|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 28.01.2021
Roxgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Séguéla Gold Project
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or “the Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) announced today that it has filed a 43-101 Technical Report on the Séguéla Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire. The report has an effective date of November 30, 2020 and is entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Séguéla Project, Worodougou Region, Côte d’Ivoire”. The Technical Report is in support of the December 14, 2020 news release announcing the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Séguéla Gold Project.
The technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; and is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s web site at www.roxgold.com.
