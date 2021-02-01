|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:30 | 01.02.2021
Roxgold Returns High Grade Intercepts Within New Prospect at Boussoura as Drill Program Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce new exploration drilling results from the Company’s Boussoura Project, located on the Houndé Greenstone Belt in southern Burkina Faso.
1m at 27.4 g/t Au from 103m
3.9m at 14.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-FFR-107 from 96.4m including
1m at 52.3 g/t Au from 97.8m
15.0m at 1.9 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-100 from 82m
2m at 40.9 g/t Au from 60m
8m at 7.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-150 from 100m including
1m at 48.9 g/t Au from 105m
10m at 2.0 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-134 from 28m, followed by separate intervals of:
23m at 2.0 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-143 from 41m
Galgouli7m at 15.8 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-GAL-037 from 199m including
4.7m at 23.7 g/t from 199m
3m at 21.3 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-020 from 47m including
1m at 54.5 g/t from 47m
3m at 11.7 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-019 from 105m including
1m at 30.9 g/t from 105m
2m at 8.4 g/t Auin drill hole BSR-20-RC-032 from 57m
“The Boussoura Project is Roxgold’s advanced stage exploration project that is rapidly defining mineralization over multiple areas demonstrating its large-scale potential,” stated John Dorward, President and CEO. “In addition to positive new gold intercepts which expand the Fofora Main footprint at Boussoura, today’s announcement also includes high grade drill results from VC2, a new discovery located less than 500 metres to the west of Fofora Main.
“A year ago, Roxgold announced the discovery of the Boussoura Project and has since drilled over 150 holes with consistent assay returns demonstrating broad intersections of mineralization with lower grade halos surrounding higher grade quartz veins – characteristic of the style of mineralization found within the prolific Houndé Gold Belt. The Boussoura Project is still in its early days, yet we are growing more confident in the scale of this project, with a large land package host to numerous veined corridors running over extensive strike lengths and with numerous targets identified between Fofora and Galgouli with similar geochemistry and geophysical anomalies. We will continue to keep the drills turning at Boussoura, as we look to continue to expand and define the mineralized footprint towards the goal of a maiden resource by year end.”
Paul Weedon, Vice President Exploration commented “Drilling since September has included growing the footprint of Fofora Main where we are seeing additional parallel veins to the immediate east with multiple intervals returned from drilling and giving us confidence as we head towards a maiden inferred resource by year end. I am also excited to see the success in scout drilling, testing the numerous targets within the vein corridors to the west of Fofora Main which continues to highlight the potential of this large 9 km2 artisanal field, with the new VC2 prospect shaping up as the next candidate with results such as 14m at 3.6g/t Au from 44m in BSR-20-RC-FFR-134, 5m at 17.0 g/t Au from 59m in BSR-20-RC-FFR142 and 23m at 2.0g/t Au from 41m in BSR-20-RC-FFR-143. In addition, results from extensions at Galgouli support the high-grade potential of this prospect, and where ongoing auger soil geochemistry results continue to highlight regional anomalism.”
The Boussoura Project is situated in the southern portion of the Houndé Greenstone Belt. The Houndé Greenstone Belt is host to several large-scale operating gold mines, including Roxgold’s Yaramoko Mine (190km to the north) as well as multiple other producing mines and large-scale discoveries such as Endeavour’s Houndé Gold Mine. The Boussoura tenement covers an area of over 250 square kilometres (“km2”) with an earn-in agreement in place for an additional 270 km2 of neighbouring permits. The primary targeted areas of the Boussoura Project are Fofora, in the north, and Galgouli, in the south. Fofora has seen a minor amount of exploration in the past, while Galgouli was a new discovery by Roxgold last year (refer to Company news release dated Feb 3, 2020).
Figure 2. Fofora Plan View of Identified Veining Corridors and Drill Plan
Mineralization is typically associated with a series of sheared felsic dykes, associated quartz veining and intense silica alteration and replacement, with a variable dip from steep westerly to ~70 degrees east with coarse gold commonly seen in samples. Two mineralization styles have now been recognized at Fofora, with very broad lower grade zones (typically 0.5-1.0g/t) extending up to 60m in width and interpreted as representing broad siliceous halos to much higher grade quartz veins (10 to >100g/t intervals with high levels of coarse gold) over 1-4m intervals.
