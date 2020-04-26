0:00 | 27.04.2020

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company’s activities during the March 2020 quarter. Munarra Gully Au-Cu-Ag-Zn Project, Cue, Western Australia 1. Amaryllis Prospect – drilling confirmed a large-scale Gold Copper Silver system Lamil Cu-Au JV Project – AIC Mines, Paterson Province, Western Australia 2. Multiple new copper-gold targets identified by JV Partner AIC Mines – drilling planned Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia 3. Drilling completed following up two (2) significant large-scale sandstone hosted Zn-Pb-Ag discoveries – assays pending Western Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet, Western Australia 4. Drilling completed following up high-grade 6m @ 34.24 g/t Au discovery – assays pending Fraser Range Ni-Cu-Au JV Project – IGO, Fraser Range, Western Australia 5. Drilling planned to follow up significant high-grade gold discovery on the Thunderstorm project and exploration planned for the Thunderdome project Braeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project, Pilbara, Western Australia 6. Fourteen (14) high priority targets have been identified – desktop refinement of drill targets planned Warroo Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-U-Pt Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia 7. Multiple drill targets defined as prospective for VMS, stratiform replacement, intrusive related Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au & Au-U-Pt (unconformity related type) deposits – desktop refinement of drill targets planned Exploration Operations – Rumble’s projects are now all located in Western Australia after providing formal notice it has withdrawn from the option agreements for the Long Lake and Panache Projects in Sudbury, Canada. Mineral exploration is deemed an essential service under current state emergency regulations in Western Australia enabling Rumble to continue exploration activities whilst strictly complying with all Government directives and adhering to strict Company safety guidelines. Corporate – Strong cash position of $2.9m at end of March quarter To the full report, please visit:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

