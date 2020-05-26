|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:51 | 26.05.2020
Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its third quarter dividend of US$0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2020.
