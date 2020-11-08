ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to make available a copy of the presentation that Managing Director Shane Sikora will be delivering at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Online Conference.

The presentation provides a summary of the recent exciting high-grade gold drill results at the Western Queen and the Thunderstorm Projects along with outlining the multiple completed (awaiting assays), ongoing and planned drill programs on Rumble’s Pipeline of Significant High-Grade Gold and Tier 1 Projects in 2020, providing multiple near-term catalysts for a significant re-rating.

About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

Contact:
Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

Source:
Rumble Resources Ltd

