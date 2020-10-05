0:00 | 06.10.2020

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) 16m at 6.69 g/t Gold Intersected at Fraser Range

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that JV partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) has completed an aircore drilling program following up the Themis High-Grade Gold discovery. The program has delivered exciting results including a new significant shallow high-grade gold intercept and confirmation of widespread gold throughout the Thunderstorm JV project located in the Fraser Range, which is known for its world-class discoveries including the large scale Tropicana gold deposit (see image 3). Thunderstorm JV Project, Fraser Range – 70% IGO / 30% RTR Themis Prospect – AC drilling by JV partner IGO intersected a new high-grade gold intersection: o 16m @ 6.69 g/t Au from 42m (20AFAC11321 – vertical – 4m comp)

including 4m @ 22.2 g/t Au from 50m – The new high-grade gold intersection lies 50m southeast of the initial discovery hole intersecting 6m @ 9.15 g/t Au from 48m (18AFAC30771 – true width) – Preliminary gold grain characterisation by IGO has defined secondary remobilised and particulate gold indicating the gold is potentially close to a primary source Regional Prospects – Reconnaissance AC drilling over the entire Thunderstorm Project area has been completed on a 1.5km by 400m pattern intersecting significant widespread gold throughout the project highlighting the potential for multiple deposits Thunderbolt Project, Fraser Range – 100% RTR – The Thunderbolt Project lies south of and contiguous to the Thunderstorm JV Project and IGO tenure – An airborne magnetic survey completed by Rumble has shown the significant gold mineralising structures from the Thunderstorm Project and IGO owned tenure, which hosts the Torquata and Salubris gold prospects, potentially extend into the Thunderbolt Project – No drilling has been completed within the Thunderbolt Project Potential for Multiple Deposits – Within the Thunderstorm and Thunderbolt projects, a corridor of gold mineralising structures (>60km strike) has been inferred by Rumble to potentially represent multiple basement-hosted primary gold sources for the widespread gold distribution identified in multiple palaeo-drainage systems Next Steps Thunderstorm JV Project (70% IGO/30% RTR) – Infill air core drilling on the current 1500m line traverses Thunderbolt Project (100% RTR) – Soil sample programme (E28/2924) over the interpreted gold associated structures/shear zones. – Additional airborne magnetic survey (ELA28/3062 – when granted) to compliment the airborne magnetic survey completed by Rumble on E28/2924. – Reconnaissance air core drilling to follow up any surface gold anomalism. To view the full progress report, please visit:

About Rumble Resources Ltd: Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

