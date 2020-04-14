|
Roxgold Delivers Robust PEA for the Séguéla Gold Project With After-Tax NPV of $268 Million and 66% IRR
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX:ROXG) (OTCQX:ROGFF) is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the high-grade Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) in Côte d’Ivoire. The PEA was prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing the Antenna, Ancien, Agouti and Boulder deposits as open pit mines feeding a central gold processing facility. Roxgold expects to continue its evaluation of Séguéla with the intent of growing the resource base and advancing to the feasibility stage.
Average annual gold production of 143,000 ounces over the first three years of production, with an estimated production peak of 154,000 ounces in year three
Average All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)1 of $749 per ounce over the LOM, including an AISC of $600 per ounce over the first three years of production
Conventional processing plant with a processing rate of 1.25 million tonnes per year with scalability incorporated into plant design for potential expansion
Project payback of 1.2 years
Robust economics with net present value (“NPV”) and internal rate of return (“IRR”) of:
“Importantly, this assessment is just a snapshot of the potential value of Séguéla. Our exploration program has returned material intersections from five of the first seven targets identified, with an additional 21 targets on the property yet to be tested. It is our belief that, with continued drilling success, there is the potential to add significant production ounces and value to the project. Additionally, we have identified several opportunities to expand and optimize the PEA, which we intend to evaluate as we proceed towards a Feasibility Study, which is well underway and with an anticipated completion in the first half of 2021.”
years
8.2
Total mineralized material mined
tonnes
10,241,000
Contained gold in mined resource
oz
890,000
Strip ratio
w:o
8.1:1
Throughput
tpd
3,500
Head grade
g/t
2.7
Recoveries
%
94.5%
Total production over LOM
oz
oz
oz
Mining
$/t, mined
$3.02
Processing
$/t, processed
$15.55
G&A
$/t, processed
$5.85
Others (incl. refining and royalties)
$/t, processed
$7.35
Total Operating Costs
$/t, processed
$56.30
Average cash costs over LOM
$/oz
$605
Average cash costs over first 3 years
$/oz
$475
Average AISC over LOM
$/oz
$749
Average AISC over first 3 years
$/oz
$600
Initial capital expenditure
$M
$142
Sustaining capital expenditure
$M
$36
Average EBITDA over LOM
$M
$76
Average EBITDA over first 3 years
$M
$125
The Séguéla Mineral Resource estimate incorporates data from all Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Diamond Drilling (“DD”) drilling prior to the cut-off, comprising 51,463 metres in 348 drillholes targeting Antenna, Ancien, Agouti, and Boulder. Roxgold completed 20,403 metres of RC and DD drilling since the acquisition of the Séguéla Project in April 2019.
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
(Mt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(Mt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(Mt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(Mt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
Antenna
–
–
–
7.1
2.3
529
7.1
2.3
529
0.9
2.2
64
Ancien
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
1.3
6.1
261
Agouti
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
1.3
2.6
110
Boulder
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
1.9
1.2
72
Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with NI 43-101 with an effective date of April 14th 2020, for Séguéla.
The Séguéla Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% basis at a gold grade cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au for Antenna and 0.5 g/t Au for the satellite deposits, based on a gold price of US$1,550/ounce and constrained to MII preliminary pit shells.
The identified Mineral Resources in the block model are classified according to the “CIM” definitions for the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories. The Mineral Resources are reported in situ without modifying factors applied.
The Séguéla Mineral Resource Statement was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Hans Andersen, Senior Resource Geologist at Roxgold Inc. Mr. Andersen is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates and totals may not add due to rounding.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not necessarily demonstrate economic viability.
