|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 06.04.2021
Romeo Power and PACCAR Enter Long-Term Supply Agreement for Peterbilt 579 and 520 Battery-Electric Vehicles
Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced today a long-term supply agreement with PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR), a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates, to provide battery packs, modules and battery management systems (BMS) for PACCAR’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
Under the agreement, Romeo Power will be a battery supplier for Peterbilt 579 and 520 BEVs in the United States and Canada through 2025. The start of production is anticipated to begin after 2021.
“Romeo Power is very pleased to extend its relationship with PACCAR through our new long-term supply agreement,” said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power. “PACCAR will continue to be a great partner for Romeo Power as we work to achieve our shared goals of reducing emissions with safe, energy efficient technology solutions. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with PACCAR to deliver leading-edge energy technology solutions that provide our customers with the extended range, safety and reliability they need to succeed.”
“PACCAR is committed to industry-leading quality and innovation,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR Senior Vice President. “Romeo Power’s battery technology solutions will enable PACCAR to deliver state-of-the-art transportation solutions that enhance customers’ operations and environmental impact. We are pleased to enter into a long-term supply agreement with Romeo Power as they are paving the way for cost-effective electrification within the commercial vehicle sector.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer