|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 11.08.2020
Roxgold Reports Second Quarter Results and Record Operating Margins Of $1,016/oz
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) today reported its second quarter and first half financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Management of the current global COVID-19 crisis is ongoing with operations at Yaramoko not materially impacted as heightened preventative measures and response plans are in place to mitigate and minimize any potential impacts
Reported quarterly plant throughput of 1,399 tonnes per day (“tpd”) for a total of 127,309 tonnes which exceeded increased nameplate capacity of 1,100 tpd by approximately 27%
Reduced cash operating costs1 by 3% to $151 per tonne processed compared to $156 per tonne processed in Q2 2019
Maintained upper end of annual gold production guidance between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces subject to existing operating conditions being maintained
Achieved an adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted EBITDA margin1 of $29.0 million and 48% respectively in 2020 compared to $15.7 million and 37% in Q2 2019
Generated record cash flow from mining operations1 totalling $33.3 million for cash flow from mining operations per share1 of $0.09 and free cashflow (before growth spend)2 of $9.3 million in Q2 2020
Adjusted net income1 of $11.0 million ($0.03 per share) compared to $0.7 million ($0.00 per share) in Q2 2019
Produced a mine operating margin1 of $1,016 per ounce in Q2 2020 and a return on equity1 of 16%
Executed the refinancing of its existing Yaramoko Facility and secured an additional $20 million as a revolving credit facility to provide increased liquidity and financial flexibility
Multiple high grade results in Ancien deposit at Séguéla including: 10 metres (“m”) at 59.4 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRD705 from 207m and 20 metres at 28.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC730 from 28m
Encouraging drill results at Fofora deposit at Boussoura including: 61m at 2.5 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-037 from 28m including 30m at 3.1 g/t Au from 28m including 6m at 9.6 g/t Au from 32m and 1m at 17.7 g/t from 54m
“In the face of an unparalleled global crisis, Roxgold has delivered remarkably strong operating and financial results,” commented John Dorward, President and CEO of Roxgold. “In the quarter, we achieved adjusted net income of US$11 million, generated over US$33 million in cash flow from mining operations and reported a return on equity of 16%. Our financial performance has been driven by the strong operational performance with 65,192 ounces of gold produced in the first half of this year, putting the company well on its way towards hitting the upper end of our annual production guidance of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces. This is further supported by operating performance in July with production over 12,600 ounces for the month. Our operations, while challenged by the pandemic, were able to continue uninterrupted, ensuring a continued 1,400 tpd throughput rate and low cash operating costs of $151/tonne which translated to record operating margins of $1,016/oz. With a solid balance sheet, strong momentum on production, and gold prices reaching record highs we are well positioned to deliver very strong results in H2 2020.
“Looking ahead, the Séguéla Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire is advancing on schedule towards completion of the Feasibility early next year and a construction decision to follow soon thereafter. The Séguéla has been a substantially value accretive acquisition for Roxgold with an NPV of $548 million and 121% IRR at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce, as well as the potential to double our production within a short timeframe without dilution to our shareholders. With four drills turning on the project returning regular results, we believe there is a significant potential opportunity for the upcoming Feasibility Study to outline a bigger and more significantly accretive Séguéla project with additional production ounces and improved valuation.
“Finally, as we reported last month, recent exploration success at Boussoura is building confidence that the project has the potential to become Roxgold’s third advanced asset. The Boussoura project is in the right jurisdiction on the southern end of the Houndé greenstone belt – a prolific gold belt that is host to numerous high-grade, large scale gold discoveries. We have tested a fraction of the vein sets on our land package, and while early days, with continued success we are hopeful that these will come together to form the basis of a project. Two drills are currently turning at Boussoura conducting target definition drilling within the Fofora corridor, and we look forward to seeing the project take shape through the year towards a maiden resource next year.”