The financial analysis performed from the results of this PEA demonstrates the economic viability of the proposed Séguéla Gold Project using the base case assumptions considered. This results in an after-tax net present value cashflow at a 5% discount rate (NPV5%) of $268 million (attributable to Roxgold 90% interest) and an after-tax IRR of 66%. Also considered are opportunities to further strengthen and enhance the project’s economic foundation. Séguéla has become the Company’s highest priority initiative and considering the outstanding potential economics, the project is advancing to the next phase and definition of a Feasibility Study, as well continued drilling designed to expand the size of the existing mineral resource base and test new targets.
Mining activities at Séguéla will utilize conventional open-pit mining methods. Drill and blasting are planned for oxide and fresh mineralized material, followed by conventional truck and shovel operations within the pits for the movement of mineralized material and waste. Two 125 tonne (“t”) excavators, complimented with two 65 tonne excavators in the latter stages of the satellite pits, with an estimated total material productive capacity of approximately 8.0 Mtpa, will have sufficient capacity to allow for maintenance, transport between the pits, and make-up capacity to account for low productivity periods such as high rainfall events. A fleet of up to nine Caterpillar 777 trucks (payload of 100 t) will be used in conjunction with several smaller articulated trucks for the latter stages of the satellite pits to truck and haul all mineralized and waste material. Roxgold will engage a mining contractor for the mining of all the deposits over the mine life, several of which provided quotes that were incorporated in the mining cost assumptions in the PEA. A common pool of equipment will be used and scheduled across all active pits so that movement between the pits is minimised.
Screened cyclone overflow will be thickened prior to the Carbon-in-Leach (“CIL”) circuit. Loaded carbon drawn from the CIL circuit will be stripped by the Zadra method. The resultant gold in solution will be recovered by electrowinning. Recovered gold from the cathodes will be filtered, dried and smelted in a furnace to doré bars.
The PEA assumes a forecast gold recovery rate of 94.5% for the life of the production plan.
Selected operating and production statistics from the PEA are presented in Table 3.
698
9,956
14,353
14,734
16,098
12,327
9,787
8,955
6,624
0
93,531
–
1,250
1,250
1,250
1,250
1,250
1,250
1,250
1,250
241
10,241
–
3.76
3.48
4.05
2.49
1.90
2.20
2.22
1.73
1.73
2.70
–
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
–
143
132
154
95
72
84
84
66
13
841
The testwork included the following:
Comminution test work, including:
Bond impact crushing work index (CWi) determination
SMC testwork
Bond abrasion index (Ai) determination
Bond rod mill work index (RWi) determination
Bond ball mill work index (BWi) determination
Head assays
Mineralogical analysis
Grind establishment testwork
Gravity gold recovery and cyanide leach testwork
Flotation testwork.
1.62 g/t Au – 10.3 g/t Au
3.1 g/t
Overall Gold Extraction (%)
92.0% – 97.1%
94.5%
Gravity Gold Recovery (%)
28% – 60%
38%
Cyanide Consumption (kg/t)
0.09 – 0.30 kg/t
0.20 kg/t
Lime Consumption (kg/t)
0.27 kg/t – 1.96 kg/t
0.45 kg/t
Samples tested for Antenna were reasonably competent with Bond Rod and Ball Mill Work Indices of 22.7kWh/t and 19.7 kWh/t respectively, being amenable to a simple comminution circuit design. The mineralized material tested exhibited a degree of grind sensitivity with an optimal grind size of 75 micron being selected for all extraction test work. The results of that program, which tested 14 separate samples from Antenna, were very encouraging, indicating potential for free milling of the mineralized material with good leach kinetics and overall extractions. The three satellite deposits returned positive results when tested at the same criteria. Overall recoveries in excess of 95% with gravity recoveries averaging 40%, indicating that the metallurgical characteristics of the satellite deposits are very similar to those seen at Antenna.
Taken together, Roxgold believes that with the process plant and recovery methods contemplated in the PEA an average gold recovery of 94.5% can be assumed. Further testwork will be done as part of the Feasibility Study phase of the project to validate and expand upon these results and process design criteria.
A water harvesting and storage dam will be the main collection and storage pond for clean raw and process water.
