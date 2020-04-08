13:05 | 08.04.2020

Rocky Mountain Soap Company Endures with Purpose, Spirit and Well Washed Hands

In this unforeseen social moment and a gloomy economic climate, how does a local business preserve its livelihood, prioritize their consumers and protect their stakeholders? In Alberta, a soap company nestled in the Rocky Mountains is defining what purpose and the spirit of local resilience means to them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005144/en/

Rocky Mountain Soap Company is an all-natural soap and skin care producer located in Canmore, Alberta. They are a Canadian company committed to using simple, natural ingredients that are good for people and good for the planet. On March 18, 2020, Rocky Mountain Soap Company temporarily closed all of their physical retail locations immediately cutting off 80% of the business’ revenue stream and more urgently, the customers who counted on those stores. In a time of unprecedented challenge, how does a local business define their direction and take ownership of their future? “Rocky Mountain Soap Company is a purpose-driven business that has been built on a culture of optimism and entrepreneurial spirit,” says Karina Birch, Co-owner and CEO of Rocky Mountain Soap Co. “We have taken this moment and invested in ourselves – every person that works for us shares the same values of kindness, customer care and conviction in our mission. We have embraced a full online retail platform, while still reflecting our core brand values of community and connection to nature. We have invested in our people’s well-being and our corporate culture and we’ve expedited the manufacturing of essential items.” For Rocky Mountain Soap Company, shifting an entire business model means agility. It means efficiently adapting to changing situations and focusing on three key initiatives: employee wellness, making customers happy and financial stability. Over the past two weeks, the company has redirected their activity to a full e-commerce model with expanded customer support hours, they have increased production and market release of essential products, including the launch of a Health Canada approved hand sanitizer, and they have implemented programs to ensure their employees are taken care of. With office staff working remotely, Rocky Mountain Soap Company remains committed now more than ever to their corporate culture with activities like Monday morning all-staff virtual meetings, afternoon beers and bingo, virtual yoga and chat labs, designed for staff to have a safe space to talk about anything. It is the people, the culture and the commitment of the staff that has allowed the business to adapt so successfully. As a company, this moment has brought a re-invigorated sense of purpose. The business’ mission statement to create products with simple, natural ingredients that are healthy for people and healthy for the planet, is now more resounding than ever. With natural soap being an essential product, Rocky Mountain Soap Company feels a responsibility to talk about the effectiveness and necessity of natural soap. “Soap has always been there for us. Soap has proven to be effective for hundreds of years, keeping us healthy and warding off pandemics. There are diseases where the spread was curved by the use of soap,” says Birch. “Natural soap has a pH of 8-10, making it alkaline. This is what makes it so effective. When you use natural soap and water, the alkaline pH helps to break down and kill the virus on the skin and washes it down the drain. At Rocky Mountain Soap, we view soap making as an art. We craft it in such a way that there are oils leftover, making our soaps hydrating. When it comes to our natural soap you can have it all, clean hands and healthy skin while being kind to the environment.” Rocky Mountain Soap Company intends to define their own future and remain laser focused on their brand mission to create products from simple, natural ingredients that promote healthy use for people and the planet. The business was proud to give away the first batch of their Health Canada approved hand sanitizer to community members in most need and are also donating $1 of every community soap bar sold with support directed to shelters and frontline workers in Canada. For more information on Rocky Mountain Soap Company and their commitment to simple, natural ingredients visit www.rockymountainsoap.com.

About the company:Rocky Mountain Soap Company began in Canmore, Alberta in 1999 making natural soap by hand. Today, they have grown to offer a wide selection of personal care products that are made by hand with simple natural ingredients. They use only the finest essential oils, pure natural beeswax, straight from the source shea butter, real grains, fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables. Rocky Mountain Soap Company products are simple, real and truly natural. They are proud to be one of the few companies to whom the word natural actually means “from the earth.” The chemicals commonly used in body care products, whether they absorb through the skin, rinse down the shower drain, or end up in landfill sites, cause concerns for human health, wildlife, ecosystems and watersheds. These ingredients have no place in Rocky Mountain Soap Company products. Rocky Mountain Soap Company has 13 brick and mortar locations across Canada with stores in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Banff, Toronto, Red Deer and Canmore. Rocky Mountain Soap Company also boasts a 24/7 online store stocked with full product lines with shipping availability worldwide.

