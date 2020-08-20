|
Rupert Resources Drills 1.3g/t Gold Over 172.4m From Surface, 2.0g/t Gold Over 71.2m From Surface, 1.2g/t Gold Over 130.5m From 166m and 2.1g/t Gold Over 31m Extending the Strike and Width of the Ikkari Discovery
Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports new drill results from its ongoing exploration programme at the 100% owned Pahtavaara Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland.
James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “These initial holes represent just 1200m of the planned 50,000m regional programme and continue the success of previous drilling at the significant Ikkari discovery. The mineralised envelope of the system remains open in all directions and further results will be released as they become available in the weeks ahead.”
453797.3
7496814.3
224.6
179.1
-48.5
136.3
120042
453897.0
7496832.7
223.8
180.0
-49.3
157.0
120059
454215.2
7496772.7
225.3
327.8
-49.9
247.5
120060*
454287.2
7496721.4
228.0
340.0
-50.0
40.9
120061
454287.2
7496721.4
228.0
330.7
-50.7
359.2
Mineralisation at Ikkari is characterised by intense alteration and deformation. Gold is associated with fine-grained disseminated pyrite within planar quartz-carbonate veins and / or disseminated in the host rocks, commonly as fine-grained visible gold. Host rocks observed thus far include sedimentary rocks overprinted by albite-sericite alteration, and strongly foliated chlorite-altered ultramafic rocks. A broader, variably mineralised alteration zone comprising magnetite ± hematite ± tourmaline ± K-feldspar ± fuchsite is also present. Holes demonstrate strong foliation, shearing, and veining that is predominantly parallel to the dominant structural fabric and gold appears to be concentrated sedimentary intercalations associated with zones of structural disruption at lithological boundaries, represented by irregular, cross-cutting vein associations and brittle fracture in albite-altered rocks. The regional structural data collected so far suggest a subvertical broad and linear structure, within which, cross-cutting fractures and possibly folded bedding appear to have controlled the introduction of gold-bearing fluids and associated alteration zones.
Area 1 comprises a large part of a structural corridor that lies between Kittilä Group allochthon to the north and the younger Kumpu Group basin to the south. The zone is dominated by large E-W to ENE trending faults which have controlled broad to isoclinal folding within the sediment-dominated (Savukoski Group) rock package. A complex network of cross cutting structures has focused multi-stage fluid flow, with gold mineralisation associated with massive to fine-grained disseminated sulphides and concentrated at favourable structural intersections.
Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratories in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish for assays over >100ppm Au. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.
Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.
Web: http://rupertresources.com/
30.0
48.0
18.0
0.8
including
35.0
36.0
1.0
2.1
including
46.0
47.0
1.0
2.8
169.0
186.0
17.0
0.5
183.0
1.0
1.1
200.0
204.0
4.0
0.6
including
200.0
201.0
1.0
1.5
215.0
217.0
2.0
1.0
53.3
69.0
15.7
0.6
including
68.0
69.0
1.0
4.7
79.1
81.8
2.7
0.4
129.0
133.0
4.0
0.4
145.0
147.0
2.0
0.5
161.0
169.0
8.0
0.9
including
161.0
162.0
1.0
2.1
including
54.0
57.0
3.0
5.4
including
71.0
72.0
1.0
23.7
168.0
183.0
15.0
0.4
including
174.0
175.0
1.0
1.5
202.0
205.0
3.0
0.6
including
25.0
26.0
1.0
4.3
including
27.0
31.0
4.0
4.6
including
40.0
41.0
1.0
7.0
including
45.0
46.0
1.0
6.3
including
48.0
49.0
1.0
7.6
including
67.0
68.0
1.0
5.4
including
76.0
77.0
1.0
7.6
105.0
108.0
3.0
0.7
120.0
121.0
2.0
0.8
133.0
135.0
2.0
0.6
including
172.0
174.0
2.0
4.7
including
181.0
182.0
1.0
5.5
235.0
1.0
3.2
240.0
2.0
9.3
245.0
2.0
7.4
252.0
1.0
8.6
254.0
1.0
3.3
including
286.0
287.0
1.0
17.8
15.0
1.0
4.2
27.0
1.0
3.8
51.0
1.0
4.3
55.0
1.0
5.7
62.0
1.0
4.2
including
69.0
70.0
1.0
5.7
79.0
81.0
2.0
3.8
including
91.0
92.0
1.0
14.0
129.0
1.0
3.3
143.0
1.0
3.0
151.0
1.0
8.4
including
153.0
154.0
1.0
3.0
including
165.0
166.0
1.0
3.0
including
175.0
176.0
3.0
3.6
25.0
79.0
54.0
1.5
including
35.0
36.0
1.0
4.7
including
65.0
67.0
2.0
5.2
including
71.0
72.0
1.0
5.7
including
75.0
76.0
1.0
3.8
81.0
82.0
1.0
0.4
83.0
84.0
1.0
0.6
92.1
103.0
10.9
0.6
including
96.0
98.0
2.1
1.8
120042
10.8
148.0
137.2
1.8
including
23.0
37.0
14.0
7.1
24.0
1.0
25.1
30.0
3.0
10.6
35.0
1.0
8.4
37.0
1.0
9.9
including
51.0
52.0
1.0
7.1
including
59.0
60.0
1.0
5.8
including
84.0
85.0
1.0
6.4
including
93.0
94.0
1.0
4.2
including
104.0
105.0
1.0
4.8
including
108.0
109.0
1.0
4.2
including
116.0
119.0
3.0
3.9
153.0
154.0
1.0
0.5
120059
45.0
48.0
3.0
3.3
58.0
69.0
11.0
0.7
121.0
134.0
13.0
15.2
including
127.0
132.0
5.0
36.6
131.0
1.0
162.5 (vg)
120060*
29.0
30.0
1.0
2.3
120061
167.0
191.0
24.0
0.9
including
173.8
174.0
0.2
20.0
including
174.0
175.0
1.0
2.2
including
189.0
190.0
1.0
2.0
203.0
206.0
3.0
0.7
212.0
233.0
21.0
1.2
including
213.0
217.0
4.0
3.0
273.0
320.0
47.0
4.1
including
290.0
303.0
13.0
11.9
and including
290.0
291.0
1.0
7.0
and including
294.0
295.0
1.0
107.0 (vg)
and including
300.0
301.0
1.0
20.2
and including
301.0
302.0
1.0
8.5
and including
302.0
303.0
1.0
5.3
343.0
350.0
7.0
1.6
including
347.0
349.0
2.0
4.1
EOH
357
359.2
2.2
1.0
Notes to table: Highlighted intersections mentioned in commentary. Lower cut off grade of 0.4g/t. No upper cut-off grade was applied. Unless specified, intervals are drill indicated core length, true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available. vg – visible gold observed in core
