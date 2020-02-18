|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 18.02.2020
RPM to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. EST.
The presentation will focus on RPM’s growth strategy; financial performance, including its 46 consecutive years of dividend increases; capital structure; global operations and highly regarded acquisition program.
A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM’s website, www.rpminc.com, under Investor Information/Presentations and Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available within three hours after the live presentation concludes and will be accessible for 90 days.
For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.
