experience the latest innovations first-hand and talk to experts.

Training and Development

Interactive, hands-on labs will focus on the newest hardware and software technologies to help professionals increase their skills and expertise.

Industry Forums

Moderated panel discussions will offer industry leaders discussing how they are defining, transforming and innovating what’s next on their digital transformation journeys. Featured industries include: Automotive and Tire, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Life Sciences, OEM, Oil and Gas, Power and Energy, Metals, Mining and Water and Wastewater.

DX Strategists

The DX Strategists track presentations will bring together an elite community of digital pioneers to showcase the power and value of Rockwell Automation’s IT/OT expertise. Presentations will include interactive discussions with industry leaders on how to drive measurable business outcomes and use emerging technologies in new business models.

Process Solutions User Group

The Process Solutions User Group track will showcase how Rockwell Automation is putting user input to work in its latest releases of the PlantPAx® DCS, Batch and supporting process solutions. It includes opportunities to ask the experts, as well as hands-on labs, customer sessions and technical sessions.

Bold Conversations

Bold Conversations on Inclusion & Diversity will feature thought-leader discussions on ways to create a culture that can maximize employee potential and the business bottom line through community outreach, supplier diversity and a focus on talent. Registration for Automation Fair At Home is now open at: www.automationfair.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com. Automation Fair, Automation Fair At Home and PlantPAx are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

