0:00 | 16.09.2020
Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commenced at Munarra Gully Project
Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that three phases of target generation have been completed at the Munarra Gully Project. The target generation has delineated multiple high priority RC drill targets at the Amaryllis Au -Cu-Ag Prospect located on the Munarra Gully Project, located some 50km NNE of the town of Cue within the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia.
Rumble has now commenced an RC drill program to test the new geophysical (conductors and magnetic) targets that have potential for large-scale Au-Cu-Ag deposits.
Munarra Gully Project, Amaryllis Gold-Copper-Silver Prospect
– The Amaryllis Prospect has significant Au-Cu-Ag mineralisation over 1.5 km strike, up to 50m in width and open in all directions
Target Generation Completed
– Ground EM survey completed over the Amaryllis prospect has defined twelve (12) new conductors which may represent higher grade Au-Cu-Ag sulphides
– Airborne magnetics survey completed identified at least two inferred mineralised large-scale shear zones along strike and north of the Amaryllis Prospect
– Petrography and mineragraphy has confirmed the potential for large-scale orogenic shear related Au-Cu-Ag & modified VMS Au-Cu-Ag-(Zn) deposits
Drilling Commenced
– RC drilling to test new geophysical (conductors and magnetic) targets
To view tables and figures, please visit:
About Rumble Resources Ltd:
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.