Gold ounces produced
32,812
34,354
65,192
68,006
Gold ounces sold3
36,279
33,102
66,405
65,900
Gold sales3
62,107
42,949
110,153
85,789
Mine operating profit1
23,399
11,465
38,299
24,101
EBITDA1
25,480
11,975
43,015
28,131
Adjusted EBITDA1
29,035
15,677
48,809
33,952
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
47%
37%
44%
41%
Net income (loss)
7,467
(2,955)
9,378
(1,026)
Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders
0.02
(0.01)
0.02
(0.01)
Adjusted net income1
11,021
747
15,172
4,795
Per share1
0.03
0.00
0.04
0.01
Cash flow from mining operations1
33,281
21,814
58,104
45,227
Per share1
0.09
0.06
0.16
0.12
Return on equity1
16%
11%
11%
11%
Cash on hand end of period
44,783
19,413
44,783
19,413
Total assets
303,829
278,813
303,829
278,813
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,712
1,304
1,659
1,305
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
151
156
148
152
Cash operating cost (per ounce produced)1
586
518
576
493
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
696
580
678
554
Sustaining capital cost (per ounce sold)1
245
206
290
193
Site all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
940
785
969
749
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) 1
983
836
1,017
806
Cash operating cost1 between $520 and $580/ounce
All-in sustaining cost1 between $930 and $990/ounce
Non-sustaining capital spend of $5-$10 million
Growth spend (includes Exploration and Séguéla study spend) of $15-$20 million
Based upon Q2 production results, Roxgold is on track to deliver at the upper end of annual gold production guidance from Yaramoko. As noted earlier this year, AISC is expected to be relatively higher compared to prior years due to increased projected capital spend as the Bagassi South decline development is completed in 2020 along with enhanced security infrastructure investment. Growth spend has been maintained at $15-$20 million as the accelerated drilling program at Séguéla and Boussoura follow recent exploration successes at these projects. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has not materially impact Roxgold’s operations during the first half of 2020, a prolonged COVID-19 related interruption may have an impact on production and cost guidance.
The Company strengthened its liquidity position in the quarter following the refinancing of its existing Yaramoko Facility and secured an additional $20 million as a revolving credit facility to provide increased liquidity and financial flexibility given the volatile and uncertain financial market conditions. In addition, the Company continues to make regularly scheduled gold shipments from the Yaramoko Gold Mine.
Ore mined (tonnes)
112,523
109,840
247,844
207,980
Ore processed (tonnes)
127,308
113,866
253,188
220,682
Head grade (g/t)
8.2
9.0
8.4
9.5
Recovery (%)
98.0
98.2
98.0
98.3
Gold ounces produced
32,812
34,354
65,192
68,006
Gold ounces sold1
36,279
33,102
66,405
65,900
Gold sales3
62,107
42,949
110,153
85,789
Mine operating expenses1
(21,507)
(17,285)
(38,419)
(32,722)
Government royalties1
(3,730)
(1,904)
(6,613)
(3,880)
Depreciation and depletion1
(13,471)
(11,835)
(26,822)
(23,778)
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,712
1,304
1,659
1,305
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed) 1
151
156
148
152
Cash operating cost (per ounce produced) 1
586
518
576
493
Total cash cost (per ounce sold) 1
696
580
678
554
Sustaining capital cost (per ounce sold) 1
245
206
290
193
Site all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) 1
940
785
969
749
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
983
836
1,017
806
Mining operations at the 55 Zone and Bagassi South saw notable improvement through the quarter, as mined grades at Bagassi South averaged a record 10.6 g/t in the quarter, while 55 Zone reported higher grades at depth with an average mined grade of 11.6 g/t in June 2020.
There was a total of 112,523 tonnes of ore mined at a grade of 8.83 g/t (includes marginal ore mined totalling 11,582 tonnes at a grade of 2.2 g/t) and 1,121 metres of waste development. This compares with 109,840 tonnes of ore at 9.3 g/t and 1,562 metres of waste development in Q2 2019. The 55 Zone mine produced 72,826 tonnes at 7.9 g/t and the Bagassi South mine contributed 39,698 tonnes at a grade of 10.6 g/t.
The mining tonnage increase was attributable to the ramping up of stoping activities at the Bagassi South mine in Q2, with stoping operations expanding as more development levels were completed. During Q2 2020, approximately 72% of ore produced came from stoping activities and 28% from development.
Decline development at the 55 Zone mine reached the 4734 level, approximately 580 metres below surface. Ore development continued down to 4754 level and on the eastern extensions of the 4845, 4862 and 4879 levels. The development of the Bagassi South decline reached the 5061 level and ore development commenced on the 5078 level, which is approximately 240 metres below surface. Good progress on ore development has seen the Bagassi South mine largely developed, providing additional stoping access for the remainder of the year.
Mine reconciliation performance between the Mineral Reserve and Grade Control model was 98% for tonnes and 106% for grade in the second quarter of 2020.
The plant processed 127,308 tonnes at an average head grade of 8.2 g/t in Q2 2020 compared to 113,866 tonnes of ore at 9.0 g/t in Q2 2019. There was an increase in the processing of stockpiled material to supplement the mined ore as Yaramoko operated with reduced personnel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and isolation protocols in Q2 2020.
The processing plant availability was 96.7% in the quarter compared to 97.6% in Q2 2019 and reported an average throughput rate of 1,399 tonnes per day exceeding nameplate capacity by approximately 27%. Plant recovery was 98.0% in Q2 2020 compared to 98.2% for the comparative quarter.
The Yaramoko Gold Mine continued to maintain a low cash operating cost1 of $151 per tonne processed driven by increased throughput and strong cost control.
