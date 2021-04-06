|
12:30 | 06.04.2021
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT Over 6m From Koula Underground Extension Drilling
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce initial results from the newly discovered Sunbird prospect, located less than 2km from the primary Antenna deposit, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, the Company has continued to extend the Koula underground mineralized envelope drilling a further 120m down-plunge from the previous deepest drilling at the high grade Koula deposit.
4m at 8.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1105 from 58m, followed by a separate interval of:
15m at 3.7 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1138 from 11m
25m at 1.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1139 from 50m including 1m at 24.3g/t Au from 57m
5m at 6.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1098 from 34m
Koula6m at 10.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1101 from 355m including 2m at 26.6g/t from 358m
“We continue to see the significant exploration prospectivity of Séguéla with the discovery of Sunbird, which has the potential to be another high grade prospect within close proximity to our planned operations and infrastructure,” stated John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The initial results from Sunbird build upon the success of the discovery of Koula, as our exploration team has identified and targeted the north-south striking structure that hosts Koula and Ancien. Similar to Koula, our first round of drilling at Sunbird has returned consistent near-surface mineralization with high grade components over a larger strike length. Given the success of the first pass shallow scout drilling at Sunbird along an 800m strike length, we are looking forward to the next phase of drilling testing the open nature down dip and along strike as we advance Sunbird through to resource status.
“In addition to the success at Sunbird, I am very pleased to see the continuation of the high grade Koula mineralization with SGRD1101 intersecting 6m at 10.8g/t Au, approximately 120m further down-plunge from the previously deepest intersection of 14m at 4.3g/t in SGRD971. We now have high grade mineralization extending approximately 300m down plunge from the base of the PEA pit shell and we are looking forward to results from further step-out drilling as we consider the potential for our first high grade underground resource at Séguéla. Importantly, the underground potential at Koula and Ancien, as well as the ongoing exploration success such as Sunbird, will continue to build the resource base at Séguéla beyond the Feasibility Study mine plan.
“While our exploration team continues their excellent work at Séguéla, the critical path for the Séguéla project plan is on track with the Feasibility Study nearing completion – which we believe will demonstrate the ongoing evolution of the Séguéla PEA with an enhanced mine life and project economics with the inclusion of the high-grade Koula deposit into the mine plan – followed soon thereafter by a construction decision towards the goal of achieving first gold pour at Séguéla in 2022.”
Figure 1. Séguéla deposits and satellite prospects
Mineralization is hosted by three sub-parallel quartz-carbonate vein sets associated with well developed mylonitic fabric within and along the interpreted margins of a tholeiitic basalt and consistent with the mineralization styles seen at Koula and Ancien. Mineralization remains open at depth and to the south where a moderate southerly plunge has been interpreted. Drilling to date has been limited to two holes per section line as part of a scout program. Further infill drilling is planned in Q2 after all results are received.
Figure 2. Sunbird assay results and assay status (contour of the westernmost vein set shown)
Highlights from the first phase of the scout drilling program at Sunbird include:
13m at 15.6 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1099 from 111m including 2m at 86.6 g/t Au from 113m
18m at 3.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1103 from 22m, followed by a separate interval of:
17m at 1.5 g/t Au from 54m
4m at 8.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1105 from 58m, followed by a separate interval of:
14m at 4.1g/t Au from 75m
15m at 3.7 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1138 from 11m
9m at 4.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1092 from 30m
8m at 3.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1094 from 16m, preceded by a separate interval of:
7m at 1.5 g/t Au from 0m
25m at 1.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1139 from 50m including 1m at 24.3g/t Au from 57m
29m at 1.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1140 from 21m, followed by a separate interval of:
9m at 2.1g/t Au from 68m
5m at 6.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1098 from 34m
4m at 5.2g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1106 from 123m, followed by a separate interval of:
14m at 1.7g/t Au from 141m
5m at 4.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1095 from 78m including 1m at 17.1g/t Au from 79m
The results of the 6 remaining scout holes are pending with geological logging highlighting consistent alteration and quartz veining along the projected mineralized zones.
Figure 3. Sunbird drill pads – looking north to Koula
Results from the first of four drill holes testing the projected depth extensions approximately 120m down-plunge from the previously deepest intersection of 14m at 4.3g/t in SGRD971 have been received, with SGRD1101 intersecting 6m at 10.8g/t Au from 355m down hole. Geological logging of SGRD1102 and SGDD078 have highlighted the presence of the key structure and veining, with visible gold identified in quartz veining in SGDD078. Assays are pending and SGDD079 is in progress.
With high grade mineralization now extended approximately 300m down plunge from the base of the PEA pit shell (refer Company press release March 9, 2021), infill drilling and further down-plunge extension drilling will be carried out in Q2 to determine the potential for an underground mining project at Koula.
2m at 26.6 g/t from 358m
Figure 4. Koula assay results and assay status
Est. Timing
Ongoing infill, expansion and satellite target drilling program at Séguéla
Q2 2021
District exploration drill results at Yaramoko
Q2 2021
Underground drilling program in 55 Zone at Yaramoko Mine Complex
Q2 2021
Boussoura exploration results
Q2 2021
Feasibility Study for Séguéla
Q2 2021
Séguéla construction decision
mid-2021
Initial resource at Boussoura
H2 2021
Commissioning of Séguéla Gold Project
H2 2022
RC drilling used a 5.25 inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60 litre plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Aircore (“AC”) drilling was collected in one metre intervals and sampled in a similar fashion to RC methods. Once collected, RC and AC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.
DD drill holes were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one metre. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at Séguéla. The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.
All Séguéla RC, AC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation. Samples were dried and crushed by the Lab and a 250-gram split prepared from the coarse crushed material, prior to pulverization and preparation of a 200g sample. Samples are then shipped via commercial courier to ALS’s analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso where routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the Lab inserted its own quality control samples.
For more information on the Company’s QA/QC and sampling procedures, please refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Roxgold’s disclosure of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource information is governed by NI 43-101 and under the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as may be amended from time to time by the CIM. There can be no assurance that those portions of Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves will ultimately be converted into Mineral Reserves.
For more information on the Séguéla Gold Project please refer to Company’s technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Séguéla Project, Worodougou Region, Côte d’Ivoire” dated November 30, 2020, available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