The envisioned power supply is through a connection to the Côte d’Ivoire electricity grid by a 2,400 m tee into the 90kV powerline from the Laboa to Séguéla substation. The Séguéla substation is fed via an existing 90kV transmission line from the 225/90kV Laboa substation. The Laboa substation is part of a 225kV ring main system around the country where various sources of generation are connected and, being a large ring main, offers a great deal of redundancy at 225kV. The grid supply from Côte d’Ivoire is, by world standards, economically priced and much more financially favourable than other options including self-generation as the tariff is based on a mix of hydro and thermal generation with a large portion of hydro.
Currently, there is no permanent artisanal mining (“ASM”) settlement on the identified deposits or nearby, with the presence of only a few hundred of ASM miners from time to time in the project area. The implementation of a stakeholder management plan, as undertaken by the Company elsewhere in the region, should enable the ASM activities in the project area to be effectively managed.
The conceptual closure plan considered in the PEA assumes the mine areas will be reclaimed to a safe and environmentally sound condition consistent with closure commitments developed during the life of the project in compliance with the national regulations and IFC standards and other best practices.
The PEA assumes that all requisite approvals and permits for the expansion will be obtained. While it is believed that such approvals and permits can be obtained on a timely basis and on acceptable terms, there is no certainty that this will be the case.
The processing plant capital relates to a facility with a nominal throughout of 1.25 Mtpa. The capital cost estimate is based on an engineering, procurement and construction management (“EPCM”) implementation approach and horizontal (discipline based) construction contract packaging. Equipment pricing was based on actual equipment costs from other recent similar scale Lycopodium projects and considered representative for Séguéla.
The surface infrastructure includes site electrical distribution, tailings management facility, water dams and accommodation camp. A summary of estimated capital costs is presented in Table 5 and annual estimated capital costs are shown in Table 6. Capital cost estimates in the PEA reflect the joint efforts of Knight Piésold Consulting, Lycopodium Limited, CSA Global Pty Ltd., ECG and Roxgold. Roxgold compiled the capital cost data into the overall cost estimate. Table 7 outlines the responsibilities of each contributor to the cost estimates.
$3.0
Mining
$2.4
Processing
$74.5
Infrastructure and Environment
$34.6
G&A
$7.4
Contingency
$20.3
$M
3.8
0.4
0.4
2.6
0.4
0.4
0.7
0.4
–
Processing
$M
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.1
Infrastructure & Environment
$M
3.0
2.7
2.9
2.7
2.7
3.0
2.7
0.5
0.5
Closure
$M
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
11.5
Design and estimates for development and sustaining capital for the open pit mines in conjunction with budget pricing from prospective open pit mining contractors
Lycopodium Limited
Design and estimate for the processing plant and site access infrastructure
Knight Piésold Consulting
Design and estimate for the tailings storage facility and water storage and harvest dams
ECG
Design and estimate for the site power supply / grid connection
Roxgold Inc.
Owner’s costs and miscellaneous surface infrastructure not captured in the scope of work of the consultants
Total estimated cash costs in the PEA are presented in Table 8. The mining operating costs were developed based on quotes from reputable mining contractors, with experience in West Africa, including current operating experience in Côte d’Ivoire, and based on the mine plan for the Antenna deposit. The costs and productivity estimates have been validated against CSA Global’s internal database of similar benchmarked operations in West Africa. The processing operating costs were developed from first principles and Lycopodium’s database according to typical industry standards applicable to gold processing plants in West Africa. General and administration costs were factored from historical operating cost data from the development and operation of Roxgold’s Yaramoko Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.