A recently completed review of key structural controls has highlighted the interaction of a series of NNW striking vein arrays within a regionally extensive set of NE trending fractures, often developing repetitions of en echelon subparallel zones as seen at Fofora Main, along with preferred host volcanic and intrusive lithologies. This review has also identified numerous additional target areas within and adjacent to the Fofora artisanal field, as well as highlighting the highly prospective nature of the 10km corridor extending to Galgouli. At least 5km of this corridor is under thick laterite cover, limiting the effectiveness of historic broad spaced soil sampling, with several NE trending structures identified in regional geophysics. Further work is planned for this area.
Drilling at Fofora Main has intersected additional parallel veins to the east, with at least five vein sets identified as forming the bulk of Fofora Main. Results include 3.9m at 14.4 g/t Au in BSR-20-RD-FFR-107 from 96.4m and 10.7m at 5.6 g/t Au in BSR-20-RD-FFR-106 from 103m, with mineralization identified along approximately 700m of strike and 200m across strike. Further work is planned to continue to test for additional eastern footwall lodes as well as continuing to define the deposit dimensions as it remains open along strike and at depth.
Figure 3. Assay Results from Definition and Scout Drill Program at Fofora
Scout RC drilling (refer to Company news release dated Sept 14, 2020) has identified a new prospect approximately 500m to the west of Fofora Main and named VC2 (Figure 2), with very similar host lithology and mineralization styles. Highlight results include 5m at 17.0 g/t Au in BSR-20-RC-FFR-142 from 59m, 23m at 2.0 g/t Au in BSR-20-RC-FFR-143 from 41m and 8m at 7.4 g/t Au in BSR-20-RC-FFR-150 from 99m. Similar to Fofora Main, VC2 consists of at least 5 parallel vein sets extending over at least 400m along strike and remains open at depth and along strike.
Highlights from the most recent drilling include:
1m at 27.4 g/t Au from 103m
3.9m at 14.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-FFR-107 from 96.4m including
1m at 52.3 g/t Au from 97.8m
15.0m at 1.9 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-100 from 82m
2m at 40.9 g/t Au from 60m
8m at 7.4 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-150 from 100m including
1m at 48.9 g/t Au from 105m
10m at 2.0 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-134 from 28m, followed by separate intervals of:
23m at 2.0 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-FFR-143 from 41m
11m at 1.9 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RD-FFR-099 from 123m
1m at 12.3 g/t Au from 78m
Approximately 3km to the north of Galgouli and within the +10km NW trending structural corridor to Fofora, the recent structural study and field mapping have highlighted the similarities in structural setting and host lithologies of artisanal workings at Bantara, an area which has receive minimal previous exploration. Recent numerous artisanal workings up to 500m in strike length have been identified and several high priority targets have been identified for auger/aircore and scout RC drilling.
Figure 4. Assay Results from Definition and Scout Drill Program at Galgouli
4.7m at 23.7 g/t from 199m
3m at 21.3 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-020 from 47m including
1m at 54.5 g/t from 47m
3m at 11.7 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-20-RC-019 from 105m including
1m at 30.9 g/t from 105m
2m at 8.4 g/t Auin drill hole BSR-20-RC-032 from 57m
Timing
Ongoing infill, expansion and satellite target drilling program at Séguéla
Q1 2021
Drilling results from Boussoura
Q1 2021
Underground drilling program in 55 Zone at Yaramoko Mine Complex
Q1 2021
Feasibility Study for Séguéla
Q2 2021
Séguéla construction decision
H1 2021
Initial resource at Boussoura
H2 2021
Commissioning of Séguéla Gold Project
H2 2022
RC drilling used a 5.25 inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60 litre plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Aircore (“AC”) drilling was collected in one metre intervals and sampled in a similar fashion to RC methods. Once collected, RC and AC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5% representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5% sample were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company controlled core yard.
DD drill holes were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one metre. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at Yaramoko. The other half was sampled, catalogued and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.
All Boussoura RC, AC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories laboratory in Ouagadougou for preparation. Samples were dried and crushed by the laboratory and a 250-gram split prepared from the coarse crushed material, prior to pulverization and preparation of a 200g sample with routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer