ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:31 | 06.02.2020
Rogers Schedules Q4 & Full Year 2019 Earnings Call for February 20, 2020

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on February 20 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, and Bob Daigle, SVP and CTO.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the investors section of www.rogerscorp.com. To participate, please dial 1-800-574-8929 from the US, or 1-973-935-8524 from outside the US. The passcode for the live teleconference is 8027919.
About Rogers Corporation
Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers– advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206006000/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:59 Uhr | 06.02.2020
VIRUS/GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: Frau von ...

23:18 Uhr | 06.02.2020
ROUNDUP 2/'Genug ist genug': ...

22:53 Uhr | 06.02.2020
Uber wächst weiter kräftig - ...

22:52 Uhr | 06.02.2020
US-Regierung: USA und Kenia ...

22:49 Uhr | 06.02.2020
T-Mobile meldet Gewinnsprung und ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer