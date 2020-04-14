|
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) today reported its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.
Achieved cash operating costs of $579 per ounce within the annual cost guidance range of $520 to $580 per ounce.
Processed a record annual throughput of 512,276 tonnes exceeding nameplate capacity by 27%.
Reported an interim Mineral Reserves and Resources estimate at Yaramoko with total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves increasing by 8% to 710,000 ounces of gold more than replacing depletion of 207,396 ounces during the period from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2020. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased 4% to 857,000 ounces of gold.
Achieved adjusted EBITDA2 of $108.8 million in 2020 compared to $83.3 million in 2019.
Generated cash flow from mining operations2 totalling $126.2 million for cash flow from mining operations per share2 of $0.34 (C$0.45/share).
Strong free cashflow (before growth spend)3 of $47.8 million increasing the cash balance by $20.1 million to $61.9 million.
Strengthened the balance sheet ending the year with a cash balance of $61.9 million and net cash position of $27.3 million.
Adjusted net income2 of $38.8 million or $0.10 per share (C$0.14/share); compared to $19.5 million or $0.05 per share (C$0.07/share) in 2019.
Produced a mine operating margin2 of $1,079 per ounce in 2020.
Generated a strong return on equity2 of 20% in 2020.
Expanded Séguéla Gold Project with discovery of the Koula deposit and an updated Mineral Resource estimate outlining total indicated mineral resources of 1,044,000 ounces of gold at 2.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and inferred mineral resources of 370,000 ounces at 4.8 g/t.
Commenced an infill drilling program at Koula with initial results such as 14m at 42.9 g/t from 61 metres down-hole in SGRD1000, 11m at 46.2 g/t Au from 48 metres down-hole in SGRC799, and 18m at 22.1 g/t Au from 175 metres down-hole in SGRD800, continue to emphasise the high grade nature of the deposit.
Commenced early works at Séguéla to enable a rapid ramp up to full construction in 2021 following completion of the Feasibility Study which is anticipated for completion in the second quarter of 2021.
Repurchased a 0.3% Net Smelter Royalty on Séguéla from an original property owner, exercising the right of first refusal to pre-empt an arms-length acquisition between the property owner and an international royalty company for consideration of $0.7 million cash. Séguéla continues to have a 1.2% NSR held by another original property owner under similar terms including a right of first refusal and a right to acquire the remaining royalty for fair market value after a decision to mine has been made.
Tested additional mineralization corridors at Boussoura which targeted the vein corridors to the west of Fofora Main including a new VC2 prospect with results such as 14m at 3.6g/t Au from 44m in BSR-20-RC-FFR-134, 5m at 17.0 g/t Au from 59m in BSR20-RC-FFR142 and 23m at 2.0g/t Au from 41m in BSR-20-RC-FFR-143.
Continued management of the current global COVID-19 crisis with operations at Yaramoko not materially impacted with heightened preventative measures and response plans in place to mitigate and minimize any potential impacts. Operations continue to operate with reduced personnel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and protection protocols. The Company is continually assessing the health and safety risks to the Company’s personnel and contractors at its operations and offices.
“Looking back on 2020, Roxgold was able to rise to the challenge of global events by delivering remarkably strong operating and financial results while advancing the near-term growth potential of the company and ensuring the safety and security of our teams and the communities in which we operate,” commented John Dorward, President and CEO of Roxgold. “Roxgold is well on the road towards becoming the West Africa’s next multi-asset gold producer. The Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire is expected to start construction this year, which has the potential to more than double our production, reserve base, cash flows, and earnings – whilst giving Roxgold further diversification to meet the growing appetite of the investment community.
“The Yaramoko Gold Complex once again delivered strong operating results in 2020, with gold production of 133,940 ounces at cash operating costs of $579 per ounce, exceeding our annual production guidance for the year. Yaramoko continues to be the cashflow engine for this company, as we generated cash flow from mining operations of $126.2 million, achieved adjusted net income of $38.8 million, and reported a return on equity of 20% enabling us to strengthen our balance sheet to end the year with a cash balance of $61.9 million. Since starting production in 2016, Yaramoko has produced over 610,000 ounces of gold and, as the recent resource update highlighted, continues to demonstrate its ability to replace production and maintain a long mine life.
“Our strong balance sheet has enabled us to continue to invest in our growth projects with significant advancement at Séguéla delivered through the hard work of our exploration and project teams, growing in scale with the discovery of the high-grade Koula deposit and an updated Mineral Resource estimate outlining total indicated mineral resources of 1,044,000 ounces of gold at 2.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and inferred mineral resources of 370,000 ounces at 4.8 g/t. This project was acquired for just $20 million in 2019 and we are eager to share with the market the results of the upcoming Feasibility Study in the second quarter, which we believe will make material improvements upon the already robust Preliminary Economic Assessment announced in April 2020 with an after-tax NPV of $344 million and 81% IRR at $1,650/oz gold. Finally, during the year we also announced a new high-grade discovery at the Boussoura Project in the southern portion of the Houndé Greenstone Belt in southern Burkina Faso. Since then, we have drilled over 150 holes at Boussoura with consistent assay returns demonstrating broad intersections of mineralization.”
Gold ounces produced
35,191
41,162
133,940
142,204
Gold ounces sold1
38,504
40,700
135,310
140,800
Gold sales1
72,155
60,208
239,686
196,151
Mine operating profit4
27,955
20,423
88,381
60,920
EBITDA2
31,224
24,743
94,857
69,410
Adjusted EBITDA2
34,333
26,993
108,760
83,262
Adjusted EBITDA margin2
48%
45%
45%
43%
Net income
9,917
4,761
24,901
5,663
Basic earnings per share attr. to shareholders
0.02
0.01
0.05
0.01
Adjusted net income2
13,205
7,011
38,804
19,515
Per share2
0.04
0.02
0.10
0.05
Cash flow from mining operations2
39,261
30,660
126,151
98,339
Per share2
0.11
0.08
0.34
0.27
Return on equity2
20%
11%
20%
11%
Cash on hand end of period
61,878
41,780
61,878
41,780
Total assets
343,547
291,683
343,547
291,683
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,874
1,479
1,771
1,393
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)2
152
146
152
149
Cash operating cost (per ounce produced)2
553
466
579
489
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)2
682
576
692
568
Sustaining capital cost (per ounce sold)2
180
269
262
216
Site all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)2
862
845
954
784
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)2
908
914
1,004
844
Reduced mining activities at Yaramoko as it continued to operate with reduced personnel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and protection protocols. Throughput levels were maintained as the processing plant was supplemented with 84,911 tonnes of low-grade stockpile at an average grade of 2.89 g/t processed. The cash cost impact of processing the lower grade stockpiled material was $35 per ounce sold.
The higher average realised gold price of $1,771 per ounce also increased royalty payments by $19 per ounce sold compare to guidance assumptions.
Total mine operating expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 include $3.0 million for COVID-19 costs, which reflects incremental costs, primarily related to personnel, camp and transportation costs. These costs are excluded from per ounce cost metrics.
We continued to strengthen our balance sheet ending the year with approximately $61.9 million in cash and in a net cash position of $27.3 million. The company also has an additional US$20 million as a revolving credit facility that remains unutilized at the end of the year.
Expanded Séguéla Gold Project with discovery of the Koula deposit and an updated Mineral Resource estimate outlining total indicated mineral resources of 1,044,000 ounces of gold at 2.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and inferred mineral resources of 370,000 ounces at 4.8 g/t
Commenced infill drilling program at Koula with initial results such as 14m at 42.9 g/t from 61 metres down-hole in SGRD1000, 11m at 46.2 g/t Au from 48 metres down-hole in SGRC799, and 18m at 22.1 g/t Au from 175 metres down-hole in SGRD800, continue to emphasise the high grade nature of the deposit
Commenced early works at Séguéla to enable a rapid ramp up to full construction in 2021 following completion of the Feasibility Study which is anticipated for completion in the second quarter of 2021
Repurchased a 0.3% Net Smelter Royalty on Séguéla from an original property owner, exercising the right of first refusal to pre-empt an arms-length acquisition between the original property owner and an international royalty company for consideration of $0.7 million cash. Séguéla continues to have a 1.2% NSR held by another original property owner under similar terms including a right of first refusal and a right to acquire the remaining royalty for fair market value after a decision to mine has been made.
