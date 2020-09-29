|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 30.09.2020
Rotary Steerable Systems Market | Increase In Investments Toward Directional Drilling to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the rotary steerable systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.43 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., DoubleBarrel RSS, D-Tech Rotary Steerable, Halliburton Co., Huisman Well Technology BV, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. The increase in investments toward directional drilling will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Onshore
Offshore
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41544
Rotary Steerable Systems Market Size
Rotary Steerable Systems Market Trends
Rotary Steerable Systems Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing consumption of oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the rotary steerable systems market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist rotary steerable systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the rotary steerable systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the rotary steerable systems market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotary steerable systems market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application placement
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
APS Technology Inc.
Baker Hughes Co.
DoubleBarrel RSS
D-Tech Rotary Steerable
Halliburton Co.
Huisman Well Technology BV
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