The Company continued to maintain a low cash operating cost1 per tonne processed of $151 per tonne. The cash operating cost1 per ounce produced totalled $586 per ounce for the period compared to $156 per tonne and $518 per ounce in the prior.
The total cash cost1 per ounce sold of $696 in Q2 2020 was higher compared to $580 per ounce sold in Q2 2019. This was primarily impacted by the processing of lower grade stockpiled material which had an impact of $40 per ounce sold, the higher gold price in Q2 2020 which increased royalty payments by $20 per ounce sold and the commencement of the 1% contribution to the Mining fund for local development increasing royalties by $17 per ounce sold.
As a result, the Company achieved a site all-in sustaining cost1 of $940 per ounce sold and an all-in sustaining cost1 of $983 per ounce sold in the three-month period in 2020 compared to $785 per ounce and $836 per ounce sold, respectively in the comparable 2019 period. The higher all-in sustaining cost in the quarter is attributed to the higher cash cost per ounce sold and ongoing decline development at Bagassi South which is weighted towards the first half of the year.
The Company generated a mine operating margin1 of $1,016 per ounce in 2020 which was 40% higher than in 2019 mainly due to the higher average gold sales price.
The Company invested $5.4 million in underground mine development at the 55 Zone and $3.5 million at Bagassi South in the second quarter of 2020.
The Company generated strong cash flow from mining operations1 of $33.3 million in Q2 2020, for cash flow from mining operations per share1 of $0.09 (C$0.12/share). Comparatively, the Company generated cash flow from mining operations1 of $21.8 million and $0.06 cash flow from mining operations per share1 in Q2 2019.
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the maintained a low cash operating cost1 per tonne processed of $148 per tonne, which compared to $152 per tonne achieved during the comparable period in 2019. The cash operating cost1 per ounce produced totalled $576 per ounce for the period compared to $493 per ounce in the prior year mainly driven by the processing of lower grade stockpiled material which had an impact of $22 per ounce sold, the higher gold price in 2020 which increased royalty payments by $18 per ounce sold and the commencement of the 1% contribution to the Mining fund for local development increasing royalties by $17 per ounce sold.
The total cash cost1 per ounce sold of $678 in six-month ended period ended June 30, 2020 was higher compared to $554 per ounce sold in the same period in 2019. As a result, the Company achieved a site all-in sustaining cost1 of $969 per ounce sold and an all-in sustaining cost1 of $1,017 per ounce sold for YTD 2020 compared to $749 per ounce and $806 per ounce sold, respectively in the same period in 2019.
The Company has invested $11.5 million in underground development at 55 Zone for the six-month period compared to $12.7 million for the comparable period in 2019. The comparable period also included $12.0 million invested in pre-commercial production underground mine development at the Bagassi South mine.
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, revenues totalled $110.2 million (2019 – $79.5 million) while mine operating expenses and royalties totalled $38.4 million (2019 – $28.4 million) and $6.6 million (2019 – $3.6 million), respectively. The increase in revenue is primarily due to the 27% increase in the average realized gold price. During the six-month ended June 30, 2020, the Company achieved total cash cost1 per ounce sold of $678 and a mine operating margin1 of $981 per ounce sold.
For more information on the cash operating costs1 see the financial performance of the Mine Operating Activities section of this MD&A.
During the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020, depreciation totalled $13.5 million and $26.8 million compared to $11.6 million and $23.4 million in 2019. The increase in depreciation is a result of the Company’s continued investment in the underground development of 55 Zone and Bagassi South combined with higher throughput.
E&E expenses totalled $8.9 million at the Séguéla Gold Project and $3.1 million for Boussoura and Yaramoko for the six-month end June 30, 2020. Expenditures at the Séguéla Gold Project included $5.5 million in drilling costs with $3.5 million of exploration drilling primarily at Ancien and $2.0 million relating to infill drilling at Boulder and Agouti. The Company has spent an additional $1.3 million on PEA and feasibility study costs.
Drilling expenses totalled $1.7 million for YTD 2020 at the Boussoura permit and $0.3 million spent related to regional drilling at Yaramoko.
The Company’s EBITDA1 was $25.5 million for the three-month ended June 30, 2020 and $43.0 million for the six-month ended June 30, 2020, respectively compared to $12.0 million and $28.1 million, respectively in the comparative 2019 period.
Net income increased significantly compared to prior period primarily as a result of higher average realized gold sales price, offset by its focus on growth with significant investments in exploration and evaluation at Séguéla and Boussoura and higher depreciation.
Significant progress was made on defining and extending mineralization at Boulder, Agouti and Ancien with 4 RC/diamond core rigs active throughout the second quarter of 2020, along with concluding geotechnical drilling in support of the feasibility study.