Cash operating cost2 between $580 and $640/ounce
All-in sustaining cost2 between $895 and $975/ounce
Sustaining capital spend between $25 to $30 million
Non-sustaining capital spend of $5-$10 million
Growth spend (includes Exploration and Séguéla study spend) of $15-$20 million
Roxgold anticipates the Yaramoko Mine Complex will produce between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces in 2021 with cash operating costs of $580–640/oz and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $895–975/oz. Sustaining capital is expected to decline this year compared to 2020 due to the completion of decline development at Bagassi South, allowing the operation to focus on stoping operations. The higher gold price increased the impact of royalties by approximately $30/oz.
The production and cost guidance assumes no material operational impacts due to COVID-19. A prolonged COVID-19 related delay or significant deterioration in operating conditions may have an impact on production and cost guidance.
Whilst production at Yaramoko has been maintained, if a prolonged COVID-19 related interruption were to occur it may have an impact on the Company’s operations, financial position and liquidity. The Company has strengthened its liquidity position in the quarter with its cash increasing to $61.9 million and unutilised revolving credit facility totalling $20 million.
For more information on the cash operating costs2 see the financial performance of the Mine Operating Activities section of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) that is available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
During 2020, mine operating expenses totalled $81.9 million compared to $59.9 million in 2019. Mine operating expenses increased in 2020 as Bagassi South achieved commercial production in September 2019. In 2019, pre-commercial mine operating expenses of $9.4 million were capitalized to property, plant and equipment.
During 2020, depreciation totalled $55.0 million compared to $51.1 million in 2019. The increase in depreciation is a result of the continued investment in the underground development of 55 Zone and Bagassi South combined with higher throughput.
E&E expenses totalled $21.4 million at the Séguéla Gold Project and $8.9 million for Boussoura and Yaramoko in 2020. Expenditures at the Séguéla Gold Project included $15.0 million in drilling costs, and $3.5 million on the PEA study and feasibility study costs. Drilling expenses totalled $2.9 million at the Boussoura project for the current year.
Net income increased significantly compared to 2019 primarily as a result of higher average realized gold sales price, offset by its focus on growth with significant investments in exploration and evaluation at Séguéla and Boussoura and higher depreciation.
With the existing cash balance and the forecasted cash flows from operations, the Company is well positioned to fund its cash requirements for the next twelve months which relate primarily to the following activities:
Underground development at the 55 Zone and Bagassi South
Exploration programs at Séguéla and Boussoura
Principal debt and interest repayments
The potential commencement of construction at Séguéla pending the outcome of the feasibility study
The Company manages its capital structure and adjusts when necessary in accordance with its objectives and changes in economic conditions. During Q2 2020, the Company completed the refinancing of its existing credit facility by consolidating the outstanding principal amount of the original credit facility as well as the revolving credit facility into a single credit facility with an outstanding principal balance of $35.6 million as at December 31, 2020.
The Company’s total assets as at December 31, 2020 has increased by $51.9 million when compared to December 31, 2019. This is mainly driven by the increase in cash, and continuing investment in property, plant and equipment and increase in working capital.
Ore mined (tonnes)
149,347
140,583
506,109
479,929
Ore processed (tonnes)
128,060
131,439
512,276
466,157
Head grade (g/t)
9.3
9.8
8.5
9.5
Recovery (%)
98.2
98.3
98.0
98.2
Gold ounces produced
35,191
41,162
133,940
142,204
Gold ounces sold2
38,504
40,700
135,310
140,800
Gold sales1
72,155
60,208
239,686
196,151
Mine operating expenses2
(23,231)
(19,130)
(81,890)
(69,371)
Government royalties2
(4,340)
(4,296)
(14,392)
(10,680)
Depreciation and depletion2
(16,628)
(16,359)
(55,023)
(51,823)
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,874
1,479
1,771
1,393
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)2
152
146
152
149
Cash operating cost (per ounce produced)2
553
466
579
489
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)2
682
576
692
568
Sustaining capital cost (per ounce sold)2
180
269
262
216
Site all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)2
862
845
954
784
Mining activities totalled 506,109 tonnes of ore mined at a grade of 8.4 g/t (includes marginal ore mined totalling 77,778 tonnes at a grade of 2.3 g/t) and 4,325 metres of waste development. This compares with 479,929 tonnes of ore at 8.9 g/t and 6,346 metres of waste development in 2019. The 55 Zone mine produced 326,416 tonnes at 8.61 g/t and the Bagassi South mine contributed 179,694 tonnes at a grade of 7.9 g/t.