$27.56
Processing
$15.55
General and Administrative
$5.85
Refining
$0.29
$282
$27.56
$339
Processing
159
15.55
191
G&A
60
5.85
72
Refining
66
6.47
80
Social Fund
$9
$0.87
$11
Processing
6
0.60
7
Infrastructure and Environment
21
2.00
25
Closure
$3
$0.29
$4
Mining
2
0.24
3
Processing
75
7.28
89
Infrastructure and Environment
35
3.38
42
G&A
7
0.72
9
Contingency
Payback period is expected to be 1.2-years at a gold price of $1,450/oz. Payback period is defined as the time after process plant start-up that is required to recover the initial expenditures incurred developing the Séguéla Gold Project.
Gold Price
$/oz
1,450
Gold Sales
000 oz
833
Mining
$M
(282)
Processing
$M
(159)
G&A
$M
(60)
Gold Refining
$M
(3)
Total Opex excluding Royalties and Social Fund
$M
(504)
Royalties
$M
(66)
Social Fund
$M
(6)
Development Capital
$M
(142)
Sustaining Capital
$M
(36)
Closure
$M
(11)
$M
335
USD
Gold Price
$/oz
1,450
Gold Payable
%
99.0
Mill Recovery
%
94.5
Base Case Discount Rate
%
5.0
Exchange Rate
EUR to USD
1.1065
XOF to USD
0.0017
Royalty
1,100 $/oz
%
3.0
1,300 $/oz
%
3.5
1,600 $/oz
%
4.0
2,000 $/oz
%
5.6
>2,000 $/oz
%
6.0
Vendor Royalties
%
1.5
Social Fund
%
0.5
$183
$268
$344
$431
$157
$234
$303
$381
$135
$205
$268
$339
47%
66%
81%
98%
Séguéla presents a significant opportunity to further assess multiple priority exploration targets within 15 kilometres of the envisioned central processing facility. These targets have the potential to increase the mineral resource base and enhance the potential economics of the Séguéla project by adding additional ounces;
Exploration potential to increase the mineral resources of the Antenna, Ancien, Agouti, and Boulder deposits;
Optimize infrastructure (e.g. TSF, processing facility, etc.) designs resulting in reduced capital costs;
Further optimize mining strategy resulting in operating cost savings; and
Further optimize mine designs and scheduling resulting in fully utilized contractor fleet.
Analysis of the results and findings from each major area of investigation suggests several recommendations for further investigations during the upcoming Feasibility study to mitigate risks and improve the base case project definition to be incorporated during the development and operation of the project, including:
Conduct a thorough geotechnical and hydrogeology investigation for each deposit;
Additional metallurgical variability test work to confirm recovery assumptions;
Tender the major construction (e.g. bulk earthworks, EPCM) and mining contracts to more accurately define the project costs and economics;
Infill drilling and conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves;
Advance the ESIA, RAP, and mining permit processes;
Continue ongoing environmental (e.g. climate, noise, water quality, etc.) testing and monitoring;
Develop a detailed project implementation plan to precisely define the strategy that will be executed to develop the project successfully.
Additional geochemical testing of the tailings and waste rock to confirm the Acid Rock Drainage (ARD) and Metal Leaching (ML) potential;
Continue to engage effectively with all the stakeholders as the project develops; and
Develop an approach and procedure for the land access associated with the RAP.
Given the positive financial analysis included in the PEA, we expect to advance further exploration, study and engineering work on Séguéla.
An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing toll free 1-800-585-8367 and entering passcode: 886 9387.
Paul Criddle, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Roxgold, a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.
The scientific and technical information contained in this document relating to Séguéla’s Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Hans Andersen. Mr. Andersen, MAIG, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Andersen has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101. Mr. Andersen has consented to and approved the inclusion in this document of the matters based on his compiled information in the form and context in which it appears in this document.
Both Mr. Criddle and Mr. Andersen are full-time employees of Roxgold and are not “independent” within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Roxgold’s disclosure of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource information is governed by NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as may be amended from time to time by the CIM (“CIM Standards”). There can be no assurance that those portions of Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves will ultimately be converted into Mineral Reserves.
The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.