The results from the six holes of the high grade infill program reinforce the broad nature of the high grade intervals previously intersected (Figure 2), both along strike as well as across the mineralized zone, and correlate well with the high levels of visible gold logged in the samples. These close-spaced infill results support the high grade tenor of the deposit and provide a strong degree of confidence in the geostatistical and geological continuity of the high grade core.
In addition to the infill drilling of the high grade zone, drilling in an area previously modelled as waste in the conceptual pit, returned 10m at 3.9 g/t Au from SGRC745 and 5m at 2.5 g/t Au from SGRC744, extending mineralization a further 25m to the south and where it remains open.
Extension drilling below the conceptual pit base included high grade results such as 35m at 5.5 g/t from SGDD066 and 14m at 4.3 g/t Au from SGRD723, one of the deepest holes drilled to date. Also, a high grade hanging wall lens has been identified and includes grades such as 7m at 28.8 g/t Au.
Highlights from the most recent drilling at Ancien include:
4m at 24.5 g/t Au from 71m and
2m at 18.8 g/t Au from 82m
5m at 35.6 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD731 from 61m including
3m at 54.8 g/t Au from 63m
9m at 2.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD735 from 78m and
13m at 5.6 g/t Au from 95m
12m at 2.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD734 from 73m
35m at 5.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGDD066 from 136m including
3m at 23.1 g/t Au from 137m and
3m at 23.4 g/t Au from154m
20m at 1.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC738 from 172m
5m at 2.5 g/t Au in SGRC744 from 32m
15m at 2.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC807 from 15m
7m at 3.0 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC812 from 26m
3m at 5.4 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC813 from 19m
5m at 7.5 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC815 from 20m
4m at 6.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC816 from 24m
Highlights from the most recent drilling at Fofora include:
61m at 2.5 g/t in drill hole BSR-20-FFR-037 from 28m including
30m at 3.1 g/t Au 7 from 28m including
6m at 9.6 g/t Au from 32m and
1m at 17.7 g/t from 54m
28m at 1.9g/t Au from 61m including
7m at 6.9 g/t Au from 69m
18m at 2.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-032 from 12m including
8m at 4.5 g/t Au from 22m
20m at 4.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-047 from 88m including
1m at 66 g/t Au from 95m
6m at 2.2 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-033 from 32m and
1m at 11.2 g/t Au from 36m
2m at 5.6 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-034 from 62m
Scout drilling is continuing on several additional nearby targets with final results and follow-up drilling scheduled for late Q3.
Exploration activities at Séguéla will focus on potential resource growth at Ancien, Agouti and Boulder to support the upcoming feasibility study, while also advancing other satellite opportunities. Additional target generation activities will also continue at Séguéla.
The Boussoura program will focus on Galgouli and Fofora, as well as testing other high priority targets associated with artisanal mining activities and targets generated from soil geochemistry programs.
Regional work on the remaining properties in Côte d’Ivoire will involve interpretation of the airborne magnetic surveys, BLEG, auger, soil geochemistry and termite mound sampling the results of which will be ranked for further work.
After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.
Alternatively, participants can pre-register by phone by dialing 1 (888) 869-1189 within North America or (706) 643-5902 from international locations and provide the Conference ID: 1499704 to the live agent. Please pre-register in advance of the call.
The conference call replay will be available for two weeks after the call, from 11:00 am ET on August 12, 2020 until 11:59 pm ET on August 26, 2020, by dialing toll free 1 (800) 585-8367 within North American or 1 (416) 621-4642 from international locations and entering passcode: 1499704.
Free cashflow (before growth spend) is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. Calculated as cash flow from operations activities minus capital expenditures, adding back growth expenditures.
For the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2019, gold ounces sold, and gold sales include pre-commercial production ounces sold of 2,485 ounces and 4,790 ounces respectively, revenues of $3.3 million and $6.3 million respectively, and mine operating profit includes $0.5 million and $1.3 million respectively relating to Bagassi South pre-production revenue net of expenses. The pre-commercial production gold sales and mine operating expenses were accounted against Property, Plant and Equipment.
Paul Weedon, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration for Roxgold Inc., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. This includes the QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information. For more information on the Company’s QA/QC and sampling procedures, please refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form dated December 31, 2019, available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information regarding the Yaramoko Gold Mine, please refer to the technical report dated December 20, 2017, and entitled “Technical Report for the Yaramoko Gold Mine, Burkina Faso” (the “Yaramoko Technical Report”) and the technical report prepared for the Séguéla Gold Project entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Séguéla Project, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Worodougou Region, Côte d’Ivoire” dated April 14, 2020 (the “Séguéla Technical Report”) and together with the Yaramoko Technical Report, the “Technical Reports” available on the Company’s website at www.roxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer