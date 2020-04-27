19:50 | 27.04.2020

Rogers International Commodity Index Enhanced (RICI ENHANCED®) SingleCommodity Crude Oil Index Will Roll on April 27, 2020 in Lieu of Ordinary Roll

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. announce that the Rogers International Commodity Index Enhanced (RICI Enhanced(®)) SingleCommodity Crude Oil Index will roll on April 27, 2020 in lieu of its ordinary roll on May 12, 2020 specified for such Index in the Rogers International Commodity Index Enhanced SingleCommodity Grains and Energy Index Guide. This decision to advance the roll two weeks is taken in light of recent Crude Oil price volatility in an effort to help reduce or avoid unintended effects of very small or negative Crude Oil contract pricing on the Index. Other than as stated above, the RICI Enhanced SingleCommodity Crude Oil Index roll will proceed as the Index Guide provides for its ordinary Index roll. Each of the RICI Enhanced indices reliant on the RICI Enhanced SingleCommodity Crude Oil Index shall be calculated taking this RICI Enhanced SingleCommodity Crude Oil Index roll into account.A copy of the current RICI Enhanced SingleCommodity Grains and Energy Index Guide, which contains the RICI Enhanced SingleCommodity Crude Oil Index methodology, as well as a copy of all other RICI Enhanced Index Guides, may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: http://beelandinterests.com/The%20RICI%20Enhanced.html [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2787407-1&h=1271453570&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbeelandinterests.com%2FThe%2520RICI%2520Enhanced.html&a=http%3A%2F%2Fbeelandinterests.com%2FThe%2520RICI%2520Enhanced.html]. (Please note that NatWest Markets Plc (referenced in such Index Guides as “The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V., London Branch”) resigned January 2020 its RICI Enhanced Committee membership.) Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI(®)) in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the RICI and RICI Enhanced index families. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts – Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.”Jim Rogers”, “James Beeland Rogers, Jr.”, “Rogers”, and “Rogers International Commodity Index Enhanced” are trademarks and service marks of, and “Rogers International Commodity Index”, “RICI”, and “RICI Enhanced” are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.Beeland Interests, Inc. CONTACT: Ms. Hiang Lim via email: hiang@jimrogers.com Web site: http://www.beelandinterests.com/