Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commenced at Munarra Gully Project Targeting High-Grade Cu-Au Mineralisation



Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is pleased to announce that RC drilling has commenced at the Munarra Gully Project, located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia and comprising an area of 205km2.

Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect

On 11 February 2020 Rumble announced the discovery of a large-scale Cu-Au mineralised system over 7km in strike, associated with mafic sills which are over 50m in width and with significant historic primary Cu-Au sulphide drill intercepts, including:

o Wide zones of lower grade Cu-Au mineralisation (i.e. 74m @ 0.41% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 139m to EOH).

o Higher grade zones include 5m @ 1.7% Cu, 0.82 g/t Au, 21.2g/t Ag from 139m.

Historic downhole EM of four diamond core drill holes defined a broad flat to shallow dipping conductor plate:

o The flat lying conductor is over 1km in strike (open due to limited surveyed drill holes)

o The conductor is inferred to be the higher-grade Cu-Au supergene sulphide zone located above the underlying primary Cu-Au sulphide zone, which did not conduct

o The inferred higher-grade Cu-Au supergene sulphide zone has never been previously drill tested

Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect Exploration Model

The mineralisation is inferred to be magmatic Cu-Au (and Ag) and associated with mafic intrusions.

The primary Cu-Au zone has low conductivity and magnetic susceptibility, not detectable by geophysics.

A historic downhole EM survey defined a flat lying conductor over 1km in strike (and open) at a depth of approximately 80m, located above the significant widths of primary Cu-Au mineralisation which did not conduct.

Rumble has interpreted the conductor represents the higher-grade Cu-Au secondary sulphide zone associated with supergene enrichment (supergene zone) located above the Cu-Au primary sulphide zone.

Supergene sulphide zones are typically much higher grade than underlying primary sulphide zones.

RC Drilling Commenced at Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect

– RC Drilling has commenced testing the interpreted higher-grade Cu-Au supergene mineralisation and the underlying Cu-Au Primary sulphide zones at the Amaryllis Cu-Au Prospect

Target

– Multiple large-scale disseminated/stringer/massive sulphide Cu-Au-Ag magmatic deposits hosted in strike extensive mafic intrusions

