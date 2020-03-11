11:00 | 11.03.2020

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSX: RME, and hereinafter “RME”), Canada’s largest agriculture equipment dealer, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. “In the fourth quarter of 2019, RME continued to respond to the challenging and ongoing macro-economic conditions swiftly and directly. Throughout the year, we continued to focus on those business factors within our control and that meant making some tough decisions. Significant uncertainty was created in March, when the Chinese government cut its canola trade with Canada. We expected this would create considerable sales headwinds and this proved to be true. In response, we took direct measures to rationalize costs across the entire RME network and this resulted in a reduction of $8.4 million in SG&A this year compared to 2018, $5.7 million of which was realized in the fourth quarter,” stated Garrett Ganden, President and CEO. “By all measures, 2019 was a tough year. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Canada show deliveries of new agriculture equipment units in 2019 were at the lowest levels since 2004. However, despite low overall sales in 2019, we brought total equipment inventories back in-line with year-end 2018. Product support revenues improved in 2019 to $151.5 million, contributing approximately $7.9 million more than in 2018 on a full-year basis leading to improved sales mix and improved gross margins. Overall, in 2019 we responded to the prevailing market conditions by addressing the aspects of our business that were within our control, namely inventory procurement and discretionary expenses. Looking forward to 2020, we are positioned to operate in what may continue to be an uncertain environment. We will focus on managing what is manageable and continue to be responsive to external forces while proactively empowering our branches to serve and meet the needs of our customers, hard-working farmers.”

SUMMARY OF THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Gross margin percentage increased to 14.3% from 13.5% in the same period in 2018 as sales mix shifted towards higher-margin parts and service sales; Reported sales of $775,070, a decrease of 26.3% compared with the same period in 2018 due primarily to negative customer sentiment driven by unresolved trade disputes; Repurchased and cancelled 231 thousand of outstanding common shares pursuant to our NCIB; Paid annual dividend of $0.49 per common share representing a current yield of approximately 8.2%.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Quarter ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,

$ thousands

2019

2018 Change % Change

2019

2018 Change % Change Sales

218,748

295,421 (76,673) (26.0)

775,070

1,051,088 (276,018) (26.3) Cost of sales

191,233

255,257 (64,024) (25.1)

664,533

909,626 (245,093) (26.9) Gross profit

27,515

40,164 (12,649) (31.5)

110,537

141,462 (30,925) (21.9)

Gross profit as a % of sales12.6%13.6%(1.0%) 14.3%13.5%0.8%

Selling, general and administrative

20,496

26,186 (5,690) (21.7)

90,880

99,262 (8,382) (8.4) Loss on derivative financial instruments

459

821 (362) (44.1)

1,697

3,587 (1,890) (52.7) Loss on sale of disposal group

–

– – –

789

– 789 – Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

6,560

13,157 (6,597) (50.1)

17,171

38,613 (21,442) (55.5) Finance costs

4,728

3,804 924 24.3

18,573

14,017 4,556 32.5 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

1,832

9,353 (7,521) (80.4)

(1,402)

24,596 (25,998) (105.7) Income tax expense (recovery)

510

2,602 (2,092) (80.4)

(314)

6,756 (7,070) (104.6) Net earnings (loss)

1,322

6,751 (5,429) (80.4)

(1,088)

17,840 (18,928) (106.1)

Net earnings (loss) as a % of sales0.6%2.3%(1.7%) (0.1%)1.7%(1.8%)

Earnings (loss) per share Basic

0.07

0.34 (0.27) (79.4)

(0.06)

0.90 (0.96) (106.7) Diluted

0.07

0.34 (0.27) (79.4)

(0.06)

0.90 (0.96) (106.7) Dividends per share

0.1225

0.1225 – –

0.4900

0.4750 0.0150 3.2 Book value / share – Dec 31

9.81

10.39 (0.58) (5.6)

Non-IFRS Measures(1)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

0.08

0.34 (0.26) (76.5)

0.03

0.95 (0.92) (96.8) Adjusted EBITDA

6,646

13,629 (6,983) (51.2)

18,449

43,052 (24,603) (57.1) Operating SG&A

16,774

23,385 (6,611) (28.3)

76,138

86,923 (10,785) (12.4)

Operating SG&A as a % of sales7.7%7.9%(0.2%) 9.8%8.3%1.5%

Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan

(9,423)

(32,467) 23,044 71.0

20,010

(42,523) 62,533 147.1 (1) See further discussion in “Non-IFRS Measures” section below.

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Unresolved trade disputes surrounding Canadian agriculture commodities continued to weigh on crop prices and farmer sentiment during the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter also saw the continuation of the challenging and difficult harvest, which began in the later part of the third quarter, resulting in a portion of crops being left in the fields until spring. These factors continued to weigh negatively on customer equipment demand, while, on a positive note, both parts and service revenues were able to remain consistent with the prior year.

SALES AND MARGINS

Sales decreased 26.0% or $76,673 to $218,748 compared with $295,421 for the same period in 2018 due primarily to declines in new and used equipment sales of $55,042 and $21,071, respectively. These declines reflect the continued weaker 2019 demand and the overall negative farmer sentiment across the Canadian prairies. Gross margin percentage decreased by 1.0% to 12.6% from 13.6% in the same period in 2018 as a result of lower margins realized on used equipment sales combined with a reduction in manufacturer incentives. Gross profit dollars decreased by 31.5% or $12,649 to $27,515 from $40,164 for the same period in 2018 on reduced sales levels.

COST STRUCTURE

As a percentage of sales, Operating SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2019 was comparable to the same period in 2018, as the decline in sales was proportionally consistent to the reduction in Operating SG&A. Finance costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased 24.3% or $924 to $4,728 compared with $3,804 during the same period in 2018 due primarily to an increase in the average level of interest-bearing floor plan payable.

EARNINGS

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 51.2% or $6,983 to $6,646 compared with $13,629 for the same period in 2018. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share decreased by $0.26 to $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.34 for the same period of 2018.

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

The Canadian agriculture equipment industry experienced significant declines in equipment sales in 2019, as unresolved trade disputes surrounding Canadian agriculture commodities weighed heavily on crop prices and farmer sentiment. In addition, poor weather conditions resulted in a challenging harvest, which limited yield and quality of our customers’ crops. On a positive note, our parts and service sales (which are less susceptible to macro-economic factors) positively contributed to our revenues as farmers choose to repair their equipment, rather than replace it.

SALES AND MARGINS

Sales decreased 26.3% or $276,018 to $775,070 compared with $1,051,088 for the same period in 2018 due primarily to negative customer sentiment driven by unresolved trade disputes. Gross margin percentage increased by 0.8% to 14.3% from 13.5% in the same period in 2018 as sales mix shifted towards higher-margin parts and service sales. Gross profit dollars decreased by 21.9% or $30,925 to $110,537 from $141,462 for the same period in 2018 on reduced sales.

COST STRUCTURE

As a percentage of sales, Operating SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 1.5% to 9.8% compared with 8.3% for the same period in 2018 as the decline in sales outpaced the reductions in Operating SG&A. Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 32.5% or $4,556 to $18,573 compared with $14,017 during the same period in 2018 due primarily to an increase in the average level of interest-bearing floor plan.

EARNINGS

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 57.1% or $24,603 to $18,449 compared with $43,052 for the same period in 2018. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $0.92 to $0.03 compared with $0.95 for the same period of 2018.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID (“NCIB”)

During the year ended December 31, 2019, RME repurchased and cancelled 231 thousand of its outstanding common shares pursuant to an NCIB.

BALANCE SHEET AND INVENTORY

Inventory turns over the trailing twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.13 times, down from 1.73 times for fiscal 2018, reflecting the aforementioned decline in sales activity in combination with an increase in the average level of inventory on hand.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (“MD&A”)

The MD&A as well as the audited financial statements and notes to the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, are available online at www.rockymtn.com and www.sedar.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release references Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Operating SG&A, Operating SG&A as a % of sales and Operating Cash Flow before Changes in Floor Plan, all of which are non-IFRS measures. As these non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, they are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of RME’s results as reported under IFRS. The definition and calculation for each non-IFRS measure is contained within RME’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the headings “Non-IFRS Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS”, respectively. RME’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 is available online at www.rockymtn.com and www.sedar.com

