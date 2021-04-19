|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 14.01.2022
Royal Gold Presenting at the TD Securities Global Mining Conference (Virtual)
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the TD Securities Global Mining Conference.
Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, January 27, from 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. MT (11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. ET). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page, and the replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.
