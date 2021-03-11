|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 11.03.2021
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, March 18
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development will present on Thursday, March 18 at 4:00pm ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of March 22nd on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndr.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer