|
|
15:00 | 08.12.2020
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVAU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriter of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “RSVAU” on December 2, 2020. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “RSVA” and “RSVAW” respectively.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the IPO.
The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by telephone at (212) 667-8563, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