The mining tonnage was attributable to the ramping up of stoping activities at the Bagassi South mine with stoping operations expanding following the completion of mine development in Q3 2020. During 2020, approximately 69% of ore produced came from stoping activities and 31% from development.
Decline development at the 55 Zone mine reached the 4674 level, approximately 650 metres below surface. Ore development continued down to 4694 level with seven levels developed during the year. The development of the Bagassi South mine was completed in Q3 2020 with the main decline reaching 5044 level, approximately 260 metres below surface. Ore development occurred on six levels and was completed in Q4 2020.
Mine reconciliation performance between the Mineral Reserve and Grade Control model was 107% for tonnes and 104% for grade for the year.
Three underground diamond drill rigs were mobilised to Yaramoko in August 2020 to begin grade control and resource definition drilling at the 55 Zone and at Bagassi South. A total of 14,608 metres were completed in 2020 with the drilling program continuing into the first half of 2021.
There was a record annual throughput of 512,276 ore tonnes processed in 2020, at head grade of 8.5 g/t, gold recovery of 98.1% and, plant availability of 96.3%; compared to 2019 when 466,157 ore tonnes were processed at 9.5 g/t head grade, 98.2% gold recovery and, availability of 96.2%.
The Yaramoko Gold Mine continued to maintain a low cash operating cost2 of $152 per tonne processed driven by increased throughput and strong cost control.
The Company maintained a cash operating cost2 per tonne processed of $152 per tonne. The cash operating cost2 per ounce produced totalled $579 per ounce for the year compared to $149 per tonne and $489 per ounce in the comparative period.
The total cash cost2 of $692 per ounce sold in 2020 was higher compared to $568 per ounce sold in 2019. This was primarily impacted by the processing of lower grade stockpiled material which had an impact of $35 per ounce sold, the higher gold price in 2020 which increased royalty payments by $19 per ounce sold, and the commencement of the 1% contribution to the Mining fund for local development increasing royalties by $18 per ounce sold.
As a result, the Company achieved a site all-in sustaining cost2 of $954 per ounce sold and an all-in sustaining cost2 of $1,004 per ounce sold in 2020 compared to $784 per ounce and $844 per ounce sold, respectively in the comparable period. The higher all-in sustaining cost in the year is attributed to the higher cash cost per ounce sold including the processing of marginal ore which had an impact of $35 per ounce sold, the higher gold price in 2020 which increased royalty payments by $19 per ounce sold, the commencement of the 1% contribution to the Mining fund for local development increasing royalties by $18 per ounce sold and increased underground development expenditure which had an impact of $46 per ounce sold.
The Company generated a mine operating margin2 of $1,079 per ounce in 2020 which was 31% higher than in 2019 mainly due to the higher average gold sales price.
The Company invested $23.2 million in underground mine development at the 55 Zone and $12.2 million at Bagassi South in 2020, compared to $25.3 million and $5.1 million respectively for the comparable period in 2019.
The Company generated strong cash flow from mining operations2 of $126.2 million in 2020, for cash flow from mining operations per share2 of $0.34 (C$0.45/share). Comparatively, the Company generated cash flow from mining operations2 of $98.3 million and $0.27 cash flow from mining operations per share2 in the prior year.
The exploitation permit has been approved by the Council of Ministers and signed as a mining decree by the President of Côte d’Ivoire, and other governmental authorities. The decree grants Roxgold an industrial mining permit for development and operation of the Séguéla Gold Project. The permit is valid for 10 years, from December 9, 2020, with opportunities to renew as further growth and expansion is proven. The Company’s final permitting milestone at Séguéla is the completion of the Mining Convention negotiation process.
After close of the transaction, Séguéla continues to have a 1.2% NSR held by another original property owner under similar terms including a right of first refusal and a right to acquire the remaining royalty for fair market value after a decision to mine has been made.
Significant progress was made on defining and extending mineralization at Koula with 4 RC/diamond core rigs active throughout the last quarter of 2020, along with further support drilling for the upcoming Feasibility Study, and ongoing target generation auger and scout RC drilling.
Drilling throughout the quarter focused on advancing the high grade Koula project to its maiden Inferred Resource of 281,000oz at 8.1g/t Au (refer to Company press release dated December 14, 2020). Drilling has continued to return very high-grade results from infill drilling to 25m centres, designed to advance Koula to Indicated Resource and its inclusion in the forthcoming Feasibility Study.
