22:05 | 14.01.2022

Royal Gold Presenting at the TD Securities Global Mining Conference (Virtual)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the TD Securities Global Mining Conference. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, January 27, from 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. MT (11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. ET). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page, and the replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