Displaying similar characteristics to those of Ancien in terms of host geology, mineralization style, high grade tenor and coarse visible gold, Koula remains open to the south with an interpreted southerly plunge remaining to be tested beyond the currently defined 500m down-plunge extent (Figure 3), with SGRD971 intersecting 14m at 4.3g/t Au from 276m. Mineralization is hosted by quartz-carbonate veining associated with a well developed mylonitic fabric within and along the interpreted margins of a tholeiitic basalt which in turn has been tightly folded. Coarse gold is commonly recorded in the higher-grade zones.
Highlights of recent results include:
12 metres (“m”) at 38.3 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRD1065 from 180m including
4m at 104.4 g/t Au from 181m
16m at 28.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1083 from 77m including
2m at 159.6 g/t Au from 83m
15m at 24.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC1025 from 42m including
3m at 95.7 g/t Au from 47m
9m at 30.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1064 from 124m including
5m at 52.2 g/t Au from 124m
13m at 15.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1032 from 189m including
3m at 42.7 g/t Au from 195m
11m at 13.9 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1066 from 203m including
4m at 12.7 g/t Au from 205m and
1m at 72.3 g/t Au from 213m
5m at 19.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1070 from 110m including
2m at 45.5 g/t Au from 112m
13m at 7.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1034 from 108m including
2m at 30.7 g/t Au from 108m
10m at 9.4 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1086 from 44m including
2m at 31.3 g/t Au from 47m
11m at 6.4 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1029 from 34m including
2m at 14.4 g/t Au from 37m
Figure 3: Koula long section highlights
A recently completed review of key structural controls has highlighted the interaction of a series of NNW striking vein arrays within a regionally extensive set of NE trending fractures, often developing repetitions of en echelon subparallel zones as seen at Fofora Main, along with preferred host volcanic and intrusive lithologies. Mineralization is typically associated with a series of sheared felsic dykes, associated quartz veining and intense silica alteration and replacement, with a variable dip from steep westerly to ~70 degrees east with coarse gold commonly seen in samples.
Drilling at Fofora Main has intersected additional parallel veins to the east, with at least five vein sets identified as forming the bulk of Fofora Main. Results include 3.9m at 14.4 g/t Au in BSR-20-RD-FFR-107 from 96.4m and 10.7m at 5.6 g/t Au in BSR-20-RD-FFR-106 from 103m, with mineralization identified along approximately 700m of strike and 200m across strike. Further work is planned to continue to test for additional eastern footwall lodes as well as continuing to define the deposit dimensions as it remains open along strike and at depth.
1m at 27.4 g/t Au from 103m
3.9m at 14.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-FFR-107 from 96.4m including:
1m at 52.3 g/t Au from 97.8m
15.0m at 1.9 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-100 from 82m
18.9m at 1.3 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-98 from 112m
2m at 40.9 g/t Au from 60m
8m at 7.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-150 from 100m including:
1m at 48.9 g/t Au from 105m
10m at 2.0 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-134 from 28m, followed by separate intervals of:
14m at 3.6 g/t Au from 44m; and
3m at 15.6 g/t Au from 79m
23m at 2.0 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-143 from 41m
19.4m at 1.1 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-FFR-120 from 55.4m, followed by a separate interval of:
5.4m at 5.4 g/t Au from 166m
11m at 1.9 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-FFR-099 from 123m
4m at 4.7 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-149 from 77m including:
1m at 12.3 g/t Au from 78m
Galgouli
Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Yaramoko increased 8% to 710,000 oz Au, net of mining depletion of 207,396 oz Au at an average processed head grade of 9.2 g/t, from the period of December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2020. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased 4% to 857,000 oz Au from 827,000 oz Au relative to the December 31, 2018 estimate (refer to Company press release dated July 11, 2019 for further details with respect to the December 31, 2018 estimates).
The increase in Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources is primarily attributed to the success of a prior drilling program that delineated mineralization in the near-surface portion of the 55 Zone, intersecting several high-grade intervals close to surface and above zones previously mined from underground in the early stages of the 55 Zone mining operation. The objective of this drill program was to determine the potential for an open pit operation to complement the high-grade underground operation and extend the mine life at the 55 Zone (refer to Company press release dated September 30, 2020).
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
Stockpiles
131
3.4
14
–
–
–
131
3.4
14
Open pit
–
–
–
820
7.2
190
820
7.2
190
Underground
262
6.0
51
1,354
7.2
314
1,616
7.0
365
Underground
–
–
–
576
7.6
141
576
7.6
141
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
Stockpiles
131
3.4
14
–
–
–
131
3.4
14
–
–
–
Open pit
–
–
–
972
7.7
240
972
7.7
240
202
4.4
29
Underground
220
9.5
67
894
12.4
356
1,115
11.8
423
178
8.1
46
Underground
–
–
–
436
12.9
180
436
12.8
180
176
8.1
46
Total Indicated Mineral Resources increased 97% to 1,044,000 ounces (“oz”) of gold grading 2.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) since the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) was released in April 2020 (refer to Company press release dated April 14, 2020). Total Inferred Mineral Resources are estimated at 370,000 oz at 4.8 g/t, due to the contribution of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate from the recently discovered high grade Koula prospect, which returned Inferred Mineral Resources of 281,000oz at 8.1 g/t.
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
Antenna
–
–
–
8,180
2.2
586
8,180
2.2
586
1,110
1.9
69
Ancien
–
–
–
1,440
5.4
250
1,440
5.4
250
30
10.6
11
Agouti
–
–
–
1,420
2.4
111
1,420
2.4
111
100
1.8
6
Boulder
–
–
–
1,740
1.7
97
1,740
1.7
97
80
1.2
3
Koula
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
1,080
8.1
281
PRIOR
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
% Change
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
(kt)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz)
Metal
Mineral Resource
Measured
–
–
–
–
–
–
0%
Indicated
7,100
2.3
529
12,780
2.5
1,044
+97%
Measured & Indicated
7,100
2.3
529
12,780
2.5
1,044
+97%
Inferred
5,400
2.9
508
2,400
4.8
370
-27%
Notes:
Highlights for 2020 include the following:
A Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (“LTIFR”) per 1 million hours of 0.37 for 2.69 million man-hours and one lost time incident on a 12-month period, while the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“TRIFR”) per 1 million hours was 3.71.
Successful implementation of a COVID-19 management plan as early as February, protecting the employees and surrounding communities without any downtime in production.
Continuity of our sustainability programs with no significant environmental or community issue while addressing the operational challenges of managing COVID-19.
Séguéla Project significantly advanced with the full support of local communities and the approval of the government granting the environmental and exploitation permits.
Our CSR programs aim to:
Put the health and safety of our stakeholders at the top priority
Control and prevent the risks associated with our operations including environmental and social matters
Develop our employee skills and behavior of safety and social responsibility best practices
Support the fight against COVID-19 and malaria diseases at our mines and in the nearby communities
Build meaningful and respectful relationships in and around the communities where we operate
Reduce our footprint through conservation, protection and rehabilitation of biodiversity where possible
Ensure extensive and participative monitoring to better protect the environment and to help local stakeholders understand the mitigation and enhancement measures put in place
Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com or to participate in the live conference call by dialing toll free 1 (844) 607-4367 within North America or +1 (825) 312-2266 from international locations. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.
An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing toll free 1 (800) 585-8367 within North American or +1 (416) 621-4642 from international locations and entering passcode: 638 3668.
The Company provides some non-IFRS measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company’s financial results. Please refer to note 18 “Non-IFRS financial performance measures” of the Company’s MD&A dated March 3, 2021, available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for reconciliation of these measures.
This is a non-IFRS Financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. Free cashflow (before growth spend) is defined as cashflow from operating activities less cashflow from investing activities excluding growth expenditure (i.e. exploration expenditures).
For twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, mine operating profit includes $3.3 million respectively relating to Bagassi South pre-production revenue net of expenses related to the 10,144 ounces sold respectively.
Paul Weedon, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration for Roxgold Inc., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. This includes the QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information. For more information on the Company’s QA/QC and sampling procedures, please refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form dated December 31, 2019, available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information regarding the Yaramoko Gold Mine, please refer to the technical report dated December 20, 2017, and entitled “Technical Report for the Yaramoko Gold Mine, Burkina Faso” (the “Yaramoko Technical Report”) and the technical report prepared for the Séguéla Gold Project entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Séguéla Project, Worodougou Region, Côte d’Ivoire” dated November 30, 2020 (the “Séguéla Technical Report”) and together with the Yaramoko Technical Report, the “Technical Reports” available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
